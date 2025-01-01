Menu
The Employer Movie Quotes

The Employer Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Man Look, look, I did it. I pulled this out of the wall. Come on! We can both do this, we can get out of here. Come on!
The Employer Say I could guarantee you absolutely that you would never get caught.
Keith Caverns Well, then in that case, I'd be pretty much up for anything.
The Employer No moral objections, huh?
Keith Caverns That would be between me and God. And if I was working here, I'd leave Him out of it.
Maggie Jordan That's too bad. Another nice guy led astray by the corporate world.
James Harris Not yet. They have to hire me first.
The Employer You want to fill a job opening, create one. Shoot him.
[last lines]
The Employer All right. Well, we've got a lot of work to do. I think it's time we got our hands dirty, don't you?
[turns to look at dead body]
The Employer Hmm, tsk-tsk.
