The Employer
The Employer Movie Quotes
The Employer Movie Quotes
[first lines]
Man
Look, look, I did it. I pulled this out of the wall. Come on! We can both do this, we can get out of here. Come on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Employer
Say I could guarantee you absolutely that you would never get caught.
Keith Caverns
Well, then in that case, I'd be pretty much up for anything.
The Employer
No moral objections, huh?
Keith Caverns
That would be between me and God. And if I was working here, I'd leave Him out of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Jordan
That's too bad. Another nice guy led astray by the corporate world.
James Harris
Not yet. They have to hire me first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Employer
You want to fill a job opening, create one. Shoot him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
The Employer
All right. Well, we've got a lot of work to do. I think it's time we got our hands dirty, don't you?
[turns to look at dead body]
The Employer
Hmm, tsk-tsk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm McDowell
Michael DeLorenzo
Nicki Aycox
David Dastmalchian
