Kinoafisha Films Five Minutes to Live Five Minutes to Live Movie Quotes

Five Minutes to Live Movie Quotes

Nancy Wilson You guttersnipe! Go on, go and kill me. Get it over with! I can't stand any more of you. You hear me? Kill me. What's the matter? Haven't you got the nerve? Go on, kill me! Kill me, kill me!
Johnny Cabot I got the nerve, but, I'll kill you when I get ready.
Nancy Wilson You've got a lot of nerve. A common, uncouth criminal to come in my home and tell me how to look. I don't care how I look!
Johnny Cabot I know you don't. But I do. I like a broad to look sharp.
Nancy Wilson I'm not a broad!
Johnny Cabot All of you are.
Johnny Cabot Hurry up and get rid of that magpie.
Johnny Cabot I like a messy bed.
Johnny Cabot She may live like a magazine ad, but she don't look like one. She--is--a--mess.
Johnny Cabot Looks like I'm back in the big time.
Doris Johnson [approvingly] Johnny!
Johnny Cabot You just stick with ol' Johnny boy and we're gonna be--right--back--up--on--top.
Johnny Cabot What a life. This suburb life ain't for me.
Bobby Wilson Had too much to drink, Pop?
Nancy Wilson [Johnny strumming on his guitar] Are you an entertainer?
Johnny Cabot No, Mrs. Wilson, I'm not. I'm a killer!
Bobby Wilson I just gotta get it today. I just gotta!
Nancy Wilson Just "have" to get it today, Bobby.
Bobby Wilson *Have* to get it. Anyway, Pop, I just gotta!
Nancy Wilson Say, haven't you forgotten something?
Ken Wilson Uh, have I?
Bobby Wilson She wants a kiss.
Nancy Wilson Bobby, what are you doing.
Bobby Wilson Just studying Dad's technique.
Ken Wilson All right, young man, in the house!
Bobby Wilson OK, but I don't think I'm going to miss much anyway.
Johnny Cabot You mean everybody around here eats and sleeps by a clock?
Fred Dorella Exactly.
Johnny Cabot Shoo, what a life.
Johnny Cabot Where's the bedroom? Huh?
Nancy Wilson Why?
Johnny Cabot I'm gonna fix you up.
Nancy Wilson If my husband knew what you were doing, he'd kill you.
Johnny Cabot He'd probably thank me.
Johnny Cabot Hey, what you got under there?
Nancy Wilson What do you mean?
Johnny Cabot Look, honey, I ain't married to you. Maybe bank presidents don't mind their women lookin' like that, but I do. Now, you take all that junk off. Remove the artillery.
[starts removing her hair pins and curlers]
Johnny Cabot You wouldn't want to make the front pages lookin' like that, would you?
Nancy Wilson What front pages? What are you talking about?
Johnny Cabot Probably all of 'em. You know, this is the kind of stuff that sells papers. Now, you finish the job and hurry up, cause I ain't got all day. And *you*--you ain't got hardly--no--time--at all.
Nancy Wilson Ken, I've got to hang up. I can't talk any longer. He's snapping pictures at me and I'm wearing that horrible negligee you gave me. Stop it! Do you hear? Let me change my clothes.
Johnny Cabot [throws Mrs. Wilson on her bed] I'll take the bite outta you.
Nancy Wilson No, no, please, don't. Please! No!
Johnny Cabot Ain't no alternative, you got 40 seconds to live.
Bobby Wilson Mush? You promised to make some hotcakes.
Johnny Cabot You know, Mrs. Wilson, this is the first time I ever got this close to a perfect wife and I've always wondered what one looked like.
[looks Mrs. Wilson up-and-down, licks his lips]
Nancy Wilson I've changed my mind.
Johnny Cabot Hey, I guess you gals are *all* alike when ol' Johnny steps on your starter, huh?
Ken Wilson At least I'll be rested up.
Nancy Wilson Yeah? Don't be too sure.
Ken Wilson What do you mean?
Nancy Wilson I, um, brought the negligee.
Fred Dorella Johnny hid out in a motel in Camellia Gardens, 2,000 long miles from New Jersey. It was a quiet town. Too quiet for Johnny with his big city taste. Well, he hold up in a motel room and he never went out. He just sat there, plunked on his guitar and let his girl support him. She came out from New Jersey with him and took a job hashin' at a local cafe. She used to be an entertainer. Played with a trio before Danny took 'em on. They were waitin' for the heat to cool off.
Johnny Cabot We're both a couple of wildcats. And this little wildcat is all mine.
