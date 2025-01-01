Nancy WilsonYou guttersnipe! Go on, go and kill me. Get it over with! I can't stand any more of you. You hear me? Kill me. What's the matter? Haven't you got the nerve? Go on, kill me! Kill me, kill me!
Johnny CabotI got the nerve, but, I'll kill you when I get ready.
Nancy WilsonYou've got a lot of nerve. A common, uncouth criminal to come in my home and tell me how to look. I don't care how I look!
Johnny CabotI know you don't. But I do. I like a broad to look sharp.
Johnny CabotLook, honey, I ain't married to you. Maybe bank presidents don't mind their women lookin' like that, but I do. Now, you take all that junk off. Remove the artillery.
[starts removing her hair pins and curlers]
Johnny CabotYou wouldn't want to make the front pages lookin' like that, would you?
Nancy WilsonWhat front pages? What are you talking about?
Johnny CabotProbably all of 'em. You know, this is the kind of stuff that sells papers. Now, you finish the job and hurry up, cause I ain't got all day. And *you*--you ain't got hardly--no--time--at all.
Nancy WilsonKen, I've got to hang up. I can't talk any longer. He's snapping pictures at me and I'm wearing that horrible negligee you gave me. Stop it! Do you hear? Let me change my clothes.
Johnny Cabot[throws Mrs. Wilson on her bed]I'll take the bite outta you.
Nancy WilsonNo, no, please, don't. Please! No!
Johnny CabotAin't no alternative, you got 40 seconds to live.
Johnny CabotYou know, Mrs. Wilson, this is the first time I ever got this close to a perfect wife and I've always wondered what one looked like.
[looks Mrs. Wilson up-and-down, licks his lips]
Nancy WilsonI've changed my mind.
Johnny CabotHey, I guess you gals are *all* alike when ol' Johnny steps on your starter, huh?
Ken WilsonAt least I'll be rested up.
Nancy WilsonYeah? Don't be too sure.
Ken WilsonWhat do you mean?
Nancy WilsonI, um, brought the negligee.
Fred DorellaJohnny hid out in a motel in Camellia Gardens, 2,000 long miles from New Jersey. It was a quiet town. Too quiet for Johnny with his big city taste. Well, he hold up in a motel room and he never went out. He just sat there, plunked on his guitar and let his girl support him. She came out from New Jersey with him and took a job hashin' at a local cafe. She used to be an entertainer. Played with a trio before Danny took 'em on. They were waitin' for the heat to cool off.
Johnny CabotWe're both a couple of wildcats. And this little wildcat is all mine.