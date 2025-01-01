Fred Dorella Johnny hid out in a motel in Camellia Gardens, 2,000 long miles from New Jersey. It was a quiet town. Too quiet for Johnny with his big city taste. Well, he hold up in a motel room and he never went out. He just sat there, plunked on his guitar and let his girl support him. She came out from New Jersey with him and took a job hashin' at a local cafe. She used to be an entertainer. Played with a trio before Danny took 'em on. They were waitin' for the heat to cool off.