ByronHe doesn't, but he tells a story to make sense of the infinite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ByronThe people come here, Michael, to look for aliens, ghosts, and cults, and gateways to hell, secret military bases looking into other dimensions. I think, if there IS something, it is not none of these things - or perhaps all of them.
Chris DanielsOh, God, Mike, I got a fuckin' dog. Can you believe that? I finally got a fuckin' dog. It's so fuckin' awesome. She doesn't live here, but she visits me every day. We're, uh, we're writing a book together on, uh, squirrels - her idea...