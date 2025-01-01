Menu
Michael Danube Can we try it another way?
Michael Danube You know why Jimi Hendrix died? He didn't have Mike Danube and a set of handcuffs to save his life.
Byron How does an isolated tribesman in Ecuador know the difference between an alien, an angel, and a ghost?
Michael Danube I have no idea.
Byron He doesn't, but he tells a story to make sense of the infinite.
Byron The people come here, Michael, to look for aliens, ghosts, and cults, and gateways to hell, secret military bases looking into other dimensions. I think, if there IS something, it is not none of these things - or perhaps all of them.
Michael Danube I think it wants a story with an ending.
Chris Daniels Oh, God, Mike, I got a fuckin' dog. Can you believe that? I finally got a fuckin' dog. It's so fuckin' awesome. She doesn't live here, but she visits me every day. We're, uh, we're writing a book together on, uh, squirrels - her idea...
Michael Danube When's the last time you slept?
Michael Danube You look, uh... Why, you lost a... a ton of weight.
Chris Daniels Oh, yeah. I can see my dick now.
Michael Danube There really are a lot of weird people out here.
Michael Danube All right, look, I came to ask you one last time: Can we get in my truck and take you somewhere?
Chris Daniels You're a fuckin' sell-out.
Michael Danube All right, well, you know why none of this bothers me? It's because I can't believe a word that's come out of your mouth in the last three years.
