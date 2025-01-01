Rudy Steiner I miss my dad. I don't even know if he's alive.

[Rudy pauses]

Rudy Steiner I'm not ready. I want to grow up before I die.

Liesel Meminger So did my brother.

Rudy Steiner I'm sorry.

[he pauses again]

Rudy Steiner I didn't ask for this.

Liesel Meminger Who would?

Rudy Steiner I hate Hitler.

Liesel Meminger Me too.

[Rudy looks at her, seemingly surprised, but satisfied. Liesel stands up and shouts out to the woods]

Liesel Meminger I hate Hitler!

Rudy Steiner [stands up as well] I hate Hitler!

Rudy Steiner Rudy Steiner, Liesel Meminger: I hate Hitler!

Liesel Meminger Hitler is a monkey's ass!

Rudy Steiner Stick you, Hitler!

[they laugh, and then they gradually become more serious]

Liesel Meminger You're all I've got, Rudy.