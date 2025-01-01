Rudy Steiner
I miss my dad. I don't even know if he's alive.
[Rudy pauses]
Rudy Steiner
I'm not ready. I want to grow up before I die.
Rudy Steiner
I'm sorry.
[he pauses again]
Rudy Steiner
I didn't ask for this.
Rudy Steiner
I hate Hitler.
[Rudy looks at her, seemingly surprised, but satisfied. Liesel stands up and shouts out to the woods]
Rudy Steiner
[stands up as well]
I hate Hitler!
Rudy Steiner
Rudy Steiner, Liesel Meminger: I hate Hitler!
Rudy Steiner
Stick you, Hitler!
[they laugh, and then they gradually become more serious]
Rudy Steiner
Let's go home.