Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Book Thief The Book Thief Movie Quotes

The Book Thief Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Narrator One small fact: you are going to die. Despite every effort, no one lives forever. Sorry to be such a spoiler. My advice is when the time comes, don't panic. It doesn't seem to help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Max Vandenburg If your eyes could speak, what would they say?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Death I have seen a great many things. I have attended all the world's worst disasters, and worked for the greatest of villains. And I've seen the greatest wonders. But it's still like I said it was: no one lives forever.
Death When I finally came for Liesel, I took selfish pleasure in the knowledge that she had lived her ninety years so wisely. By then her stories had touched many souls, some of whom I came to know in passing. Max, whose friendship lasted almost as long as Liesel. Almost. In her final thoughts, she saw the long list of lives that merged with hers. Her three children, her grandchildren, her husband. Among them, lit like lanterns, were Hans and Rosa, her brother, and the boy whose hair remained the color of lemons forever.
Death I wanted to tell the book thief she was one of the few souls that made me wonder what it was to live. But in the end there were no words. Only peace. The only truth I truly know is that I am haunted by humans.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger There once was a ghost of a boy who liked to live in the shadows, so he wouldn't frighten people. His job was to wait for his sister, who was still alive. She wasn't afraid of the dark, because she knew that's where her brother was. At night, when darkness came to her room, she would tell her brother about the day. She would remind him how the sun felt on his skin, and what the air felt like to breathe, or how snow felt on his tongue. And that reminded her that she was still alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator [Narrator/Death] The only truth that I truly know is that I am haunted by humans.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vandenburg So... How is Rudy?
Liesel Meminger I don't know. Rudy is a pain in the neck.
Max Vandenburg The only thing worse than a boy you hate, is a boy you like, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Rudy Steiner You're stealing books? Why?
Liesel Meminger When life robs you, sometimes you have to rob it back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Max Vandenburg Words are life, Liesel. All those pages, they're for you to fill.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator [Narrator/Death] It's always been the same. The excitement and rush to war. I met so many young men over the years who have thought they were running at their enemy, when the truth was, they were running to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Liesel Meminger Is that your book?
Max Vandenburg It wasn't always mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosa Hubermann This is the stupidest thing I've ever done.
Hans Hubermann Yes, and just look how happy you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudy Steiner Good night, book thief.
Liesel Meminger Good night, fish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Death In my job, I'm always seeing humans at their best, and their worst. I see their ugliness, and their beauty. And I wonder how the same thing can be both.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Liesel Meminger My name is Liesel Meminger. I don't have a family. Or even a place to call home. I never understood the meaning of the word Hope. But I'm about to meet the people who will change all that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger Do you think my mother really loved me?
Max Vandenburg Of course. Every mother loves her child. Even Hitler's.
Liesel Meminger Do you think she writes to him?
Max Vandenburg "Dear Führer, just wait until your father gets home! Love, Mama."
Liesel Meminger "Dear Führer, clean up your mess."
Max Vandenburg "Dear Führer, who cut your hair?"
Liesel Meminger "You're not going out in that, are you?"
Max Vandenburg "What's that growing on your lip?"
Liesel Meminger "Don't raise your voice at me!"
Max Vandenburg "Stop spitting when you yell."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Liesel Meminger I can't lose someone else!
Max Vandenburg You've kept me alive, don't ever forget that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger Did he take away your mother?
Max Vandenburg Probably.
Liesel Meminger Don't worry... I cried a lot when I first came too.
[pause]
Liesel Meminger The soup is terrible, isn't it?
Max Vandenburg You may find this hard to believe, but it's the best thing Ive ever thrown up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vandenburg I'm not lost to you, Liesel. You'll always be able to find me in your words. That's where I'll live on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vandenburg Where's my weather report?
Max Vandenburg [Liesel shows a snow ball] You're full of wonders.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator While ten thousand souls hid their heads in fear and trembled, one jew thanked God for the stars that blessed his eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudy Steiner How about that kiss?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudy Steiner Are you coming?
Liesel Meminger Where are you going to?
Rudy Steiner Isn't it obvious? I'm running away.
Liesel Meminger Have you thought this through?
Rudy Steiner Ya. I don't want to die. There - all thought through.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vandenburg [presenting Liesel with a blank book of pages] Write. In my religion we're taught that every living thing, every leaf, every bird, is only alive because it contains the secret word for life. That's the only difference between us and a lump of clay. A word. Words are life, Liesel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger Franz Deutscher doesn't sound very smart.
Rudy Steiner He's the dumbest kid in school. But he shaves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudy Steiner I'm not ready. I want to grow up before I die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vandenburg Tell me, where do you get these words?
Liesel Meminger It's a secret.
Max Vandenburg Who would I tell?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Hans Hubermann Your first book! Are you sure this is yours?
Liesel Meminger It wasn't always mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosa Hubermann What makes you think that you are good enough for my daughter?
Rudy Steiner I'm almost twelve?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Rosa Hubermann Can we trust her? She's a child.
Hans Hubermann She's our daughter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger Are you hiding from Hitler?
Max Vandenburg Yeah, I'm a Jew.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudy Steiner I miss my dad. I don't even know if he's alive.
[Rudy pauses]
Rudy Steiner I'm not ready. I want to grow up before I die.
Liesel Meminger So did my brother.
Rudy Steiner I'm sorry.
[he pauses again]
Rudy Steiner I didn't ask for this.
Liesel Meminger Who would?
Rudy Steiner I hate Hitler.
Liesel Meminger Me too.
[Rudy looks at her, seemingly surprised, but satisfied. Liesel stands up and shouts out to the woods]
Liesel Meminger I hate Hitler!
Rudy Steiner [stands up as well] I hate Hitler!
Rudy Steiner Rudy Steiner, Liesel Meminger: I hate Hitler!
Liesel Meminger Hitler is a monkey's ass!
Rudy Steiner Stick you, Hitler!
[they laugh, and then they gradually become more serious]
Liesel Meminger You're all I've got, Rudy.
Rudy Steiner Let's go home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Rosa Hubermann From now on, you call me mama, ya? And that lazy pig over there, you call him papa.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vandenburg Memory is the scribe of the soul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Liesel Meminger Who is he, papa?
Hans Hubermann His name is Max. He needs help. I need you to promise me that you will not tell anyone
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Death The bombs were falling thicker now. It's probably fair to say that no one was able to serve the Führer as loyally as me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger [about Jewish neighbor] I don't understand. What did he do so wrong?
Max Vandenburg He reminded people of their humanity.
Liesel Meminger Can't he apologize?
Max Vandenburg To who? Hitler?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Hans Hubermann I'm not such a good reader myself, you know. We'll have to help each other out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Rudy Steiner You're hiding someone, aren't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudy Steiner What's an accountant?
Hans Hubermann Something we will never need.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger Rudy, where are you going to stay?
Rudy Steiner "You"? What about "we"?
Liesel Meminger I didn't think you were this serious.
Rudy Steiner What do you call this?
[holds out his small bag]
Rudy Steiner Packed lunch?
Liesel Meminger Is there anything in there besides your soccer ball?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosa Hubermann [cleaning her skinned hands] You're too much like your father. you know that?
Liesel Meminger What's wrong with that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Steiner Rudy! What are you doing?
Rudy Steiner Nothing papa!
Alex Steiner Then get to school!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger I keep thinking about Max, wondering where he is.
Hans Hubermann Me too. I'm not sure what it all meant. Everything he went through. Everything we did.
Liesel Meminger We were just being people. That's what people do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Liesel Meminger Mama! They're coming! They're checking basements!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosa Hubermann [while feeding Max soup] Well, at least someone appreciates my cooking.
[a second later, Max throws up the soup]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liesel Meminger I'm not stealing, I'm borrowing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudy Steiner What do you think?
Liesel Meminger The shoes let you down. And your face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator It's probably fair to say that no one was able to serve Der Führer as loyally as me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vandenburg "Don't ever apologize to me. It should be me who apologizes to you."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more