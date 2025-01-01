Frank StokesI think you should know the truth as I see it. This mission is never designed to succeed. If they were honest, they would tell us that. They'd tell us that with this many people dying, who cares about art. They're wrong. Because that's exactly what we're fighting for. For our culture and for our way of life. You can wipe out a generation of people. You can burn their homes to the ground and somehow they'll still come back. But if you destroy their achievements and their history then it's like they never existed. Just ash floating. That's what Adolf Hitler wants. And it's the one thing we simply can't allow.
Frank StokesI was told that before you were sent here, you ran one of those camps.
Frank StokesYou know, I don't smoke either. My first cigarette.
[lights cigarette]
Frank StokesBut I want to remember this moment. I'm gonna go home soon. Got a nice apartment in New York on the Upper West Side. There's a deli down the street called Sid's. Every morning, I walk there and I get a cup of coffee and a bagel, and I read the newspaper. I think about it every day here. It'll be the first place I go when I get stateside. I'm gonna be sitting there, eating one of Sid Meldman's toasted onion bagels and reading a tiny article in the New York Times, page... 18... that says you, Colonel Wegner, were hanged for your crimes you committed during the war and you were buried in an unmarked grave. And then I'll think about my cigarette... and I'll think about you sitting there with that stupid look on your face. Then I'll finish my coffee, leave the paper for Sid to wrap fish in. I'll never think of you again.
James GrangerStop, stop. Stop. I seem to have stepped on a land mine... of some sort.