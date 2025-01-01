Martians Return with a stronger faith: you connected the planets! Space is the mother of life, embracing all our globes. Love is the force you call God! Bring back the message that we are all the same. Understand that we are all steps on the same ladder that leads to eternity. Love is the force you call God! Our seeds you will sow on earth, ridding you of lowly speach, flawlessness you shall reach through the force of love! Love is the force you call God!