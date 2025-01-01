Menu
A Trip to Mars Movie Quotes

Martian Leader - Wise Man War and sin! Killing and blood! This must be atoned for!
Martian Leader - Wise Man Do not fear death, it is just the beginning of a superior life!
Avanti Planetaros - Captain of the Space Ship Glowing and calling planets... I am coming!
Martian Leader - Wise Man I salute you, life, and thank you for preparing me for the happiness of death!
Avanti Planetaros - Captain of the Space Ship You should not thank me, but divine providence, which has been leading us in its strong hand!
Avanti Planetaros - Captain of the Space Ship Your scorn does not shake my confidence. I will attain my goal, or die!
Martians Return with a stronger faith: you connected the planets! Space is the mother of life, embracing all our globes. Love is the force you call God! Bring back the message that we are all the same. Understand that we are all steps on the same ladder that leads to eternity. Love is the force you call God! Our seeds you will sow on earth, ridding you of lowly speach, flawlessness you shall reach through the force of love! Love is the force you call God!
Martians Love is the force you call God!
Prof. Planetaros - Astronomer In you I greet the new generation. The flower of a superior civilisation, the seed of which shall be replanted in our earth, so that the ideals of love may grow strong and rich!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Philip Bech
Gunnar Tolnæs
Nicolai Neiiendam
