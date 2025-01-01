Martian Leader - Wise ManWar and sin! Killing and blood! This must be atoned for!
Martian Leader - Wise ManDo not fear death, it is just the beginning of a superior life!
Avanti Planetaros - Captain of the Space ShipGlowing and calling planets... I am coming!
Martian Leader - Wise ManI salute you, life, and thank you for preparing me for the happiness of death!
Avanti Planetaros - Captain of the Space ShipYou should not thank me, but divine providence, which has been leading us in its strong hand!
Avanti Planetaros - Captain of the Space ShipYour scorn does not shake my confidence. I will attain my goal, or die!
MartiansReturn with a stronger faith: you connected the planets! Space is the mother of life, embracing all our globes. Love is the force you call God! Bring back the message that we are all the same. Understand that we are all steps on the same ladder that leads to eternity. Love is the force you call God! Our seeds you will sow on earth, ridding you of lowly speach, flawlessness you shall reach through the force of love! Love is the force you call God!
MartiansLove is the force you call God!
Prof. Planetaros - AstronomerIn you I greet the new generation. The flower of a superior civilisation, the seed of which shall be replanted in our earth, so that the ideals of love may grow strong and rich!