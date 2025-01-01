Mario One must use one's body to understand others and oneself. We must loosen the bonds. We must liberate the screams that have been silenced for centuries and destroy established values. Fill your head with more sensations than you can obtain every man on earth. One must use the unusual. The unusual which is beyond all that is customary. The wife impregnated in the nuptial bed has no knowledge of eroticism. One must organize one's adventures with economy. One must eliminate sentiment. My emptied head has become so fearful and so avid that love alone can satisfy it.