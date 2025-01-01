Brian Bund I don't really care about geography. I already have an A in Geography, so... I thought about joining this club for a while just to make friends, but... I was scared. I know people laugh at me. I'm not stupid. The thing is... I don't wanna go home after school. I'm scared of it, actually, so I play cello. I play it when I'm nervous. It's what I do at night - homework and cello. When I'm nervous and I don't have my cello, my fingers twitch. Well, I just didn't wanna go home after school; so, I'm not gonna force you to be my friend, though, so... Don't worry about your secret. I'm not gonna tell anybody.