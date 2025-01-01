Menu
Brian Bund I don't really care about geography. I already have an A in Geography, so... I thought about joining this club for a while just to make friends, but... I was scared. I know people laugh at me. I'm not stupid. The thing is... I don't wanna go home after school. I'm scared of it, actually, so I play cello. I play it when I'm nervous. It's what I do at night - homework and cello. When I'm nervous and I don't have my cello, my fingers twitch. Well, I just didn't wanna go home after school; so, I'm not gonna force you to be my friend, though, so... Don't worry about your secret. I'm not gonna tell anybody.
Brian Bund Just because people don't understand me, doesn't mean I don't understand them.
Russell Either we're in a relationship or we're not.
Kevin Why does it have to be that way?
Russell It just does.
Gunnar Uh, how am "I" the mom?
Russell Um... 'cause you have man-boobs, Gunnar. Isn't that obvious?
Kimberly I really like you, Russell. I-I mean, I only got with Gunnar just so that we could chill.
Russell This is so messed up.
