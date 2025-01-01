NixLet's imagine... if you glimpsed the future, you were frightened by what you saw, what would you do with that information? You would go to... the politicians, captains of industry? And how would you convince them? Data? Facts? Good luck! The only facts they won't challenge are the ones that keep the wheels greased and the dollars rolling in. But what if... what if there was a way of skipping the middle man and putting the critical news directly into everyone's head? The probability of wide-spread annihilation kept going up. The only way to stop it was to show it. To scare people straight. Because, what reasonable human being wouldn't be galvanized by the potential destruction of everything they've ever known or loved? To save civilization, I would show its collapse. But, how do you think this vision was received? How do you think people responded to the prospect of imminent doom? They gobbled it up like a chocolate eclair! They didn't fear their demise, they re-packaged it. It could be enjoyed as video-games, as TV shows, books, movies, the entire world wholeheartedly embraced the apocalypse and sprinted towards it with gleeful abandon. Meanwhile, your Earth was crumbling all around you. You've got simultaneous epidemics of obesity and starvation. Explain that one! Bees and butterflies start to disappear, the glaciers melt, algae blooms. All around you the coal mine canaries are dropping dead and you won't take the hint! In every moment there's the possibility of a better future, but you people won't believe it. And because you won't believe it you won't do what is necessary to make it a reality. So, you dwell on this terrible future. You resign yourselves to it for one reason, because *that* future does not ask anything of you today. So yes, we saw the iceberg and warned the Titanic. But you all just steered for it anyway, full steam ahead. Why? Because you want to sink! You gave up! That's not the monitor's fault. That's yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey NewtonThere are two wolves and they are always fighting. One is darkness and despair. The other is light and hope. Which wolf wins?
AthenaDreamers need to stick together... It's not programming, it's personal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey NewtonEven the tiniest of actions can change the future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HugoHave you ever wondered what would happen, if all the geniuses, the artists, the scientists, the smartest, most creative people in the world decided to actually change it? Where, where could they even do such a thing? They'd need a place free from politics and bureaucracy, distractions, greed - a secret place where they could build whatever they were crazy enough to imagine...
Athena...But I'm concerned that he may be adversely affected when he finds out that I'm not human. He has potential. I don't want to damage it. He needs someone to believe in him and I am fulfilling that need. He's my top recruit. Log 24. October. 1965. I'm having unusual thoughts towards Frank Walker. I suspect a flaw in my empathy interface. I'm thinking I should report it... but I haven't. I cannot explain why. Log 78. April. 1984. Frank Walker has been banished by Governor Nix. He says he's lost hope and he holds me responsible for having given it to him in the first place. I do not understand this. He says I never will, because I do not feel anger... or disappointment... or love.
Computer VoiceEnd recording.
AthenaI was designed to find dreamers... I found you... and lost you. But I found her... Casey. Dreamers need to stick together. It's not programming, it's personal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Casey Newton[voice over]First order of business... get the door back open. Couldn't hurt to get a few experienced engineers over here. Next...
Frank Walker[voice over]Put the party back on... and print out some new invitations.
[Now cut to Frank and Casey speaking in front of an audience of androids like Athena]
Frank WalkerWhich brings us to why we're here today. A year ago, it was all supposed to be over... we shouldn't even be here, but we are. It isn't hard to knock down a big, evil building that's telling everybody that the world's going to end. What is hard... is figuring out what to build in its place, and if we're going to do that... we can't do it alone. We're going to need all of you...
Young British Recruiter[raises his hand]Frank Walker. May I ask a question?
Young British RecruiterThe search parameters you've given us, while mathematically sound, are a bit... undefined. Could you be more specific, please?
Frank WalkerWell, Miss Newton. You want to tell our recruiters what they're looking for?
Casey NewtonDreamers... we are looking for dreamers. Anyone who will feed the right wolf.
[start handing out cases of Tomorrowland buttons]
Frank WalkerSo... I once told your predecessor that she was nothing but a combination of ones and zeroes. I was wrong. She was much more than that. You are much more than that, too. So, go out there and do she would've done. Find the ones who haven't given up. They're the future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank WalkerAll right, it's going to be bright, cold and really loud. You're going to lose 90% of your blood sugar in 1/100 of a second. And you're going to wish you were dead. But then it'll be over.
[Frank puts ear muffs on Casey, pauses for a moment, then partially removes it from one ear]
NixThe world, Miss Newton. He thinks you can fix the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
English TeacherHuxley's "Brave New World", Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451", Orwell's "1984": once considered fiction, these futuristic novels are actually happening right now and they seem to be getting worse. Yes, Miss Newton?
Casey NewtonI get things are bad, but what are we doing to fix it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank WalkerDavid... The Monitor is acting as an antenna. It isn't just receiving tachyons. It is taking a possible future and...
Casey NewtonAnd amplifying it, transmitting it, like a feedback loop. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy that's coming from right there. But it's not just showing people the end of the world, it's giving them the idea over and over again until they just accept it! It's a ticking time bomb, and we're the ones that lit the fuse. We still have 58 days to try and change things. But nothing will work as long as that thing is still on.
NixYoung lady, I'm gonna assume that your knowledge of tachyonic fusion is a little sketchy. Shutting it down is impossible. There is no off.
Casey NewtonI'm telling you what it's doing. Why don't you care?
Casey NewtonBut if someone else did it, I'd have to assume they believed even the teeniest of actions could change the future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave ClarkJohn Francis Walker. You have been permitted to live based upon your agreed non-intervention. You are now harboring a fugitive element. Release her to our custody or be extinguished. You have one minute to comply.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank WalkerGet used to that, kid. One minute, she's promising you a beautiful future, the next thing you know, she's leading it to your house to kill you.
AthenaI'm sorry, but time is running out and you needed motivation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NixHow would your jet pack make the world a better place?
Young Frank WalkerCan't it just be fun?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey NewtonYou know, you'd think somewhere in the zillions of questions that I was asking you, you could have said, "Casey, that stuff's not really the issue because our future-predicting machine says we're all gonna die."
Casey NewtonWhat if The Monitor is just a giant pin? But instead of making you think positive, it makes you think negative and it... it's convincing the whole world to feed the wrong wolf. We need to turn that thing off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank WalkerWhat you saw was a commercial that was recorded decades ago. It was an invitation that never went out because the damn party got canceled. You are not supposed to do anything. You've been manipulated to feel like you're part of something incredible, like you were special. But you weren't. You're not.