Kinoafisha Films Tomorrowland Tomorrowland Movie Quotes

Tomorrowland Movie Quotes

Nix Let's imagine... if you glimpsed the future, you were frightened by what you saw, what would you do with that information? You would go to... the politicians, captains of industry? And how would you convince them? Data? Facts? Good luck! The only facts they won't challenge are the ones that keep the wheels greased and the dollars rolling in. But what if... what if there was a way of skipping the middle man and putting the critical news directly into everyone's head? The probability of wide-spread annihilation kept going up. The only way to stop it was to show it. To scare people straight. Because, what reasonable human being wouldn't be galvanized by the potential destruction of everything they've ever known or loved? To save civilization, I would show its collapse. But, how do you think this vision was received? How do you think people responded to the prospect of imminent doom? They gobbled it up like a chocolate eclair! They didn't fear their demise, they re-packaged it. It could be enjoyed as video-games, as TV shows, books, movies, the entire world wholeheartedly embraced the apocalypse and sprinted towards it with gleeful abandon. Meanwhile, your Earth was crumbling all around you. You've got simultaneous epidemics of obesity and starvation. Explain that one! Bees and butterflies start to disappear, the glaciers melt, algae blooms. All around you the coal mine canaries are dropping dead and you won't take the hint! In every moment there's the possibility of a better future, but you people won't believe it. And because you won't believe it you won't do what is necessary to make it a reality. So, you dwell on this terrible future. You resign yourselves to it for one reason, because *that* future does not ask anything of you today. So yes, we saw the iceberg and warned the Titanic. But you all just steered for it anyway, full steam ahead. Why? Because you want to sink! You gave up! That's not the monitor's fault. That's yours.
Casey Newton There are two wolves and they are always fighting. One is darkness and despair. The other is light and hope. Which wolf wins?
Eddie Newton Come on, Casey.
Casey Newton Okay, fine. Don't answer.
Eddie Newton Whichever one you feed.
Eddie Newton Why do you love the stars so much, Casey?
Young Casey Newton Because I wanna go there.
Eddie Newton But it's so far away.
Jenny Newton It'll take a long time. A real long time. What if you get all the way up there and there's nothing?
Young Casey Newton What if there's *everything*?
Nix Every day is the opportunity for a better tomorrow.
Athena Do you want to know why you could never make me laugh.
Frank Walker Why?
Athena Because you're not funny.
Athena Dreamers need to stick together... It's not programming, it's personal.
Casey Newton Even the tiniest of actions can change the future.
Hugo Have you ever wondered what would happen, if all the geniuses, the artists, the scientists, the smartest, most creative people in the world decided to actually change it? Where, where could they even do such a thing? They'd need a place free from politics and bureaucracy, distractions, greed - a secret place where they could build whatever they were crazy enough to imagine...
Frank Walker Why now? Why her?
Athena Because she hasn't given up.
Athena You made this yourself?
Nix Athena, what are you doing here?
Athena Did you, or didn't you?
Young Frank Walker Uh, what?
Athena Did you make this yourself?
Young Frank Walker Yeah?
Athena Why?
Young Frank Walker I guess I got tired of waiting around for someone else to do it for me?
Frank Walker Now, you and I are gonna be on their watchlist but they may not have your facial recognition profile uploaded yet...
Casey Newton May not?
Frank Walker May not, so...
[pulls out a device]
Frank Walker you walk over there, you take this, you tap them on the neck. If he's human, it knocks him right out.
Casey Newton And if it's a robot?
Athena [Frank then proceeds to whack Athena with the device] Hey!
Frank Walker You'll just piss it off.
[standing on Monitor]
Casey Newton How is this possible?
Nix We are millions of exponential deviances away from the dimension you call home. Frank had the noble idea of building this machine so that we can keep in touch.
Casey Newton [looking back at her garage] This is 3 days ago.
Nix Relatively... That's space-time humor. Those tachyons travel faster than light. Once we harness them...
Casey Newton You can see backwards in time.
Frank Walker Not just backwards.
Casey Newton You're kidding.
Frank Walker No.
[using Monitor to see the future]
Casey Newton If you're gonna zap an idea into people's heads, you should really make sure that it's the truth.
Frank Walker There is still a receiver there?
Athena Last I checked.
Frank Walker How long ago was that?
Athena 25 years ago. Roughly.
Casey Newton I'm sorry, what can I fix?
Nix The world, Miss Newton. He thinks you can fix the world.
English Teacher Huxley's "Brave New World", Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451", Orwell's "1984": once considered fiction, these futuristic novels are actually happening right now and they seem to be getting worse. Yes, Miss Newton?
Casey Newton Can we fix it?
English Teacher Sorry?
Casey Newton I get things are bad, but what are we doing to fix it?
Frank Walker David... The Monitor is acting as an antenna. It isn't just receiving tachyons. It is taking a possible future and...
Casey Newton And amplifying it, transmitting it, like a feedback loop. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy that's coming from right there. But it's not just showing people the end of the world, it's giving them the idea over and over again until they just accept it! It's a ticking time bomb, and we're the ones that lit the fuse. We still have 58 days to try and change things. But nothing will work as long as that thing is still on.
Nix Young lady, I'm gonna assume that your knowledge of tachyonic fusion is a little sketchy. Shutting it down is impossible. There is no off.
Casey Newton I'm telling you what it's doing. Why don't you care?
Frank Walker Because he's the one that's doing it.
Casey Newton Don't we, like, make our own destiny and stuff?
Frank Walker Do I have to explain everything? Can't you just be amazed and move on?
Athena I only found you a month ago, when you started wantonly destroying government property, which happens to be on my search parameters for recruitment.
[Athena walks closer as young Frank walks away]
Nix [looks at Athena] Absolutely not
Athena I like him
Nix Athena, NO
[walks away]
Casey Newton But if someone else did it, I'd have to assume they believed even the teeniest of actions could change the future.
Dave Clark John Francis Walker. You have been permitted to live based upon your agreed non-intervention. You are now harboring a fugitive element. Release her to our custody or be extinguished. You have one minute to comply.
Frank Walker Get used to that, kid. One minute, she's promising you a beautiful future, the next thing you know, she's leading it to your house to kill you.
Athena I'm sorry, but time is running out and you needed motivation.
Nix How would your jet pack make the world a better place?
Young Frank Walker Can't it just be fun?
Casey Newton You know, you'd think somewhere in the zillions of questions that I was asking you, you could have said, "Casey, that stuff's not really the issue because our future-predicting machine says we're all gonna die."
Athena We did sort of hint at it.
Casey Newton What if The Monitor is just a giant pin? But instead of making you think positive, it makes you think negative and it... it's convincing the whole world to feed the wrong wolf. We need to turn that thing off.
Frank Walker What you saw was a commercial that was recorded decades ago. It was an invitation that never went out because the damn party got canceled. You are not supposed to do anything. You've been manipulated to feel like you're part of something incredible, like you were special. But you weren't. You're not.
Nix You look good, Frank. Age becomes you.
Frank Walker Thanks, you should try it some time.
Nix No thanks. I'll just keep drinking my shake each morning. They come in chocolate now, you know.
Athena Hello, Frank. Are you going to shoot me?
Frank Walker I'm deciding.
Nate Newton Why are they taking the platform down?
Casey Newton Because it's hard to have ideas and easy to give up.
