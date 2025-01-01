Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Would You Rather Would You Rather Movie Quotes

Would You Rather Movie Quotes

Peter What the hell is this?
Shepard Lambrick You have to light it, Peter. It's what the envelope says.
Peter But it's not a firecracker. That's a quarter stick.
Shepard Lambrick You know, you're right. Maybe you ought to move away from the table. You're gonna make an awful mess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shepard Lambrick It's just like life, isn't it? There's no do-overs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Shepard Lambrick Would you rather...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shepard Lambrick When all of you were deciding whether or not to accept our invitation to play the game, you were, in essence, making a choice between the known and the unknown. You could continue to deal with your problems, the known, or possibly solve your problems in the unknown, our game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Can we not take her to a hospital or something here? This isn't good.
Shepard Lambrick People, we're playing a game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Iris Raleigh. Oh, my god. Oh, my god, oh, my god... What did you do? What did you do? Oh, my god. What did you do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Shift Manager You're available to start right away?
Iris Yes.
Shift Manager I'm not really seeing a lot of restaurant experience on the, uh, resume.
Iris I've always had, um, summer jobs, but... yeah, mostly retail.
Shift Manager So, did you drop out of school, or... Why'd you come all the way back here?
Iris Oh, no, um... Well, this is my home, and there was an accident, so I have to take care of my brother.
Shift Manager Well, I'll tell you what I can do, um... I'll talk to the owner. Uh, I know they were looking for, uh, wait staff with experience, but... Obviously you're smart, so maybe they'll, um, work with you, so...
Iris Sure, that'd be, great.
Shift Manager Maybe you could do, um, host, if nothing else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Robb Wells
Jeffrey Combs
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow
Ptolemy Slocum
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more