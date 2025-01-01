[first lines]
Shift Manager
You're available to start right away?
Shift Manager
I'm not really seeing a lot of restaurant experience on the, uh, resume.
Iris
I've always had, um, summer jobs, but... yeah, mostly retail.
Shift Manager
So, did you drop out of school, or... Why'd you come all the way back here?
Iris
Oh, no, um... Well, this is my home, and there was an accident, so I have to take care of my brother.
Shift Manager
Well, I'll tell you what I can do, um... I'll talk to the owner. Uh, I know they were looking for, uh, wait staff with experience, but... Obviously you're smart, so maybe they'll, um, work with you, so...
Iris
Sure, that'd be, great.
Shift Manager
Maybe you could do, um, host, if nothing else.