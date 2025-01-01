Menu
Kinoafisha Films Frances Ha Frances Ha Movie Quotes

Frances It's that thing when you're with someone, and you love them and they know it, and they love you and you know it... but it's a party... and you're both talking to other people, and you're laughing and shining... and you look across the room and catch each other's eyes... but - but not because you're possessive, or it's precisely sexual... but because... that is your person in this life. And it's funny and sad, but only because this life will end, and it's this secret world that exists right there in public, unnoticed, that no one else knows about. It's sort of like how they say that other dimensions exist all around us, but we don't have the ability to perceive them. That's - That's what I want out of a relationship. Or just life, I guess.
Frances I'm so embarrassed. I'm not a real person yet.
Frances Sometimes it's good to do what you're supposed to do when you're supposed to do it.
Andy So what do you do?
Frances Eh... It's kinda hard to explain.
Andy Because what you do is complicated?
Frances Eh... Because I don't really do it.
Frances Don't treat me like a three-hour brunch friend!
Frances I like things that look like mistakes.
Benji Are you still undateable?
Frances Oh yes, very undateable.
Frances I'm not messy, I'm busy.
Frances I'm too tall to marry.
Sophie The only people who can afford to be artists in New York are rich.
Benji I think it's a great day. I ate an egg bagel that Lev's slut made me. I internet-acquired three pairs of very rare Ray Bans. I'm doing awesome.
Frances I'm poor.
Benji That's actually offensive to poor people.
Frances I have trouble leaving places.
Frances Do I look old to you?
Benji No. Yes.
Frances How old?
Benji Older than I am.
Frances Older than 27?
Benji No. 27 is old, though.
Sophie It's just this apartment is very... aware of itself.
Frances [at a French cinema] Hello. When did "Puss in Boots" start?
Frances I love you Sophie, even if you love your phone that has e-mail more than you love me.
Sophie My phone that has e-mail doesn't leave a casserole dish in the sink for three days.
Lev Shapiro Just because you bought dinner doesn't mean I'm gonna sleep with you.
Frances I'm not trying to sleep with you.
Lev Shapiro No, I was pretending to be a liberated woman.
Benji Let's do something fun. We could go to a movie.
Frances Movies are so expensive now.
Benji Yeah, but you're at the movies.
Lev Shapiro [wrapped in a towel, walking between Frances and Sophie] I'm just trying to get your attention.
Benji Yup. I was there when Serge Gainsbourg died.
Caroline Weren't you like, eight?
Benji Yeah. It was the end of Euro disco.
Benji It's after three, I can drink.
Frances We are like a lesbian couple that doesn't have sex anymore.
Frances But your blog looks so happy.
Sophie I don't think my *mom* would read it if it were about depression.
Frances My mom would.
[Sophie chuckles]
Frances I'm going to use this credit card I got in the mail.
Sophie That's not smart. That's what they want, they want to keep you in debt.
Frances I know that. I see documentaries.
Frances I have so much to do. I think I'll probably read Proust... Because sometimes it's good to do what you're supposed to when you're supposed to do it.
Caroline Proust is pretty heavy.
Frances Yeah, but it's worth it, I hear.
Caroline No, I meant the book. Carrying it on the plane.
Frances I should probably learn French first... and then read it in French.
Rachel Fuck, I sound like a gay grandma.
Frances I put my ring on my thumb and I'm having trouble getting it off.
Sophie Hold your hand above your head. I'll drain the blood out.
Frances I look like I'm asking a *question*.
Benji Who were you fucking last week, Frances?
Frances I make love
Benji Frances: undateable
Frances Tell me the story of us.
Sophie Again? All right, Frances. We are gonna take over the world.
Frances You'll be this awesomely bitchy publishing mogul.
Sophie And you'll be this famous modern dancer... and I'll publish a really expensive book about you.
Frances That d-bags we make fun of will put on their coffee tables.
Sophie And we'll co-own a vacation apartment in Paris.
Frances And we'll have lovers.
Sophie And no children.
Frances And we'll speak at college graduations.
Sophie And honorary degrees.
Frances So many honorary degrees.
Sophie [about Patch] He's a nice guy... for today.
Nessa Aren't you a lot older than Sophie?
Frances No, we went to college together.
Nessa Hm, you seem older.
Frances I'm a couple months older.
Nessa Like, a lot older. But less, like, grown up. It's weird.
Lev Shapiro Don't mind me, I'm just trying to get your attention.
