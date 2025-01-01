EricNo, he's not. I'll tell you what God's given you. He's put a bullet in you and he's abandoned you out here to me. He feels nothing for you. He couldn't give a fuck if you died tomorrow. God gave you a brother who's not waiting for you. He gave you a brother who's not even thinking about you right now. Just 'cause you and him came out of the same woman's hole... The only thing that means anything right now is that I'm here and he's not. Your brother left you to die. That's what people do. You don't learn to fight, your death's going to come real soon.
EricWhat feeling do you have when you wake up in the morning? When your feet touch the floor? Or before that, when you're lying there thinking about your feet hitting the floor. Do you know what I'm talking about?
EricI murdered my wife. I watched him put his fingers inside her and I killed 'em both. No one ever came after me. Ten years ago. I never had to explain myself. I never had to lie to anyone. I never had to run and hide. I just buried 'em in a hole and I went home. No one ever came after me. And that hurt me more than getting my heart broken. Knowing it didn't matter. Knowing you can do something like that and no one comes after you. You do a thing like I did, that should really mean something. But it just doesn't matter anymore.
Soldier 1[as he fills out his paperwork]It's over. It's over for you.
Dorothy Peeples[about her kennel]I have to keep these guys locked up in here now for the most part, 'cause people take them for food.
EricWhy don't you just shoot me? Why don't you do it? That's what everyone else is doing.
Soldier 1Because me sending you to Sydney tells Sydney there's a reason to keep paying us what they pay us. If we just shot every idiot we wanted to shoot, then pretty soon they'd start to wonder what the fuck we're doing out here. See, personally I don't care about you. I don't care if you get to Sydney and they let you off or you bribe your way out or whatever the fuck they do down there these days. I don't give a fuck. I'm doing this for me.