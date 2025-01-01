Menu
The Rover Movie Quotes

The Rover Movie Quotes

Rey Not everything has to be about something.
Eric You should never stop thinking about a life you've taken. That's the price you pay for taking it.
Rey 'Cause I believe in God and I know Henry believes in God. There's no harm Henry would want to see me come to. I believe in that.
Eric Look at the harm you've come to and where is Henry?
Rey He's waiting for me.
Eric He's not waiting for you.
Rey Yes, he is.
Eric No, he's not. I'll tell you what God's given you. He's put a bullet in you and he's abandoned you out here to me. He feels nothing for you. He couldn't give a fuck if you died tomorrow. God gave you a brother who's not waiting for you. He gave you a brother who's not even thinking about you right now. Just 'cause you and him came out of the same woman's hole... The only thing that means anything right now is that I'm here and he's not. Your brother left you to die. That's what people do. You don't learn to fight, your death's going to come real soon.
Eric What feeling do you have when you wake up in the morning? When your feet touch the floor? Or before that, when you're lying there thinking about your feet hitting the floor. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Eric I murdered my wife. I watched him put his fingers inside her and I killed 'em both. No one ever came after me. Ten years ago. I never had to explain myself. I never had to lie to anyone. I never had to run and hide. I just buried 'em in a hole and I went home. No one ever came after me. And that hurt me more than getting my heart broken. Knowing it didn't matter. Knowing you can do something like that and no one comes after you. You do a thing like I did, that should really mean something. But it just doesn't matter anymore.
Soldier 1 [as he fills out his paperwork] It's over. It's over for you.
Eric [tied up] I know that.
Soldier 1 That's good that you know that.
Eric Do you know it, too?
Soldier 1 Oh, I know it, champ. I told you it.
Eric Do you know it's over for you, too? Whatever you think's over for me was over a long time ago. I'm asking about you.
Soldier 1 Are you threatening me?
Eric No. A threat means there's still something left to happen.
Henry What's going on with you, brother?
Henry [Eric doesn't answer] I said, what's going on with you, brother?
Eric I want my car back.
Grandma There was a car and it had three men in it and it did what most cars do. It came in one direction and left in the other.
[first lines]
Caleb [driving] We're not turning around. He's gone!
Henry What do you mean, "He's gone"? He was still moving. I fucking saw him still moving.
Caleb We killed people!
Henry What do you mean? Turn the fucking car around!
Caleb He's gone! What are we supposed to do?
Henry Damn it, this shit's not worth it for me to leave him there!
Caleb We killed people, man.
Henry God damn it! Please, I'm begging you. He's my fucking brother.
Archie [from the back seat] I said this would happen.
Henry Fuck you, Archie! Fuck you!
Grandma What a thing to get worked up about in this day and age.
Henry What's he doing?
Caleb He ain't giving up.
Dorothy Peeples [about her kennel] I have to keep these guys locked up in here now for the most part, 'cause people take them for food.
Eric Why don't you just shoot me? Why don't you do it? That's what everyone else is doing.
Soldier 1 Because me sending you to Sydney tells Sydney there's a reason to keep paying us what they pay us. If we just shot every idiot we wanted to shoot, then pretty soon they'd start to wonder what the fuck we're doing out here. See, personally I don't care about you. I don't care if you get to Sydney and they let you off or you bribe your way out or whatever the fuck they do down there these days. I don't give a fuck. I'm doing this for me.
[last lines]
Henry What did you do to my brother?
Eric I didn't do anything.
Henry Yes, you did. What did you do to him?
