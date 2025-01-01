Menu
The Raid 2 Movie Quotes

The Raid 2 Movie Quotes

Ucok You apologize! In their language, in our land! Where is your honor?
Baseball Bat Man Bring back the ball.
[last lines]
Rama No... I'm done.
[from trailer]
Rama It will be a few months. You can't know where I am. And I can't be seen anywhere near you.
Bangun Only a fool argues for the pride of a dead man.
Bejo [Firsts Lines] It's a question of ambition, really. Let me rephrase that. It's a matter of limitation. And the importance of knowing yours.
Hideaki Goto They're not cops anymore. They're in my world now.
Ucok In prison you'd be wise to pick a side. Loners don't tend to last long.
Arifin Putra
Iko Uwais
Iko Uwais
Tio Pakusadewo
Alex Abbad
Kenichi Endō
