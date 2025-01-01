Menu
Kinoafisha Films Penthouse North Penthouse North Movie Quotes

Hollander [leading her to the ledge] Let's play follow the cat.
Hollander [on the diamonds] I wish you could see them... they're beautiful.
Hollander Permanent blindness, just hear that; permanent blindness... permanent! Are you one of those people who think what doesn't kill you makes you stronger? I'd sooner put a bullet in my head!
Hollander [to Chad] You have a very unhealthy attachment to this blade.
Sara [shoots Hollander] Was that a hit, Hollander?
Chad [on killing Ryan] He came at me with a knife... what did you expect?
Sara I didn't run into any telephone poles.
Hollander Very interesting day, Chad.
Hollander Quiet, Chad. Your knuckles are dragging.
Hollander You have a very unhealthy attachment to this knife.
Hollander See if Ryan has any decent Scotch. With ice.
[last lines]
Hollander Don't drop
[the diamonds]
Hollander them!
[last lines]
Sara I won't
[overbalances him over a ledge and he falls to a messy demise]
Antonio Stay where you are... I won't leave you!
Sara I know you like to talk. Cat got your tongue?
Hollander The world's a slaughterhouse full of pigs just too stupid to see when the axe comes down.
Sara Keep your eye on the diamond.
