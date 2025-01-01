Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Penthouse North
Penthouse North Movie Quotes
Penthouse North Movie Quotes
Hollander
[leading her to the ledge]
Let's play follow the cat.
Hollander
[on the diamonds]
I wish you could see them... they're beautiful.
Hollander
Permanent blindness, just hear that; permanent blindness... permanent! Are you one of those people who think what doesn't kill you makes you stronger? I'd sooner put a bullet in my head!
Hollander
[to Chad]
You have a very unhealthy attachment to this blade.
Sara
[shoots Hollander]
Was that a hit, Hollander?
Chad
[on killing Ryan]
He came at me with a knife... what did you expect?
Sara
I didn't run into any telephone poles.
Hollander
Very interesting day, Chad.
Hollander
Quiet, Chad. Your knuckles are dragging.
Hollander
You have a very unhealthy attachment to this knife.
Hollander
See if Ryan has any decent Scotch. With ice.
[last lines]
Hollander
Don't drop
[the diamonds]
Hollander
them!
[last lines]
Sara
I won't
[overbalances him over a ledge and he falls to a messy demise]
Antonio
Stay where you are... I won't leave you!
Sara
I know you like to talk. Cat got your tongue?
Hollander
The world's a slaughterhouse full of pigs just too stupid to see when the axe comes down.
Sara
Keep your eye on the diamond.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michael Keaton
Michelle Monaghan
Barry Sloane
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
