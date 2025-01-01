El Mariachi[voiceover]All I wanted was to be a mariachi, like my ancestors. But the city I thought would bring me luck brought only a curse. I lost my guitar, my hand, and her. With this injury, I may never play the guitar again. Without her, I have no love. But with the dog and the weapons, I'm prepared for the future.
El Mariachi[hitchhiking]That morning was just like any other. No love. No luck. No ride. Nothing changes.
Domino[hands him his guitar and thrusts a knife into his bath water]Play it! Play something sweet! Play!
El Mariachi[plays a few cords]
DominoSing!
El Mariachi[singing]I've been caught with my pants down, and there may be a castration. There were several assholes, who tried to rip me to pieces. And now I'm with this princess, who's armed with a knife. Big northern eyes, and a ferocious body.
Domino[withdraws the knife from the water]
El MariachiThis is the best I've ever played. You inspired me.