Han SoloHe was training a new generation of Jedi. There was nobody else left to do it, so he took the burden on himself. Everything was going great, until... one boy, an apprentice, turned against him, destroyed it all. Luke felt responsible. He just walked away from everything.
Han SoloI used to wonder about that myself. Thought it was a bunch of mumbo jumbo. A magical power holding together good and evil, the dark side and the light. Crazy thing is... it's true. The Force, the Jedi. All of it. It's all true.
Kylo RenForgive me. I feel it again... The pull to the light... Supreme Leader senses it. Show me again... The power of the darkness... And I'll let nothing stand in our way... Show me... Grandfather... and I will finish... what you started.
[moves to reveal Darth Vader's helmet]
Rey[to Kylo Ren]You. You're afraid. That you will never be as strong as Darth Vader.
[Poe is captured and brought to Kylo Ren who kneels down and stares]
Poe Dameron...Do I talk first or you talk first? I talk first?
FinnHey, Solo, I'm not sure what we're walking into here...
Title card/crawlLuke Skywalker has vanished. In his absence, the sinister FIRST ORDER has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed. With the support of the REPUBLIC, General Leia Organa leads a brave RESISTANCE. She is desperate to find her brother Luke and gain his help in restoring peace and justice to the galaxy. Leia has sent her most daring pilot on a secret mission to Jakku, where an old ally has discovered a clue to Luke's whereabouts...
General HuxToday is the end of the Republic. The end of a regime that acquiesces to disorder. At this very moment in a system far from here, the New Republic lies to the galaxy while secretly supporting the treachery of the rogues of the Resistance. This fierce machine which you have built, upon which we stand will bring an end to the Senate, to their cherished fleet. All remaining systems will bow to the First Order and will remember this as the last day of the Republic!
FinnI'm not Resistance. I'm not a hero. I'm a stormtrooper. Like all of them, I was taken from a family I'll never know. And raised to do one thing. But my first battle, I made a choice. I wasn't gonna kill for them. So I ran. Right into you. And you looked at me like no one ever had. I was ashamed of what I was. But I'm done with the First Order. I'm never going back. Rey, come with me.
Maz KanataThe belonging you seek is not behind you... it is ahead. I am no Jedi, but I know the Force. It moves through and surrounds every living thing. Close your eyes... Feel it... The light... it's always been there. It will guide you. The saber. Take it.
ReyI'm never touching that thing again. I don't want any part of this.
LeiaCan't believe I was so foolish to think I could find Luke and bring him home.
ReyHe's a BB unit with a selenium drive and a thermal hyperscan vindicator.
Kylo RenIt's carrying a section of a navigational chart. And we have the rest. Recovered from the archives of the Empire, but we need the last piece. And, somehow, you convinced the droid to show it to you. You. A scavenger.
Han SoloHey! Some moof-milker put a compressor on the ignition line.
ReyUnkar Plutt did. I thought it was a mistake, too. Puts too much...
Han SoloHan Solo, Rey: ...stress on the hyperdrive.
Kylo RenYou're so lonely... So afraid to leave... At night, desperate to sleep... You imagine an ocean... I see it... I see the island... And Han Solo... You feel like he's the father you never had. He would have disappointed you.
Maz KanataThe only fight. Against the dark side. Through the ages, I've seen evil take many forms. The Sith. The Empire. Today, it is the First Order. Their shadow's spreading across the galaxy. We must face them. Fight them! All of us.
Kylo Ren[to Rey]You know I can take whatever I want.
C-3POGeneral, I regret to inform you, but, this map recovered from BB-8 is only partially complete. And even worse, it matches no chartered system on record. We simply do not have enough information to locate Master Luke.