Rey [Trying to use the Force to compel the guard] You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.

FN-1824 What did you say?

Rey You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.

FN-1824 I'll tighten those restraints, scavenger scum.

[Cut to show Kylo Ren walking down corridor returning to the detention area then back to Ren]

Rey [Concentrating harder] You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.

FN-1824 I will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.

[he follows the compulsion and as he is about to leave the cell...]

Rey And you'll drop your weapon.