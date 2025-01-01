Menu
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Movie Quotes

Han Solo [stepping on board the Millennium Falcon] Chewie... we're home.
Han Solo What was your job when you were based here?
Finn Sanitation.
Han Solo Sanitation? Then how do you know how to disable the shields?
Finn I don't. I'm just here to get Rey.
Han Solo People are counting on us. The galaxy is counting on us.
Finn Solo, we'll figure it out. We'll use the Force.
Han Solo That's not how the Force works!
Rey [Trying to use the Force to compel the guard] You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.
FN-1824 What did you say?
Rey You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.
FN-1824 I'll tighten those restraints, scavenger scum.
[Cut to show Kylo Ren walking down corridor returning to the detention area then back to Ren]
Rey [Concentrating harder] You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.
FN-1824 I will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open.
[he follows the compulsion and as he is about to leave the cell...]
Rey And you'll drop your weapon.
FN-1824 And I'll drop my weapon.
[from trailer]
Luke Skywalker The Force is strong in my family. My father has it. I have it. My sister has it. You have that power, too.
Rey This is the ship that made the Kessel Run in fourteen parsecs?
Han Solo Twelve!
[mutters to himself in disgust]
Han Solo Fourteen.
Finn What about that ship?
Rey That one's garbage
[ship blows up]
Finn The garbage will do
[shows Millennium Falcon]
Finn [asking about Phasma] What should we do with her?
Han Solo Is there a garbage chute... or trash compactor?
Finn [smiles] Yeah. There is.
Han Solo Ben!
Kylo Ren Han Solo. I've been waiting for this day for a long time.
Han Solo Take off that mask. You don't need it.
Kylo Ren What do you think you'll see if I do?
Han Solo The face of my son.
Kylo Ren Your son is gone. He was weak and foolish like his father, so I destroyed him.
Han Solo That's what Snoke wants you to believe, but it's not true. My son is alive.
Kylo Ren No. The Supreme Leader is wise.
Han Solo Snoke is using you for your power. When he gets what he wants, he'll crush you. You know it's true.
Kylo Ren It's too late.
Han Solo No, it's not. Leave here with me. Come home. We miss you.
Kylo Ren I'm being torn apart. I want to be free of this pain. I know what I have to do but I don't know if I have the strength to do it. Will you help me?
Han Solo Yes. Anything.
Han Solo [BB-8 shows Han, Finn, and Rey the map to Luke Skywalker] This map's not complete. It's just a piece. Ever since Luke disappeared, people have been looking for him.
Rey Why did he leave?
Han Solo He was training a new generation of Jedi. There was nobody else left to do it, so he took the burden on himself. Everything was going great, until... one boy, an apprentice, turned against him, destroyed it all. Luke felt responsible. He just walked away from everything.
Finn Do you know what happened to him?
Han Solo There were a lot of rumors. Stories. People who knew him best think he went looking for the first Jedi temple.
Rey [in awe] The Jedi were real?
Han Solo I used to wonder about that myself. Thought it was a bunch of mumbo jumbo. A magical power holding together good and evil, the dark side and the light. Crazy thing is... it's true. The Force, the Jedi. All of it. It's all true.
Kylo Ren Forgive me. I feel it again... The pull to the light... Supreme Leader senses it. Show me again... The power of the darkness... And I'll let nothing stand in our way... Show me... Grandfather... and I will finish... what you started.
[moves to reveal Darth Vader's helmet]
Rey [to Kylo Ren] You. You're afraid. That you will never be as strong as Darth Vader.
[Poe is captured and brought to Kylo Ren who kneels down and stares]
Poe Dameron ...Do I talk first or you talk first? I talk first?
Finn Hey, Solo, I'm not sure what we're walking into here...
Han Solo Did you just call me Solo?
Finn Sorry. Han. Mr. Solo. You should know, I'm a big deal in the Resistance. Which puts a real target on my back. Are there any conspirators here? Like, First Order sympathizers?
Han Solo Listen, Big Deal. You got another problem. Women always figure out the truth. Always.
Han Solo I've got a bad feeling about this.
Finn Okay. Stay calm. Stay calm.
Poe Dameron I am calm.
Finn I'm talking to myself.
[opening title card]
Title card/crawl Luke Skywalker has vanished. In his absence, the sinister FIRST ORDER has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed. With the support of the REPUBLIC, General Leia Organa leads a brave RESISTANCE. She is desperate to find her brother Luke and gain his help in restoring peace and justice to the galaxy. Leia has sent her most daring pilot on a secret mission to Jakku, where an old ally has discovered a clue to Luke's whereabouts...
Poe Dameron Wha- why? Why are you helping me?
Finn Because it's the right thing to do.
Poe Dameron You need a pilot.
Finn [chagrined] I need a pilot.
[During Rey's vision after touching Luke's lightsaber]
Obi-Wan Kenobi Rey? These are your first steps.
Maz Kanata Han Solo!
[all music and conversations stop]
Han Solo [softly] Oh, boy.
[louder]
Han Solo Hey, Maz.
[music and conversations start up again]
Maz Kanata Where's my boyfriend?
Han Solo Chewie's working on the Falcon.
Maz Kanata I like that Wookiee.
Finn We came back for you.
[Chewie says something]
Finn What'd he say?
Rey That it was your idea.
[Rey hugs Finn]
Rey Thank you.
Finn How did you get away?
Rey I can't explain it. And you wouldn't believe it.
Han Solo Escape now, hug later.
Han Solo Okay. How do we blow it up? There's always a way to do that.
Leia You know, no matter how much we fought... I've always hated watching you leave.
Han Solo That's why I did it. So you'd miss me.
Leia I did miss you.
Chewbacca [growls]
Han Solo Oh, really? You're cold?
Rey This is the Millennium Falcon? You're Han Solo?
Han Solo I used to be.
[Finn wields Luke Skywalker's lightsaber]
Kylo Ren That lightsaber... It belongs to me.
Finn Come get it.
Han Solo [walks up to Kylo Ren] BEN!
Kylo Ren [Stops and turns around] Han Solo
Maz Kanata [to Rey] That lightsaber was Luke's. And his father's before him. And now, it calls to you.
Kylo Ren The droid... stole a freighter?
Han Solo Who had it? Ducain?
Rey I stole it. From Unkar Plutt. He stole it from the Irving Boys, who stole it from Ducain.
Han Solo Who stole it from me! Well, you tell him that Han Solo just stole back the Millennium Falcon for good.
Finn Han Solo, the Rebellion general?
Rey No, the smuggler!
Finn Wasn't he a war hero?
Chewbacca [shrugs his shoulders] A-ah-nah.
C-3PO [to R2-D2] Oh, my dear friend, how I've missed you.
Finn You said poisonous gas.
Rey I fixed that.
Finn Can you unfix it?
Finn Can you fly a TIE Fighter?
Poe Dameron I can fly anything.
Maz Kanata [to Finn] If you live long enough, you see the same eyes in different people. I'm looking at the eyes of a man who wants to run.
Finn You don't know a thing about me. Where I'm from. What I've seen. You don't know the First Order like I do. They'll slaughter us. We all need to run.
Maz Kanata Hmm.
Finn [while holding Phasma at gunpoint] You remember me?
Captain Phasma FN-2187.
Finn Not anymore. The name's Finn and I'm in charge. I'm in charge now, Phasma. I'm in charge.
Han Solo [to Finn] Bring it down. Bring it down.
General Hux Today is the end of the Republic. The end of a regime that acquiesces to disorder. At this very moment in a system far from here, the New Republic lies to the galaxy while secretly supporting the treachery of the rogues of the Resistance. This fierce machine which you have built, upon which we stand will bring an end to the Senate, to their cherished fleet. All remaining systems will bow to the First Order and will remember this as the last day of the Republic!
Kylo Ren [to Finn] TRAITOR!
Rey Are you offering me a job?
Han Solo I wouldn't be nice to you. Doesn't pay much.
Rey You're offering me a job.
Han Solo I'm thinking about it.
Han Solo You hurt Chewie, you're gonna deal with me!
Finn Hurt him? He almost killed me six times!
[Chewbacca grabs his throat]
Finn [in a weak voice] Which is fine!
Han Solo You changed your hair.
Leia Same jacket.
Han Solo No, new jacket.
[last lines]
Leia Rey. May the Force be with you.
Finn I'm not who you think I am.
Rey Finn, what are you talking about?
Finn I'm not Resistance. I'm not a hero. I'm a stormtrooper. Like all of them, I was taken from a family I'll never know. And raised to do one thing. But my first battle, I made a choice. I wasn't gonna kill for them. So I ran. Right into you. And you looked at me like no one ever had. I was ashamed of what I was. But I'm done with the First Order. I'm never going back. Rey, come with me.
Rey Don't go.
Finn Take care of yourself. Please.
Kylo Ren Look how old you've become.
Lor San Tekka Something far worse has happened to you.
Kylo Ren You know what I've come for.
Lor San Tekka I know where you come from, before you called yourself "Kylo Ren".
Kylo Ren The map to Skywalker. We know you found it. And now you're going to give it to the First Order.
Lor San Tekka The First Order rose from the Dark Side. You did not.
Kylo Ren I'll show you the Dark Side.
Lor San Tekka You may try. But you cannot the truth that is your family.
Kylo Ren You're so right.
General Hux Supreme Leader. The fuel cells have ruptured. The collapse of the planet has begun.
Supreme Leader Snoke Leave the base at once and come to me with Kylo Ren. It is time... to complete his training.
[from trailer]
Leia Hope is not lost today... it is found.
[sees Takodana for the first time]
Rey I didn't know there was this much green in the whole galaxy.
Finn [whispers to BB-8] All right, between us... I'm not with the Resistance, okay?
[BB-8 backs away]
Finn I'm just trying to get away from the First Order. But you tell us where the base is, I'll get you there first. Deal?
[BB-8 tilts his head while thinking about it]
Finn Droid, please!
Leia [to Han Solo about their son, Kylo Ren] Luke is a Jedi, but you are his father.
Supreme Leader Snoke There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?
Kylo Ren Yes.
Supreme Leader Snoke The dark side, and the light. The droid you seek is aboard the Millennium Falcon in the hands of your father, Han... Solo.
Kylo Ren He means nothing to me.
Supreme Leader Snoke Even the Knights of Ren have never faced such a test.
Kylo Ren By the grace of your training I will not be seduced.
Supreme Leader Snoke We shall see, Kylo Ren. We shall see.
Rey We'll see each other again. I believe that.
[kisses Finn on the forehead]
Rey Thank you, my friend.
[first lines]
Lor San Tekka This will begin to make things right. I've traveled too far and seen too much to ignore the despair in the galaxy. Without the Jedi, there can be no balance in the Force.
Poe Dameron Well, because of you, now we have a chance. The General's been after this for a long time.
Lor San Tekka Oh, the General? To me, she is royalty.
Poe Dameron Well, she certainly is that.
Chewbacca Chewbacca, Finn, Rey: NOOOO!
Finn That's one hell of a pilot!
C-3PO [comes between Han and Leia] Goodness! Han Solo! It is I, C-3PO. You probably don't recognize me because of the red arm.
C-3PO [turns to Leia] Look who it is, did you see who... Um...
C-3PO [turns back to Han] Uh...
C-3PO [turns back to Leia] Um... Excuse me, Princ... General. Sorry. Come along, BB-8 quickly.
[BB-8 comments]
C-3PO Yes. I must get my proper arm reinstalled.
[from trailer]
Kylo Ren I will fulfill our destiny.
Rey What are you gonna do?
Han Solo Same thing I always do. Talk my way out of it.
[Chewie growls a comment]
Han Solo Yes, I do. Every time.
Han Solo You might need this.
[passes a blaster to Rey]
Rey I think I can handle myself.
Han Solo I know you do. That's why I'm giving it to you. Take it. You know how to use one of those?
Rey Yeah. You pull the trigger.
Han Solo Little bit more to it than that. You got a lot to learn.
Supreme Leader Snoke The scavenger... resisted you?
Kylo Ren She is strong with the Force.
Finn [in the gunner's chair] I can do this. I can do this.
Rey [in the pilot's chair] I can do this. I can do this.
Finn [referring to Han] Wasn't he a war hero?
[Chewbacca shrugs and growls]
Kylo Ren We're not done yet.
Rey You're a monster!
Kylo Ren It's just us now. Han Solo can't save you.
Rey Where do you come from?
[BB-8 beeps]
Rey Classified, really? Me too. Big secret.
Finn I need help with this giant hairy thing!
Rey We need your help.
Han Solo My help?
Rey This droid has to get to the Resistance base as soon as possible.
Finn He's carrying a map to Luke Skywalker.
[Han stops walking in surprise]
Finn You are the Han Solo that fought with the Rebellion.
[Han slowly turns to face Finn]
Finn You know him.
Han Solo Yeah. I knew him. I knew Luke.
[as the blast door closes on one the Rathtar's tentacles freeing Finn]
Finn It had me! But the door...
Rey That was lucky.
Han Solo Hey, can I try that?
[fires Chewbacca's bowcaster]
Han Solo I like this thing.
Finn [Referring to Chewbacca after Rey responds to his growl] You can understand that thing?
Han Solo And "that thing" can understand you, too, so watch it.
Kylo Ren You need a teacher. I can show you the ways of the Force.
Rey [softly to herself] The Force?
Maz Kanata Dear child. I see your eyes. You already know the truth. Whomever you're waiting for on Jakku... they're never coming back... But... there's someone who still could.
Rey Luke.
Maz Kanata The belonging you seek is not behind you... it is ahead. I am no Jedi, but I know the Force. It moves through and surrounds every living thing. Close your eyes... Feel it... The light... it's always been there. It will guide you. The saber. Take it.
Rey I'm never touching that thing again. I don't want any part of this.
Leia Can't believe I was so foolish to think I could find Luke and bring him home.
Han Solo Leia.
Leia Don't do that.
Han Solo Do what?
Leia Anything.
[Leia walks off]
C-3PO Princesses.
Han Solo I'm trying to be helpful.
Leia When did that ever help? And don't say the Death Star.
Rey Where am I?
Kylo Ren You're my guest.
Rey Where are the others?
Kylo Ren Do you mean the murderers, traitors and thieves you call friends? You'll be relieved to hear I have no idea.
[pause]
Kylo Ren You still want to kill me.
Rey That happens when you're being hunted by a creature in a mask.
[Kylo Ren removes his helmet]
Kylo Ren Tell me about the droid.
Rey He's a BB unit with a selenium drive and a thermal hyperscan vindicator.
Kylo Ren It's carrying a section of a navigational chart. And we have the rest. Recovered from the archives of the Empire, but we need the last piece. And, somehow, you convinced the droid to show it to you. You. A scavenger.
Han Solo Hey! Some moof-milker put a compressor on the ignition line.
Rey Unkar Plutt did. I thought it was a mistake, too. Puts too much...
Han Solo Han Solo, Rey: ...stress on the hyperdrive.
Finn Where are we going?
Poe Dameron We're going back to Jakku. That's where.
Finn No, no, no. We can't go back to Jakku. We need to get out of this system.
Poe Dameron I gotta get my droid before the First Order does.
Finn What, a droid?
Poe Dameron That's right. He's a BB unit, orange and white. One of a kind.
Finn I don't care what color he is! No droid can be that important.
Poe Dameron This one is, pal!
Finn We gotta get as far away from the First Order as we can. We go back to Jakku, we die.
Poe Dameron That droid has a map that leads straight to Luke Skywalker.
Finn Oh, you gotta be kidding me!
Bala-Tik Kanjiklub wants their investment back too.
Han Solo I never made a deal with Kanjuklub!
Bala-Tik Tell that to Kanjiklub.
[Kanjiklub' gang enters the other end of the corridor lead by Leech]
Han Solo Tasu Leech. Good to see you.
Tasu Leech [translated from an alien dialect] Wrong again, Solo. It's over for you.
Han Solo Boys, you're both gonna get what I promised. Have I ever not delivered for you before?
Bala-Tik Yeah.
Tasu Leech Twice!
[looks confused at Chewie who nods]
Han Solo What was the second time?
Poe Dameron That's my jacket.
Finn Oh...
Poe Dameron No, no, no, no. Keep it. It suits you. You're a good man, Finn.
Han Solo [to BB-8] Move, ball.
Han Solo Watch the thrust. We're going out of here at lightspeed.
Rey From inside the hangar? Is that even possible?
Han Solo I never ask that question 'till after I've done it.
[a rathnar attacks the Millennium Falcon's cockpit, its huge mouth covering the windshield]
Han Solo This is *not* how I thought this day was going to go.
Han Solo Where'd you get this ship?
Rey Niima Outpost.
Han Solo Jakku? That junkyard?
Finn Thank you! Junkyard.
Han Solo [to Chewbacca] Told you we should have double-checked the Western Reaches.
[after they escape from Jakku on the Falcon both speaking fast and almost talking at the same time]
Rey Nice shooting.
Finn Now that was some flying.
Rey Thanks.
Finn How did you do that?
Rey I don't know.
Finn No one trained you?
Rey I've flown some ships, but I've never left the planet.
Finn No one? That was amazing.
Rey Your last shot was dead on.
Finn You set me up for it.
Rey You got him with one blast!
Finn That was pretty good.
Rey It was perfect.
[Kylo Ren Force probes Rey's mind]
Kylo Ren You're so lonely... So afraid to leave... At night, desperate to sleep... You imagine an ocean... I see it... I see the island... And Han Solo... You feel like he's the father you never had. He would have disappointed you.
Rey Get out of my head.
Han Solo Listen to me, will you? I know every time you... Every time you look at me you're reminded of him.
Leia You think I want to forget him? I want him back.
Han Solo There's nothing more we could have done. There's too much Vader in him.
Leia That's why I wanted him to train with Luke. I just never should have sent him away. That's when I lost him. That's when I lost you both.
Han Solo We both had to deal with it in our own way. I went back to the only thing I was ever any good at.
Leia We both did.
Han Solo We lost our son. Forever.
Leia No. It was Snoke. He seduced our son to the dark side. But we can still save him. Me. You.
Han Solo If Luke couldn't reach him, how could I?
Leia Luke is a Jedi. You're his father. There is still light in him, I know it.
Captain Phasma You can't be so stupid as to think this will be easy. My troops will storm this block and kill you all.
Finn I disagree. What do we do with her?
Han Solo Is there a garbage chute? Trash compactor?
Finn Yeah, there is.
Poe Dameron What's your name?
Finn FN-2187.
[pauses]
Finn That's the only name they ever gave me.
Poe Dameron Well, I'm not going to call you that. Let's see... FN... I'm going to call you Finn. How about that
Finn Yeah, Finn. I like that.
Finn [flying to Starkiller Base] How are we getting in?
Han Solo Their shields have a fractional refresh rate. Keeps anything traveling slower than lightspeed from getting through.
Finn We're making our landing approach at lightspeed?
Rey So you're with the Resistance?
Finn [pauses while thinking] Obviously. Yes, I am. I'm with the Resistance, yeah.
[whispers]
Finn I am with the Resistance.
Rey I've never met a Resistance fighter before.
Finn Well, this is what we look like. Some of us. Others look different.
Rey BB-8 says he's on a secret mission. He has to get back to your base.
Finn Apparently, he has a map that leads to Luke Skywalker and everyone's after it.
Rey [whispers] Luke Skywalker? I thought he was a myth.
Han Solo You think it was luck that Chewie and I found the Falcon? If we can find it on our scanners, the First Order's not far behind. Wanna get BB-8 to the Resistance? Maz Kanata's our best bet.
Finn We can trust her, right?
Han Solo Relax, kid. She's run this watering hole for a thousand years. Maz is a bit of an acquired taste, so let me do the talking. And whatever you do, don't stare.
Rey Rey, Finn: At what?
Han Solo Any of it.
Han Solo Finn, be careful with those. They're explosives.
Finn Now you tell me?
Finn I can disable the shields, but I have to be there. On the planet.
Han Solo [looking at Chewie] We'll get you there.
Leia Han, how?
Han Solo If I told you, you wouldn't like it.
Rey I don't know your name.
Finn Finn, what's yours?
Rey I'm Rey.
[smiles]
Kylo Ren I had no idea we had the best pilot in the Resistance on board. Comfortable?
Poe Dameron [strapped in an interrogation chair] Not really.
Kylo Ren I'm impressed. No one has been able to get out of you what you did with the map.
Poe Dameron You might want to rethink your technique.
General Hux Supreme Leader Snoke was explicit. Capture the droid if we can, but destroy it if we must.
Kylo Ren How capable are your soldiers, General?
General Hux I won't have you question my methods.
Kylo Ren They're obviously skilled at committing high treason. Perhaps Leader Snoke should consider using a clone army.
General Hux My men are exceptionally trained. Programmed from birth.
Kylo Ren Then they should have no problem retrieving the droid. Unharmed.
General Hux Careful, Ren, that your personal interests not interfere with orders from Leader Snoke.
Kylo Ren I want that map. For your sake... I suggest you get it.
Han Solo Oh, don't tell me a Rathtar's gotten loose.
Finn Wait, what? Did you just say Rathtars? Hey! You're not hauling Rathtars on this freighter, are you?
Han Solo I'm hauling Rathtars. Oh, great. It's the Guavian Death Gang. Must have tracked us from Nantoon.
Rey What's a Rathtar?
Han Solo They're big and they're dangerous.
Finn You ever heard of the Trillia Massacre?
Rey No.
Finn Good.
Poe Dameron [escaping with Finn in a TIE fighter] I've always wanted to fly one of these things. Can you shoot?
Finn Blasters, I can.
Poe Dameron Okay, same principle. Use the toggle on the left to switch between missiles, cannons, and mag pulse. Use the sight on the right to aim, triggers to fire.
Finn This is very complicated.
Han Solo [Rey rushes by him into the Falcon's cockpit] Hey, where are you going?
Rey Unkar Plutt installed a fuel pump, too. If we don't prime that, we're not going anywhere.
Han Solo I hate that guy.
Maz Kanata I've had this for ages. Kept it locked away.
[hands Solo Luke's light saber]
Han Solo Where did you get that?
Maz Kanata A good question - for another time. Take it. Find your friend.
Finn Rey, you're a pilot You can fly anywhere. Why go back? You got a family? You got a boyfriend? A cute boyfriend?
Rey None of your business, that's why!
[deperatly trying to find water in town after traveling in the desert]
Finn Water. Water.
Jakku Merchant [in thick accent] No water.
Finn Water.
[another Merchant grunts]
Finn Is there water?
[another Merchant speaks in alien dialect]
Poe Dameron We've got company. You have to hide.
Lor San Tekka You have to leave.
Kylo Ren Where is it?
Poe Dameron The Resistance will not be intimidated by you.
Kylo Ren Where - is it?
Finn What about you?
Rey I've got to get back to Jakku.
Finn Back to Jak-! Why does everyone want to go back to Jakku?
Rey What fight?
Maz Kanata The only fight. Against the dark side. Through the ages, I've seen evil take many forms. The Sith. The Empire. Today, it is the First Order. Their shadow's spreading across the galaxy. We must face them. Fight them! All of us.
Maz Kanata Who's the girl?
Supreme Leader Snoke The droid will soon be delivered to the Resistance, leading them to the last Jedi. If Skywalker returns, the new Jedi will rise!
Han Solo The girl knows her stuff!
C-3PO The map - it is complete!
Leia Luke!
Stormtrooper Sir, Resistance fighters. We need more troops.
Kylo Ren Pull the division out. Forget the droid. We have what we need.
Rey Get ready!
Finn Okay. For what? Are we really doing this?
Rey Do they have blasters?
Finn A lot of them.
Finn This was a mistake.
Rey Huge!
Rey [running down a corridor] What do they look like?
Finn [turns a corner and comes face-to-face with a Rathtar] They look like that!
Han Solo [Rey turns down Han Solo's job offer] That's too bad. Chewie kind of likes you.
Finn What are you doing? Solo, what is she doing?
Han Solo I don't know; but, it ain't good.
Kylo Ren The girl I've heard so much about. The droid - where is it?
Han Solo I saw him. Leia, I saw our son. He was here.
Han Solo We disable the shields. Can you work there? What have you got?
Finn I can do it.
Han Solo I like this guy.
Finn I can disable the shields, but, I have to be there, on the planet.
Han Solo We'll get you there.
Leia Han, how?
Han Solo If I told you, you wouldn't like it.
Kylo Ren [to Rey] You know I can take whatever I want.
C-3PO General, I regret to inform you, but, this map recovered from BB-8 is only partially complete. And even worse, it matches no chartered system on record. We simply do not have enough information to locate Master Luke.
Supreme Leader Snoke If what you say about this girl is true, bring - her - to - me.
Chewbacca Arrrrrrrrr!
Han Solo If I get any higher, they'll see us!
Han Solo It wasn't all bad was it? Some of it was... good.
Leia Pretty good.
Han Solo [smiles] Some things never change.
Leia True. You still drive me crazy.
