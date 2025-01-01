Jeanine MatthewsThe faction system is a living being composed of cells, all of you. And the only way it can survive and thrive is for each of you to claim your rightful place. The future belongs to those who know where they belong.
FourThe first lesson you learn from me, if you wanna survive here, is keep your mouth shut. Do you understand me?
[last lines]
Beatrice 'Tris' PriorWe're like the Factionless now. We've left everything behind, but we found ourselves and each other. Tomorrow we may have to fight again, but for now we'll ride the train to the end of the line. And then, we'll jump.
Beatrice 'Tris' PriorWe're lucky to be in the city. They say the war was terrible, that the rest of the world was destroyed. Our founders built the wall to keep us safe, and they divided us into five groups, factions, to keep the peace. The smart ones, the ones who value knowledge and logic, are in Erudite. They know everything. Amity farm the land. They're all about kindness and harmony, always happy. Candor value honesty and order. They tell the truth, even when you wish they wouldn't. And then there's Dauntless. They're our protectors, our soldiers, our police. I always thought they were amazing. Brave, fearless and free. Some people think Dauntless are crazy, when they kind of are.
Beatrice 'Tris' PriorMy faction is Abnegation. The others all call us "stiffs." We lead a simple life, selfless, dedicated to helping others. We even feed the Factionless, the ones who don't fit in anywhere. Because we're public servants, we're trusted to run the government. My father works alongside our leader, Marcus. It all works. Everyone knows where they belong. Except for me.
[catches hypo tossed by Four and plunges it into her neck]
ChristinaIs it just me, or are they trying to kill us?
Jeanine MatthewsIt's hard to let go. Faction before blood, it's an important ideal, but sometimes difficult to fulfill. It goes against our fundamental human nature. But that's exactly the weakness we need to overcome.
Jeanine MatthewsI want you to choose who you truly are and where you truly belong. Not on a whim. Not because you wish you were someone you're not - but because you honestly know yourself. I want you to choose wisely. And I know you will.