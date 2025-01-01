Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Divergent Divergent Movie Quotes

Divergent Movie Quotes

Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Can I ask you something?
Four Sure.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior What's your tattoo?
Four You want to see it?
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior [nods and Four takes off his shirt] Its amazing. The factions. Why do you have all of them?
Four I don't want to be just one thing. I can't be. I want to be brave, and I want to be selfless, intelligent, and honest and kind. Well, I'm still working on kind.
[smiles and kisses Tris]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior They're gonna kill me.
Four I'm not gonna let that happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric You fight until one of you can't anymore.
Four Or until one of you concedes.
Eric A brave man never backs down.
Four Lucky for you, that wasn't a rule when we fought.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Four You alright?
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior You cut me.
Four I meant to.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior You meant to?
Four You think he's going to let you off without a scratch? You'd still be standing there if I hadn't hit you.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior So am I supposed to thank you?
Four You're supposed to be smart. If I wanted to hurt you, I would've.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Caleb Prior You're nervous, aren't you?
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Why would I be nervous? We just decide the rest of our lives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Four I know who you are. If you wanna survive, follow me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Don't try and define me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter You wouldn't shoot me.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Why do people keep saying that?
[shoots Peter in the arm]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews The faction system is a living being composed of cells, all of you. And the only way it can survive and thrive is for each of you to claim your rightful place. The future belongs to those who know where they belong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior And what if they already know?
Tori Then you're already dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tori Your results were inconclusive.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior That's impossible. It doesn't make any sense.
Tori No, not impossible. It's just extremely rare. They call it "Divergent." You can't tell anyone about this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior I was supposed to learn what to do. This was supposed to tell me what faction to choose, the test. We're supposed to trust the test.
Tori The test didn't work on you. You have to trust yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Four If you wanna survive, follow me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Four Fear does something strange to people like Al. But not you. Fear doesn't shut you down, it wakes you up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Jeanine Matthews The system removes the threat of anyone exercising their independent will. Divergents threaten that system. It won't be safe until they're removed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior I don't want to go too fast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Jeanine Matthews You're a poor blend of impulses and impurities.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews Maybe you're not as Dauntless as you think you are.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior [injecting Jeanine with serum] No. I'm Divergent. Stop the simulation and wipe the program.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric She's not gonna shoot me.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior I think you might be overestimating my character.
[shoots him in the leg]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Four My name's Four.
Christina Four, like the number?
Four Exactly, like the number.
Christina What happened, one through three were taken?
Four What's your name?
Christina Christina.
Four The first lesson you learn from me, if you wanna survive here, is keep your mouth shut. Do you understand me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior We're like the Factionless now. We've left everything behind, but we found ourselves and each other. Tomorrow we may have to fight again, but for now we'll ride the train to the end of the line. And then, we'll jump.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christina Have you never seen a hamburger before?
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior No I've seen one I've just never eaten one.
Will Abnegation eat plain food, plant-based style without sauces and no minimums.
Christina Which textbook did you swallow?
Will Nice to meet you too. I'm Will, Erudite.
Christina Of course you are. No offense but I'm surprised Abnegation even eats at all. To selfish right? No wonder you left.
Will You gotta be pretty self confident to be friends with a Candor.
Christina What is that supposed to mean?
Will You say the first thing that comes into your head.
Al You mean like, "you're an idiot"?
Christina [Christina laughs] Nice one Al!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior We're lucky to be in the city. They say the war was terrible, that the rest of the world was destroyed. Our founders built the wall to keep us safe, and they divided us into five groups, factions, to keep the peace. The smart ones, the ones who value knowledge and logic, are in Erudite. They know everything. Amity farm the land. They're all about kindness and harmony, always happy. Candor value honesty and order. They tell the truth, even when you wish they wouldn't. And then there's Dauntless. They're our protectors, our soldiers, our police. I always thought they were amazing. Brave, fearless and free. Some people think Dauntless are crazy, when they kind of are.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior My faction is Abnegation. The others all call us "stiffs." We lead a simple life, selfless, dedicated to helping others. We even feed the Factionless, the ones who don't fit in anywhere. Because we're public servants, we're trusted to run the government. My father works alongside our leader, Marcus. It all works. Everyone knows where they belong. Except for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior I'm the weakest one here.
Christina Then you'll be the most improved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews Maybe you're not quite as "Dauntless" as you thought you were.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior You're right. I'm "Divergent".
[catches hypo tossed by Four and plunges it into her neck]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christina Is it just me, or are they trying to kill us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews It's hard to let go. Faction before blood, it's an important ideal, but sometimes difficult to fulfill. It goes against our fundamental human nature. But that's exactly the weakness we need to overcome.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior You think that human nature is weakness?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews Amazing, isn't it? Everything we think of that makes up a person - thoughts, emotions, history - all wiped away by chemistry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Were you a transfer, too? Or Dauntless born?
Four Are you kidding?
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior No
Four What makes you think you can talk to me?
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior It... Must be because you're so approachable
Four Careful
Christina You, my friend, have a death wish
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Repeated line]
Four Go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Watch yourself. We train soldiers, not rebels.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tori They'll find out about you.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Who? Who will?
Tori The people you're a threat to.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior What people? Who, Dauntless?
Tori No, society. If you don't fit into a category, they can't control you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christina Well, that was weird.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Today I take the test. I'm scared it'll tell me I'm not Abnegation. That I have to leave my family. But I'm even more scared that it will tell me to stay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Four They can see your hallucinations on the screen. So, you get past your fears the way a Dauntless would; but do it quickly.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior Right. If I'm too good, then they'll kill me and if I'm too slow, then I'll die.
Four Right. Good luck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior I'm Dauntless. I'm going to be Dauntless. I chose Dauntless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews I want you to choose who you truly are and where you truly belong. Not on a whim. Not because you wish you were someone you're not - but because you honestly know yourself. I want you to choose wisely. And I know you will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior The test should tell us what to do.
Jeanine Matthews You're still free to choose.
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior But you don't really want that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice 'Tris' Prior My mother says there's an art to losing yourself. But I haven't figured it out, yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews Don't get me wrong. There's a certain beauty in your resistance - your defiance of categorization. But it's a beauty we can't afford.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews I admire you're willing to die for what you believe; but so am I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeanine Matthews The brilliance of the faction system is that conformity to the faction removes the threat of anyone exercising their independent will. Divergents threaten that system.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more