Inside Llewyn Davis Movie Quotes

Llewyn Davis If it was never new, and it never gets old, then it's a folk song.
Llewyn Davis I'm tired. I thought I just needed a night's sleep but it's more than that.
Roland Turner Solo act?
Llewyn Davis Yeah, now.
Roland Turner Now? Used to, what, work with the cat? Every time you play a C major, he'd puke a hair ball?
Llewyn Davis I used to have a partner.
Roland Turner What happened?
Llewyn Davis He threw himself off the George Washington Bridge.
Roland Turner Well, shit, I don't blame him. I couldn't take it either, having to play "Jimmy Cracked Corn" every night. Oh, pardon me for saying so, that's pretty fucking stupid, isn't it? George Washington Bridge? You throw yourself off the Brooklyn Bridge, traditionally. George Washington Bridge? Who does that? What was he, a dumbbell?
Llewyn Davis Not really.
Jean Everything you touch turns to shit, you're like king Midas's idiot brother.
Jean I should have had you wear double condoms. Well, we shouldn't have done it in the first place, but if you ever do it again, which as a favor to women everywhere, you should not, but if you do, you should be wearing condom on condom, and then wrap it in electrical tape. You should just walk around always inside a great big condom because you are *shit*!
Roland Turner Folk singer with a cat. You queer?
Llewyn Davis [on Please Mr. Kennedy song] Hey, look... I'm really happy for the gig but who... who wrote this?
Jim I did.
Lillian Gorfein This is not our cat.
Llewyn Davis What? Of course that's your cat.
Mitch Gorfein Oh, my God.
Lillian Gorfein It's not even male. Where's its scrotum, Llewyn? Where's its scrotum!
Roland Turner What's the "N" stand for? Lou N. Davis?
Llewyn Davis Llewyn. Llewyn, L-L-E-W-Y-N. It's Welsh.
Roland Turner Well, it would have to be something, stupid fucking name like that. You don't look Welsh.
Al Cody [singing] Outer... space! Outer... space!
Jean Do you ever think of the future at all?
Llewyn Davis The future? You mean like flying cars? Hotels on the moon? Tang?
Jean And this is why you're fucked.
Llewyn Davis No, it's why you're fucked. You're just trying to blueprint a future.
Llewyn Davis I lost their fucking cat, I feel bad about it.
Jean That's what you feel bad about?
[last lines]
Llewyn Davis Au revoir!
Llewyn Davis Well, I could say we should talk about this when you're less angry, but that would be... that'd be... when would that be?
Jean Fuck you!
Mitch Gorfein I don't see a lot of money here.
Llewyn Davis Okay. Okay. So that's it?
Jean You don't want to go anywhere, and that's why the same shit's going to keep happening to you, because you want it to.
Llewyn Davis Is that why?
Jean Yes, and also because you're an asshole!
Llewyn Davis She doesn't have to leave, I'm leaving, obviously.
Llewyn Davis Holy shit! Oh, oh this is good, you got a new cat?
Elizabeth Hobby This is my first time playing in New York...
Llewyn Davis [from the audience, drunk] How'd you get the gig, Betty?
Llewyn Davis What is that? What are you doing?
Lillian Gorfein It's Mike's part.
Llewyn Davis Don't do that!
Lillian Gorfein It's Mike's part.
Llewyn Davis I know that it is. Don't do that. Oh well. You know what, this is bullshit. I'm sorry... I don't do this, okay? I do this for a living. It's not a, not a fucking parlor game.
Llewyn Davis [talking to the cat] What's your name again?
Llewyn Davis [the cat escapes from him, through the window] Oh shit. No, no! Oh. Fuck, goddamnit, oh shit!
Llewyn Davis Thank you, I appreciate it. I needed this, as you know.
Cromartie Yeah.
Llewyn Davis We'll be touring, right?
Jim [from across the room] Touring Uranus.
Llewyn Davis I'll get my vaccinations.
Llewyn Davis [On the bench, when Jean is blaming him for the pregnancy] Have you ever heard of the expression, "it takes two to tango"?
Jean Fuck you!
Llewyn Davis Well, I could say we should talk about this when you're less angry, but that would be - that would be - when would that be?
Jean Fuck you!
Roland Turner [to Llewyn] I studied Santeria and certain other things that squares like you would call the black arts due to lack of understanding, from Chano Pozo in New Orleans. You say you'll mess me up? I don't have to make those childish threats. I do my thing and one day you wake up wondering: "Why do I have this pain in my side?" Or maybe it won't even be that specific. Maybe it's: "Why is nothing going right for me? My life is a big bowl of shit. I don't remember making this big bowl of shit." Meantime, Roland Turner is a thousand miles away, laughing his ass off. Think about that, Elwin. In this car, bad manners won't work.
Llewyn Davis [to the crowd lining up outside the Gaslight Café] The show's bullshit. Four Micks and Grandma Moses.
Llewyn Davis What is his thing?
Jim Huh?
Llewyn Davis Him. Troy.
Jim Wonderful performer.
Llewyn Davis Is he?
Jim Wonderful.
Llewyn Davis Does he have a higher function?
Jean I'm sad? You're the one who's not going anywhere. You don't wanna get anywhere. Me and Jim try.
Llewyn Davis I wanna...
Jean We try, you sleep on the couch!
Llewyn Davis It's a bad thing to throw on my face, you know that?
Joy Seen him?
[their father]
Llewyn Davis Yeah.
[pause]
Llewyn Davis What? Should I?
Joy You tell me, he's your father.
Llewyn Davis Yeah, he sure is.
Llewyn Davis Could you just tell him don't worry, Llewyn has the cat
Receptionist Llewyn is the cat?
Llewyn Davis And you know what? Fuck Mike's part!
Llewyn Davis I'm freezin. Can we talk?
Jean Not here. Fuck you.
Llewyn Davis I'm sorry, which? "Out" or "fuck you"?
Llewyn Davis Who is Arthur Milgrum?
Al Cody Oh that's me. I'm gonna change it legally, at some point.
Llewyn Davis [to his dad] Try something new. I mean something old.
Llewyn Davis It's a little careerist, and it's a little square, and it's a little sad.
Llewyn Davis Well, where were we?
Jean You were calling me a careerist and I was calling you a loser.
Llewyn Davis Right, well, those are your categories.
Jean No, those are your categories.
Llewyn Davis You know, in my experience, the world's divided into two kinds of people. Those who divide the world into two kinds of people...
Jean And losers?
Llewyn Davis Would that cane fit all the way up your ass, or would a little bit stay sticking out?
Mel Novikoff Ginny, where's Cincinnati?
Ginny What?
Mel Novikoff Cincinnati, it's not in here.
Ginny It should be in there.
Mel Novikoff It's not in here, I'm telling you. Is it...?
Ginny Cincinnati?
Mel Novikoff Yeah.
Ginny I got it.
Mel Novikoff What?
Ginny I got it.
Mel Novikoff You got Cincinnati?
Ginny Yeah, you want it?
Mel Novikoff Could I have it?
Ginny Should I bring it in?
Mel Novikoff Yeah.
Llewyn Davis I don't know, I'm not a fucking cat.
Jean To be clear. To be clear, asshole, you fucking asshole, I want very much to have it if it's Jim's. That's what I want. But since I don't know, you not only fucked things up by fucking me and maybe making me pregnant, but even if it's not yours, I can't know that. So I have to get rid of what might be a perfectly fine baby, a baby I want.
Joy So how's the music going?
Llewyn Davis Pretty good. Pretty good.
Joy Oh, good. So you don't need to borrow money.
Llewyn Davis What the fuck?
Joy Llewyn.
Llewyn Davis What?
Joy The language.
Llewyn Davis Oh, yeah, I'm sorry.
Joy I am not one of your Greenwich Village friends.
Llewyn Davis Okay, yeah, yeah.
Llewyn Davis You don't know Mrs. Sieglestein, do you? Very, very big calves, orthopedic shoes, lives in Far Rockaway, upstairs from the Kurlands?
Joe Flom Does she play early music?
Llewyn Davis Harry James on the radio.
Llewyn Davis We're the what? The John Glenn Singers?
Bud Grossman Play me something. Play me something from, 'Inside Llewyn Davis'.
Roland Turner Don't give me rules. You play what you play. Well, you don't, but in jazz, you know, we play all the notes. Twelve notes in a scale, dipshit, not three chords on a oo-kulele. G-G-C-G. C-D-G. Well, if you make a living at it, more power to you.
Llewyn Davis Hey, look, I'm not a trained poodle.
Lillian Gorfein I thought singing was a joyous expression of the soul.
Roland Turner What are you, a flamenco dancer? What's your name? Pablo?
Llewyn Davis Llewyn Davis.
Llewyn Davis It's not my cat. I just didn't know what to do with it.
Roland Turner Really? So, did you bring your dick along too?
Llewyn Davis I'm leaving naked, man. Clean start.
Mitch Gorfein Look, I'm putting together a trio. Two guys and a girl singer. You're no front guy, but if you can cut that down to a goatee, and stay out of the sun, we might see how your voice works with the other two. You comfortable with harmonies?
Llewyn Davis No. Yes. But, no.
Pappi Corsicato Jim and Jean, we get a good crowd. You know why, Llewyn? Lot of these guys, a lot them come in here catch the act, because they wanna fuck Jean. That's why they come in. And some of them, some of these guys, Llewyn, they come in here because they wanna fuck Jim. They wanna fuck Jim. Know what I mean?
Llewyn Davis [singing] Come wind or calm, Or winter gale, Sweating or cold, Growing up, growing old, Or dying...
Llewyn Davis Are you wearing gingham panties?
Llewyn Davis [singing] One of these mornings, It won't be long, You'll call my name, And I'll be gone, Fare thee well...
Troy Nelson Mr. Grossman is a wonderful man. He's been very supportive. I played at his club in Chicago on my last furlough, right after I got back from Germany.
Llewyn Davis Did you meet Elvis?
Troy Nelson No. Everyone asks that. No, I did not meet Private Presley.
