Llewyn DavisHe threw himself off the George Washington Bridge.
Roland TurnerWell, shit, I don't blame him. I couldn't take it either, having to play "Jimmy Cracked Corn" every night. Oh, pardon me for saying so, that's pretty fucking stupid, isn't it? George Washington Bridge? You throw yourself off the Brooklyn Bridge, traditionally. George Washington Bridge? Who does that? What was he, a dumbbell?
JeanEverything you touch turns to shit, you're like king Midas's idiot brother.
JeanI should have had you wear double condoms. Well, we shouldn't have done it in the first place, but if you ever do it again, which as a favor to women everywhere, you should not, but if you do, you should be wearing condom on condom, and then wrap it in electrical tape. You should just walk around always inside a great big condom because you are *shit*!
Roland Turner[to Llewyn]I studied Santeria and certain other things that squares like you would call the black arts due to lack of understanding, from Chano Pozo in New Orleans. You say you'll mess me up? I don't have to make those childish threats. I do my thing and one day you wake up wondering: "Why do I have this pain in my side?" Or maybe it won't even be that specific. Maybe it's: "Why is nothing going right for me? My life is a big bowl of shit. I don't remember making this big bowl of shit." Meantime, Roland Turner is a thousand miles away, laughing his ass off. Think about that, Elwin. In this car, bad manners won't work.
Llewyn Davis[to the crowd lining up outside the Gaslight Café]The show's bullshit. Four Micks and Grandma Moses.
JeanTo be clear. To be clear, asshole, you fucking asshole, I want very much to have it if it's Jim's. That's what I want. But since I don't know, you not only fucked things up by fucking me and maybe making me pregnant, but even if it's not yours, I can't know that. So I have to get rid of what might be a perfectly fine baby, a baby I want.
Bud GrossmanPlay me something. Play me something from, 'Inside Llewyn Davis'.
Roland TurnerDon't give me rules. You play what you play. Well, you don't, but in jazz, you know, we play all the notes. Twelve notes in a scale, dipshit, not three chords on a oo-kulele. G-G-C-G. C-D-G. Well, if you make a living at it, more power to you.
Mitch GorfeinLook, I'm putting together a trio. Two guys and a girl singer. You're no front guy, but if you can cut that down to a goatee, and stay out of the sun, we might see how your voice works with the other two. You comfortable with harmonies?
Pappi CorsicatoJim and Jean, we get a good crowd. You know why, Llewyn? Lot of these guys, a lot them come in here catch the act, because they wanna fuck Jean. That's why they come in. And some of them, some of these guys, Llewyn, they come in here because they wanna fuck Jim. They wanna fuck Jim. Know what I mean?
Llewyn Davis[singing]Come wind or calm, Or winter gale, Sweating or cold, Growing up, growing old, Or dying...