SpecsYou think all the ghosts we've seen would somehow make me feel better that Elise is gone. I mean, you and I have firsthand knowledge that there's something out there beyond death. But it's not helping.
TuckerTurns out the living version of someone is always better.
TuckerElise talked about you a lot... Yeah, said you were the second best person she ever worked with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Josh Lambert[hitting Renai]You're a miserable, ungrateful bitch. You have no idea how much you have wasted your life being afraid of the dead because pretty soon you're going to be one of them. And when I take you to my hole, in the dark, you'll realize how happy you should have been for your brief little moment in the sun.