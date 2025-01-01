Menu
Insidious: Chapter 2 Movie Quotes

Young Elise Rainier In my line of work things tend to happen when it gets dark.
Mother of Parker Crane Don't you dare!
Josh Lambert I know what happened. I went in that place to get our son back and something evil followed me, who killed Elise.
Tucker Bring it!
Specs You think all the ghosts we've seen would somehow make me feel better that Elise is gone. I mean, you and I have firsthand knowledge that there's something out there beyond death. But it's not helping.
Tucker Turns out the living version of someone is always better.
[first lines]
Young Elise Rainier Hi. I'm Elise. You must be Lorraine.
Young Lorraine Yes. Nice to meet you. I'm sorry it's so late. My day job kind of makes raising my son a night job.
Young Elise Rainier Don't worry about it. In my line of work, things tend to happen when it gets dark.
Tucker Tucker, Specs: [playing a variant of rock-paper-scissors] Hunter, ninja, bear!
[Specs chooses bear, Tucker plays ninja]
Tucker That's bullshit. How does a bear beat a goddamn ninja?
Specs Superior sense of smell, my friend.
Tucker The code word is "Quesadilla." Say it with me.
Tucker Tucker, Carl: Quesadilla.
Specs I thought we agreed on "Unicorn" as the code word.
Tucker "Quesadilla" is easier to bring up in conversation.
Specs Not at all. How would you bring up "quesadilla" in a conversation?
Tucker It's lunch time. It's quesadilla time.
Carl Guys, guys, guys, guys.
Tucker I'd love a quesadilla. Can I have a quesadilla?
[last lines]
Elise Rainier [startled] Oh, my God!
Lorraine Lambert [introducing Carl] You met Specs. This is Tucker.
Tucker Elise talked about you a lot... Yeah, said you were the second best person she ever worked with.
Josh Lambert [hitting Renai] You're a miserable, ungrateful bitch. You have no idea how much you have wasted your life being afraid of the dead because pretty soon you're going to be one of them. And when I take you to my hole, in the dark, you'll realize how happy you should have been for your brief little moment in the sun.
