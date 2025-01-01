NicoleIf I showed you pictures related to my work, most of you would cry. The awful truth is that there are no happy endings in my line of work. There are only stories that just stop. On a good day, I capture the scum of the Earth. On a good day, I help a damaged young person take a step forward on a very long journey through the kind of nightmare that would ruin this lovely dinner. Listen. You don't want me in your life. You never want me to come into the picture. Not with your child. So please, write big checks, and maybe none of you will ever have to see me again.
VinceThat's why they make women's watches so small, so you can't see how late it is.
VickyYou know, one professional to another. I wish I'd met someone like you when I was a little girl.
NicoleThe difference between a youth at risk and a young person with their whole life ahead of them, is care and concern.
Jeffrey[about Matthew]Hey. He reminds me of someone.
CassThat must be the hardest part for mom, now. Not knowing what I'm dreaming about. Or that I'm even alive to be dreaming.
TinaThat's what happened when you left her alone. Those monsters came and took her, and now she sits with her smiling face and talks to other babies, and then they go and get them. That's what happened to her, when YOU left her alone!
Cass[recording]On this pillow you will find, a teeny, tiny tooth of mine. So while I sleep where dreams are made, let's see if we can make this trade. Money for teeth. It just seems strange to exchange them for money. But it's something we all do. Or did.
Jeffrey[taking pictures of Matthew's car filled with kid's objects]Hey, what's up with the shrine here, man?
[Matthew punches him]
[first lines]
MikaMaybe. Just this once. Let me think about it a little bit, okay?
NicoleYou've already met Frank. He is... old school.