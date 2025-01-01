Menu
The Captive Movie Quotes

The Captive Movie Quotes

Nicole If I showed you pictures related to my work, most of you would cry. The awful truth is that there are no happy endings in my line of work. There are only stories that just stop. On a good day, I capture the scum of the Earth. On a good day, I help a damaged young person take a step forward on a very long journey through the kind of nightmare that would ruin this lovely dinner. Listen. You don't want me in your life. You never want me to come into the picture. Not with your child. So please, write big checks, and maybe none of you will ever have to see me again.
Vince That's why they make women's watches so small, so you can't see how late it is.
Vicky You know, one professional to another. I wish I'd met someone like you when I was a little girl.
Nicole The difference between a youth at risk and a young person with their whole life ahead of them, is care and concern.
Jeffrey [about Matthew] Hey. He reminds me of someone.
Nicole Somebody from your past?
Jeffrey Yeah, from my past.
Nicole This is the present.
Nicole Why would you walk away from a great career in homicide to join my unit?
Jeffrey Well, I figure it's pretty much the same skill set. Except here I get to deal with living victims for a change.
Nicole What is your history with children?
Jeffrey Well, I was one once.
[snickers]
Cass That must be the hardest part for mom, now. Not knowing what I'm dreaming about. Or that I'm even alive to be dreaming.
Tina That's what happened when you left her alone. Those monsters came and took her, and now she sits with her smiling face and talks to other babies, and then they go and get them. That's what happened to her, when YOU left her alone!
Cass [recording] On this pillow you will find, a teeny, tiny tooth of mine. So while I sleep where dreams are made, let's see if we can make this trade. Money for teeth. It just seems strange to exchange them for money. But it's something we all do. Or did.
Jeffrey [taking pictures of Matthew's car filled with kid's objects] Hey, what's up with the shrine here, man?
[Matthew punches him]
[first lines]
Mika Maybe. Just this once. Let me think about it a little bit, okay?
Nicole You've already met Frank. He is... old school.
Frank Young at heart.
Teddy Yeah, but old everywhere else.
