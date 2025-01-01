If I showed you pictures related to my work, most of you would cry. The awful truth is that there are no happy endings in my line of work. There are only stories that just stop. On a good day, I capture the scum of the Earth. On a good day, I help a damaged young person take a step forward on a very long journey through the kind of nightmare that would ruin this lovely dinner. Listen. You don't want me in your life. You never want me to come into the picture. Not with your child. So please, write big checks, and maybe none of you will ever have to see me again.