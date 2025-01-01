MatthewMom said you used to be okay, but you got crazy.
JohnnyYeah, and then you talked to yourself.
JasmineWell, there's only so many traumas a person can withstand until they take to the streets and start screaming.
AugieSome people, they don't put things behind so easily.
JasmineWho do you have to sleep with around here to get a Stoli martini with a twist of lemon?
JasmineCan you please not fight in here? I don't think I can take it. For some reason, my Xanax isn't kicking in.
[last lines]
Jasmine[talking to herself]It's fraught with peril. They gossip, you know, they talk. I saw Danny. Yes, did I tell you? He's getting married. A weekend in Palm Beach means I can wear - what could I wear? I can wear the Dior dress I bought in Paris. Yes, my black dress. Well, Hal always used to surprise me with jewelry. Extravagant pieces. I think he used to buy them at auction. It's so obvious what you're doing. You think I don't know. French au pair.
["Blue Moon" begins playing]
JasmineThis was playing on the Vineyard. "Blue Moon". I used to know the words. I knew the words. Now they're all a jumble.
JasmineThat's right, boys, they picked me up on the street talking to myself and gave me something called Edison's Medicine. Why Edison? Because they use electricity to get you thinking straight. See, everything unraveled so quickly. You know, I started experiencing anxiety and claustrophobia and this acute fear of death. You know, I had nightmares and a nervous breakdown. I mean, you must have heard of Prozac and lithium. Well, all those drugs just made me worse! Of course, you know, I probably did suspect that not everything Hal did was always 100-percent aboveboard. Christ, I mean, you'd have to be an idiot not to think his phenomenal success was too good to be true. But a cheat is a cheat! And when he had other women, I just - flipped out. You know, and one thing led to another and... But that's all history, boys. I met someone. I'm a new person.
JasmineTip big, boys. Tip big because you get good service and they count on tips. You know, someday when you come into great wealth, you must remember to be generous.
DannyI don't wanna see you, Jasmine. I want the past, past. I've become a different person thanks to my wife, I'm off drugs. Just please, don't spoil everything. Just get out of my life so I can move on.
JasmineI can't be alone, Ginger. I really get some bad thoughts when I'm alone.
JasmineI brought everything on myself. I've only got myself to blame. I did it to myself again, as usual. As usual! You, you stupid little French whore.
HalThis is different. This is serious. Lisette and I are in love.
HalI'm sorry but I need you to hear what I'm saying to you. Lisette and I are in love.
JasmineWhat does that mea - What does that stupidity even mean?
HalIt means that we are making plans for the future together.
JasmineI'm sorry! I'm having trouble understanding...
HalI know this has come as a shock, but I have to be honest with you.
JasmineOh! You wanna be honest! That's the biggest joke of all.
HalI've had casual flirtations in the past. But, they didn't mean anything until now. This is different!
JasmineAre you out of your mind? She is a teenager, for christ' sake! She's an aupair! I mean, are you crazy?
HalJesus Christ, this is hard for me for me to tell you!
JasmineIt's hard for you - what about me? This is so humiliating for me! I mean it is bad enough that everyone knows you've been unfaithful, but to just throw me away for this stupid-looking little French w...
JasmineWell, my parents named me after my mother's favorite flower. Night-blooming jasmine. Come to life after it gets dark.
JasmineThe *sex* was always great. Well, he was nine years older than me. I mean, Christ, he'd already made and lost a fortune. But then he made it back - you know, more, much more. God, he was dynamic. He taught me everything I know about *real* lovemaking, not that I care to get too graphic.
Woman's Husband[referring to Jasmine]Who's that woman you were talking to?
Woman on PlaneI was sitting next to her on the plane. She was talking to herself. I thought she said something to me. I said, "What?" But she couldn't stop babbling about her life.
JasmineThat's mine. The Vuitton. My plan is to start a new life out here. Put everything that's happened behind me and start fresh. Go West. Was it Horace Greeley who said that? "Go West."
JasmineBelieve me when I tell you. They tried six medications on me. Cocktails, they like to call them. The only cocktail that ever helps is Stoli martini. I never trusted doctors. Doctors put both my parents in early graves.
GingerYou shouldn't drink so much, Augie. Nobody wants to hear those stupid Polish jokes, you know?
ChiliI'm just sayin', I know quite a few good nurses.
GingerChili, why don't you change the subject? You know, you think you're being charming, but you're not.
HalNot bad taste for a Philistine businessman, huh?
AugieYou think Hal's bangin' her?
GingerWhen Jasmine don't wanna know something, she's got a habit of looking the other way.
EddieYou always stare into space like that? I had a friend who used to do that all the time, but there was somethin' wrong with him. He was epileptic.
JasmineI'm not epileptic. If you see the waitress, I'd like another Stoli martini with a twist of lemon.
Dr. FlickerI was just saying you can tell awful lot about people when you look in their mouths. Are they conscientious? Are they disciplined? Are they vain? Or careless? You have to know what to look for.
JasmineOh, nothing. His retarded boyfriend wanted a date, but he was too shy to ask.
JasmineI can't just do some mindless job. Oh, I was forced to take a job selling shoes on Madison Avenue. Oh, so humiliating. Friends I'd had at dinner parties at our apartment came in and I waited on them. I mean, do you have any idea what that's like? You know, one minute, you're hosting women and the next, you're measuring their shoe size and fitting them.
Dr. FlickerThe way you dress, I sometimes find very - ahhh arousing.
JasmineReally? I don't think I dress in the slightest provocatively.
Dr. FlickerDoes - does it - does it upset you if I tell you that I, um, find you attractive?
JasmineDr. Flicker, where is all this talk leading?
Dr. FlickerWell, I'm not the kind of person who likes to beat around the bush.
GingerI never slept with anyone the first night before, you know? But dancing with you got me all hot and bothered, so, you know.
AlWell, you were so sexy. I mean, I knew right away that you were gonna be good in bed. I knew it.
GingerYeah. Oh, yeah. But, I - I, you know, I- I don't want you to think I'm just - easy, 'cause I'm not.
AlNo, no, no. You know what I think? I think you're a fun-loving person.
JasmineI'm scared, Hal. Paula said the reason Howard is leaving Global Innovations is that he's not comfortable with, you know, some of the business practices from a legal standpoint.
HalOh, God, Howard Trask is such a pussy. What do you think I have lawyers for?
JasmineGod, they're hard work. Tomorrow I'm definitely taking the day off. And I've neglected everything, my yoga, my Pilates. You know, I've got that luncheon to plan, you know, the fundraiser for the Central Park Conservancy.
GingerYou're very sweet, you know? I never had a sweet guy before.
GingerYou don't think he figured you were lying and bailed out?
JasmineLook, could you stop saying I was lying! God. Okay, I may have dressed up a few facts, omitted a few unpleasant details, but in the main, I mean, my feelings, my ideas, my humor - I mean, isn't that who I am? Christ! You know, people reinvent themselves, don't they? Do I have your permission?