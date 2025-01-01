That's right, boys, they picked me up on the street talking to myself and gave me something called Edison's Medicine. Why Edison? Because they use electricity to get you thinking straight. See, everything unraveled so quickly. You know, I started experiencing anxiety and claustrophobia and this acute fear of death. You know, I had nightmares and a nervous breakdown. I mean, you must have heard of Prozac and lithium. Well, all those drugs just made me worse! Of course, you know, I probably did suspect that not everything Hal did was always 100-percent aboveboard. Christ, I mean, you'd have to be an idiot not to think his phenomenal success was too good to be true. But a cheat is a cheat! And when he had other women, I just - flipped out. You know, and one thing led to another and... But that's all history, boys. I met someone. I'm a new person.