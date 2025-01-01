Menu
Kinoafisha Films Blue Jasmine Blue Jasmine Movie Quotes

Matthew Mom said you used to be okay, but you got crazy.
Johnny Yeah, and then you talked to yourself.
Jasmine Well, there's only so many traumas a person can withstand until they take to the streets and start screaming.
Augie Some people, they don't put things behind so easily.
Jasmine Who do you have to sleep with around here to get a Stoli martini with a twist of lemon?
Jasmine Can you please not fight in here? I don't think I can take it. For some reason, my Xanax isn't kicking in.
[last lines]
Jasmine [talking to herself] It's fraught with peril. They gossip, you know, they talk. I saw Danny. Yes, did I tell you? He's getting married. A weekend in Palm Beach means I can wear - what could I wear? I can wear the Dior dress I bought in Paris. Yes, my black dress. Well, Hal always used to surprise me with jewelry. Extravagant pieces. I think he used to buy them at auction. It's so obvious what you're doing. You think I don't know. French au pair.
["Blue Moon" begins playing]
Jasmine This was playing on the Vineyard. "Blue Moon". I used to know the words. I knew the words. Now they're all a jumble.
Jasmine That's right, boys, they picked me up on the street talking to myself and gave me something called Edison's Medicine. Why Edison? Because they use electricity to get you thinking straight. See, everything unraveled so quickly. You know, I started experiencing anxiety and claustrophobia and this acute fear of death. You know, I had nightmares and a nervous breakdown. I mean, you must have heard of Prozac and lithium. Well, all those drugs just made me worse! Of course, you know, I probably did suspect that not everything Hal did was always 100-percent aboveboard. Christ, I mean, you'd have to be an idiot not to think his phenomenal success was too good to be true. But a cheat is a cheat! And when he had other women, I just - flipped out. You know, and one thing led to another and... But that's all history, boys. I met someone. I'm a new person.
Jasmine Tip big, boys. Tip big because you get good service and they count on tips. You know, someday when you come into great wealth, you must remember to be generous.
Ginger Do you think Al is a step up from Chili?
Jasmine Anybody's a step up from Chili.
Dr. Flicker Have you ever gotten high on nitrous oxide?
Jasmine No!
Dr. Flicker It would remove your inhibitions.
Jasmine I don't really have any inhibitions.
Chili [breaking down crying] I can't sleep. I... I'm a nervous wreck.
Ginger Oh for Christ's sake.
Chili I can't get you off'a my head.
Ginger Stop it. Will you stop crying? There's people around.
Chili I don't know what I'm gonna do without you! I don't!
Ginger's Boss Stop it, stop it! Please. Sir, would you like to sit in my office?
Chili No! But I appreciate it anyway.
Ginger He was a handsome guy with money. He was a smooth talker and pampered her. What's she gonna say? No?
Jasmine You can do better than Chili and his drunken loser friends.
Ginger If I thought I could do better, I would. So far no one's beating my door down. You know, he's sexy and he doesn't *steal*.
Ginger Okay, okay. Do you always have to make those stupid sarcastic digs?
Jasmine's Friend Sharon If you can't fall in love in San Francisco, you can't fall in love anywhere.
Danny As disillusioned as I was with him, I hated you more.
Jasmine [distraught] The m-moment I did what I did, I regretted it.
Danny I don't want to discuss it. It's past. Over. You can't take back that phone call.
Jasmine I need you, Danny.
Danny I don't wanna see you, Jasmine. I want the past, past. I've become a different person thanks to my wife, I'm off drugs. Just please, don't spoil everything. Just get out of my life so I can move on.
Jasmine I can't be alone, Ginger. I really get some bad thoughts when I'm alone.
Jasmine I brought everything on myself. I've only got myself to blame. I did it to myself again, as usual. As usual! You, you stupid little French whore.
Hal This is different. This is serious. Lisette and I are in love.
Jasmine What? Are you crazy?
Hal I'm sorry but I need you to hear what I'm saying to you. Lisette and I are in love.
Jasmine What does that mea - What does that stupidity even mean?
Hal It means that we are making plans for the future together.
Jasmine I'm sorry! I'm having trouble understanding...
Hal I know this has come as a shock, but I have to be honest with you.
Jasmine Oh! You wanna be honest! That's the biggest joke of all.
Hal I've had casual flirtations in the past. But, they didn't mean anything until now. This is different!
Jasmine Are you out of your mind? She is a teenager, for christ' sake! She's an aupair! I mean, are you crazy?
Hal Jesus Christ, this is hard for me for me to tell you!
Jasmine It's hard for you - what about me? This is so humiliating for me! I mean it is bad enough that everyone knows you've been unfaithful, but to just throw me away for this stupid-looking little French w...
Hal I will take very good care of you!
[first lines]
Jasmine There was no one like Hal. He met me at a party and swept me off my feet. "Blue Moon" was the song that was playing. Do you know "Blue Moon"?
Jasmine In Mexico City you're always looking for a job, a boyfriend or an apartment.
Ginger I thought you were tapped out.
Jasmine I'm worse than tapped out, baby. I've run up some serious debts.
Ginger So how did you fly first class?
Jasmine I don't know, Ginger. I just did.
Ginger All I meant was, if you've got no money, to go first class...
Jasmine You know me. I splurge from habit.
Eddie Who cares? This place is good too. They're fresh. They're fresh. I mean, that's the thing with clams. You know, you get a bad clam, you'll wish you were never born.
Jasmine How about the 24th?
Dental Patient Fine.
Jasmine Go for nine?
Dental Patient Oh, wait, no. That's my colonoscopy prep day. That's always *very* special.
Jasmine I'll admit, my heart's beating a little fast.
Dwight Ooh, your hands are shaking.
Jasmine I wanted you to want me and now you do.
Ginger You didn't lose me, baby. I almost lost you.
Jasmine You choose losers, okay; because, that's what you think you deserve.
Jasmine Is this what you gave up everything for? To sell second hand musical instruments?
Danny I asked Augie not to tell you where I was.
Jasmine Why? What happened? Why did you disappear like that and never contact me again. I couldn't find you when I needed you.
Danny I know the whole story, I found it out. So don't act so surprised.
Chili Don't even think about taking that last slice of pizza.
Ginger What? Why?
Chili That's my slice of pizza. Don't take it.
Ginger Oh? Oh, is it really?
Chili Last slice belongs to the man. Besides, you're puttin' on too much on the hips, already.
Jasmine Remember the yoga class. Deep breath. Breathe deeply. All right, deep breath.
Dwight Jasmine French - that's a very exotic name.
Jasmine Well, my parents named me after my mother's favorite flower. Night-blooming jasmine. Come to life after it gets dark.
Jasmine The *sex* was always great. Well, he was nine years older than me. I mean, Christ, he'd already made and lost a fortune. But then he made it back - you know, more, much more. God, he was dynamic. He taught me everything I know about *real* lovemaking, not that I care to get too graphic.
Woman's Husband [referring to Jasmine] Who's that woman you were talking to?
Woman on Plane I was sitting next to her on the plane. She was talking to herself. I thought she said something to me. I said, "What?" But she couldn't stop babbling about her life.
Jasmine That's mine. The Vuitton. My plan is to start a new life out here. Put everything that's happened behind me and start fresh. Go West. Was it Horace Greeley who said that? "Go West."
Jasmine Believe me when I tell you. They tried six medications on me. Cocktails, they like to call them. The only cocktail that ever helps is Stoli martini. I never trusted doctors. Doctors put both my parents in early graves.
Ginger You shouldn't drink so much, Augie. Nobody wants to hear those stupid Polish jokes, you know?
Augie Oh, I - I had a drink?
Ginger Yeah.
Augie Yeah? Let me tell you, you were half in the bag the entire night, okay? Tell me about *my* drinkin'.
Eddie My sister's a nurse.
Chili Nurses are very hot to go to bed with. Yeah, because, they have extensive knowledge of how the human body works.
Eddie Careful of what you accuse my sister of.
Chili I'm just sayin', I know quite a few good nurses.
Ginger Chili, why don't you change the subject? You know, you think you're being charming, but you're not.
Hal Not bad taste for a Philistine businessman, huh?
Augie You think Hal's bangin' her?
Ginger When Jasmine don't wanna know something, she's got a habit of looking the other way.
Eddie You always stare into space like that? I had a friend who used to do that all the time, but there was somethin' wrong with him. He was epileptic.
Jasmine I'm not epileptic. If you see the waitress, I'd like another Stoli martini with a twist of lemon.
Dr. Flicker I was just saying you can tell awful lot about people when you look in their mouths. Are they conscientious? Are they disciplined? Are they vain? Or careless? You have to know what to look for.
Ginger What did Chili want?
Jasmine Oh, nothing. His retarded boyfriend wanted a date, but he was too shy to ask.
Jasmine I can't just do some mindless job. Oh, I was forced to take a job selling shoes on Madison Avenue. Oh, so humiliating. Friends I'd had at dinner parties at our apartment came in and I waited on them. I mean, do you have any idea what that's like? You know, one minute, you're hosting women and the next, you're measuring their shoe size and fitting them.
Dr. Flicker The way you dress, I sometimes find very - ahhh arousing.
Jasmine Really? I don't think I dress in the slightest provocatively.
Dr. Flicker Does - does it - does it upset you if I tell you that I, um, find you attractive?
Jasmine Dr. Flicker, where is all this talk leading?
Dr. Flicker Well, I'm not the kind of person who likes to beat around the bush.
Ginger I never slept with anyone the first night before, you know? But dancing with you got me all hot and bothered, so, you know.
Al Well, you were so sexy. I mean, I knew right away that you were gonna be good in bed. I knew it.
Ginger Did you?
Al I said to myself, you know...
Ginger You know, I thought for sure we were gonna get caught.
Al I didn't care. I mean, I - I couldn't wait. There's no way I was - I had to have you right then and there.
Ginger You know - you know what clinched it for me?
Al What?
Ginger Because you were so smooth.
Al Really?
Ginger Yeah. Oh, yeah. But, I - I, you know, I- I don't want you to think I'm just - easy, 'cause I'm not.
Al No, no, no. You know what I think? I think you're a fun-loving person.
Jasmine I'm scared, Hal. Paula said the reason Howard is leaving Global Innovations is that he's not comfortable with, you know, some of the business practices from a legal standpoint.
Hal Oh, God, Howard Trask is such a pussy. What do you think I have lawyers for?
Jasmine God, they're hard work. Tomorrow I'm definitely taking the day off. And I've neglected everything, my yoga, my Pilates. You know, I've got that luncheon to plan, you know, the fundraiser for the Central Park Conservancy.
Ginger You need money to make money. Am I right?
Jasmine I just got a call from my sister, Ginger. Oh, God, she's coming to New York for a week with her husband, Augie. He is a piece of work. I just - I don't know, I guess I have to see them.
Ginger I'd better get back. My lunch hour's almost over.
Al But we - we have time, though.
Ginger For what?
Al Let's go in the back seat.
Ginger Again?
Al Yeah, come on.
Ginger Jesus, what are you? Are you one of those sex addicts?
Al I am for you. Come on.
Ginger You're very sweet, you know? I never had a sweet guy before.
Ginger You don't think he figured you were lying and bailed out?
Jasmine Look, could you stop saying I was lying! God. Okay, I may have dressed up a few facts, omitted a few unpleasant details, but in the main, I mean, my feelings, my ideas, my humor - I mean, isn't that who I am? Christ! You know, people reinvent themselves, don't they? Do I have your permission?
Jasmine Sometimes I get these headaches.
Dwight You always take Xanax for a headache?
Jasmine Christ, can't you put this behind you and move on? I've moved on.
