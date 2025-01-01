Julian AssangeIf you want the truth, no one is going to tell you the truth, they're going to tell you their version. So if you want the truth, you have to seek it out for yourself. In fact that's where power lies, in your willingness to look beyond this story, any story. And as long as you keep searching, you are dangerous to them. That's what they're afraid of: you. It's all about you. And a little bit about me too.
Julian AssangeYou can't go far in this world by relying on people. People are loyal until it seems opportune not to be.
Julian AssangeMan is least himself when he talks with his own person. But if you give him a mask, he will tell you the truth. Two people, and a secret: the beginning of all conspiracies. More people, and, more secrets. But if we could find one moral man, one whistle-blower. Someone willing to expose those secrets, that man can topple the most powerful and most repressive of regimes.
Julian AssangeI have a son in Melbourne. He turns nineteen next week, I haven't seen him in a year. It takes two things to change the world, and you'd be surprised how many people have good ideas. But commitment, true commitment, that's the hard one. It requires sacrifice.
Julian AssangeAs Oscar Wilde said, "Man is least himself when he talks with his own person. Give a man a mask, and he will tell you the truth. "
Sarah ShawDo you think the President of Turkmenistan will be more upset that I called him a practised liar or that I called him vain?
James BoswellI don't think he's worried about the opinions of a mid-level foreign attaché.
Sarah ShawThat's why I signed Hillary's name to it.
Sarah ShawYou don't want ugly pictures, you should stay out of ugly wars.
Julian AssangeI've heard people say I dangle on the autistic spectrum. Probably why I lean so heavily on those around me.
Daniel BergWe're going to have to push back publication, there's no way we can release in four days.
Julian AssangeFourteen pages in the Guardian. Twelve in the New York Times. This is more coverage than all of the leaks we have had combined. We're winning an information war, which goes beyond any short or eternal lines we have with the mainstream media, and you want to throw it all away because you fear that some US government informant might come to harm?
Daniel BergThese are human beings, Julian. There are lives at stake!
Julian AssangeAnd what about the lives of the soldiers and the civilians involved in these conflicts? Death squads, unreported civilian casualties, countless incidents of friendly fire - this is information THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW! So the next time you find yourself lecturing me about this organisation, please try to remember, why I created it and why I hired you to help me.
Daniel BergThat's funny. I don't remember you hiring me. I don't recall a contract, or a salary. But I guess I should have known when I met Jay Lim. There is no organisation. There's just you, and your ego. And the lies you tell to get whatever the fuck you want!
Julian AssangeYou know it's incredible, how much time you can spend with a person and still have no idea who they are.