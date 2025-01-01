Daniel Berg We're going to have to push back publication, there's no way we can release in four days.

Julian Assange Fourteen pages in the Guardian. Twelve in the New York Times. This is more coverage than all of the leaks we have had combined. We're winning an information war, which goes beyond any short or eternal lines we have with the mainstream media, and you want to throw it all away because you fear that some US government informant might come to harm?

Daniel Berg These are human beings, Julian. There are lives at stake!

Julian Assange And what about the lives of the soldiers and the civilians involved in these conflicts? Death squads, unreported civilian casualties, countless incidents of friendly fire - this is information THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW! So the next time you find yourself lecturing me about this organisation, please try to remember, why I created it and why I hired you to help me.

Daniel Berg That's funny. I don't remember you hiring me. I don't recall a contract, or a salary. But I guess I should have known when I met Jay Lim. There is no organisation. There's just you, and your ego. And the lies you tell to get whatever the fuck you want!

Julian Assange You know it's incredible, how much time you can spend with a person and still have no idea who they are.

[pause]