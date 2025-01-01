Menu
Escape from Tomorrow Movie Quotes

Jim [approaching EPCOT's Spaceship Earth] Wow... it's a giant testicle.
Elliot [about young girls] Dad, they're pretty, huh?
Jim Well, ya know, pretty depends on your definition of pretty. Do you think they're pretty?
Elliot I guess.
Jim Well then, there you go. That's *your* definition.
Elliot Is mommy pretty?
Jim Your mother... Yeah, she's beautiful.
Elliot I think so, too.
Jim Yeah. I mean, not in a classical sense, but more in an Emily Dickinson, kind of bookish Tina Fey kind of thing.
[last lines]
Valet Checking in?
Jim That we are.
Scientist Do you know how much depends on this? We had to shut down the Buzz Lightyear!
Jim I'm afraid if I come with you, something bad is going to happen.
Sophie But if you don't, something will.
[first lines]
Jim [on the phone] What? I don't understand.
Man Listen to me. Don't let your imagination run wild. It's a transitional period.
Jim So, you're firing me for no real reason, then?
Man Well, there's a little more to it than that.
