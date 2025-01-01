Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Escape from Tomorrow
Escape from Tomorrow Movie Quotes
Escape from Tomorrow Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Jim
[approaching EPCOT's Spaceship Earth]
Wow... it's a giant testicle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elliot
[about young girls]
Dad, they're pretty, huh?
Jim
Well, ya know, pretty depends on your definition of pretty. Do you think they're pretty?
Elliot
I guess.
Jim
Well then, there you go. That's *your* definition.
Elliot
Is mommy pretty?
Jim
Your mother... Yeah, she's beautiful.
Elliot
I think so, too.
Jim
Yeah. I mean, not in a classical sense, but more in an Emily Dickinson, kind of bookish Tina Fey kind of thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Valet
Checking in?
Jim
That we are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scientist
Do you know how much depends on this? We had to shut down the Buzz Lightyear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim
I'm afraid if I come with you, something bad is going to happen.
Sophie
But if you don't, something will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Jim
[on the phone] What? I don't understand.
Man
Listen to me. Don't let your imagination run wild. It's a transitional period.
Jim
So, you're firing me for no real reason, then?
Man
Well, there's a little more to it than that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Roy Abramsohn
Danielle Safady
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree