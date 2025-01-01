Menu
The Other Sister Movie Quotes

Carla Tate I wonder who thought up sex in the first place, Danny?
Daniel McMann I-I think it was Madonna, actually.
[to his wife about their daughters]
Dr. Radley Tate Honey, you're doing fine. They're not drug addicts; they're not axe murderers. ...They're not *Democrats*.
Daniel McMann I love to drink, Ernie.
Ernie Yeah?
Daniel McMann Yeah, it makes ya feel good. Is that why people drink?
Ernie Some to be happy, some to forget, some to be brave.
Daniel McMann Ya know, I feel really brave, Ernie.
Ernie No, only cowards get brave that way.
Carla Tate No matter how long I wait I can't be a painter, and I can't play tennis, and I'm not an artist. But I know how to do something, and I can love.
Daniel McMann Look at the buses, watch 'em.
Carla Tate Why, what are they gonna do?
Daniel McMann They pull in, and then they pull out, and they turn, and they back up.
[after watching a couple do a body shot in a bar]
Carla Tate Normal couples don't do that. They're from college.
Daniel McMann Are you ready? Cause I'm ready!
Carla Tate No Daniel, uh, I'm not ready.
Daniel McMann Ohh
Carla Tate I was thinking we could wait 'til the next holiday cause holidays are special.
Daniel McMann oh cause I feel special right now Carla.
Daniel McMann I love you every minute. I love you more than band music and cookie-making.
Carla Tate [quoting one of her teachers] Yeah, and she also told me that people like us, they - boys can try to take advantage and that they'll try to coitus us. So if that should ever happen, to say, "No!"
Elizabeth Oh. Okay.
Carla Tate "Stop right there!"
Elizabeth Good. That's excellent advice. What else did she say to you?
Carla Tate "Don't put gum under the cafeteria table! How many times do I have to tell you?"
Carla Tate Have you ever done it before?
Daniel McMann Well, yeah, kind of. You see the guys at work, they chipped in and they found this girl and she had a reputation. There was a lot of kissing and hugging and a lot of rubbing, and I kind of finished before I was supposed to. You have to be a guy to understand that.
Dr. Radley Tate When you reach a certain age and you're not talking to your children, I think you're missing a very important part of the journey.
[Danny, dressed in a dog costume, is introducing himself to Elizabeth]
Daniel McMann Don't worry, 'cause I've been house trained.
[Danny is proposing to Carla, right in the middle of Caroline's wedding]
Dr. Radley Tate You know, I thought our worst problem was gonna be parking.
Elizabeth I also enrolled her in a calligraphy class, an origami class. I even got her into that...
Dr. Johnson She doesn't want to do those things. They don't interest her. They don't work for her.
Elizabeth Maybe Carla doesn't know what works for her.
Dr. Johnson And you do.
Elizabeth I think so. I'm her mother.
Dr. Johnson That's why she tried to hitchhike over 200 miles to get back here?
Shoe Salesman [whispering to Carla about Elizabeth] She's a little uptight.
Elizabeth What?
Shoe Salesman It-it's tight. This shoe's a little tight.
Carla Tate I love polytechnic school!
Daniel McMann A-Another reason I got mad is 'cause I didn't want you to think I was dumb.
Carla Tate I could never think that.
Heather Mother, being gay is not a diagnosis. It's not a disease I'm going to recover from, or a phase I'm going to outgrow.
Elizabeth I know what being gay is, okay? I give to gay causes. I support gay parades. They even gave me a plaque.
Heather Yes! So why support them and not me?
Elizabeth [getting emotional] I didn't want to put her in that place! But I had to. I had no other choice. She needed professional help. Now it is Carla turn, and I am going to protect her! And nobody's going to tell me how to do it, not even you, Radley. No!
