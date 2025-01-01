Daniel McMannI love you every minute. I love you more than band music and cookie-making.
Carla Tate[quoting one of her teachers]Yeah, and she also told me that people like us, they - boys can try to take advantage and that they'll try to coitus us. So if that should ever happen, to say, "No!"
Daniel McMannWell, yeah, kind of. You see the guys at work, they chipped in and they found this girl and she had a reputation. There was a lot of kissing and hugging and a lot of rubbing, and I kind of finished before I was supposed to. You have to be a guy to understand that.
Dr. Radley TateWhen you reach a certain age and you're not talking to your children, I think you're missing a very important part of the journey.
[Danny, dressed in a dog costume, is introducing himself to Elizabeth]
ElizabethI feel like I'm the mother of a dedicated underachiever, a gay workaholic, and Carla, who thinks she can conquer this whole terrifying world that we live in.
Dr. Radley TateHoney, you're doing fine. They're not drug addicts. They're not axe murderers. They're not *Democrats.*
Elizabeth[getting emotional]I didn't want to put her in that place! But I had to. I had no other choice. She needed professional help. Now it is Carla turn, and I am going to protect her! And nobody's going to tell me how to do it, not even you, Radley. No!