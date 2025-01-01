Menu
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha
Films
Breathe In
Breathe In Movie Quotes
Breathe In Movie Quotes
Quotes
Keith
At least I'm teaching the subject I know and I'm not teaching math or something.
Sophie
You just have to make sure that you're choosing it. I just don't wanna be living a life where I'm not choosing stuff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie
My uncle used to say, don't let fear become your profession.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie
Have you fucked yourself up?
Keith
You don't seem as young as you actually are.
Sophie
One day you'll be free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie
It's so hard to actually do what you want to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie
What makes you happy?
Keith
At the moment there's only really one thing that makes me happy.
Sophie
Me?
Keith
It's true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith
Maybe boundaries are there for a reason... structure.
Sophie
You sound like a teacher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie
I'm... I'm... I just feel like I'm causing so many problems here.
Keith
No you're not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith
Why *don't* you wanna play?
Sophie
I don't know. I want to choose to play. I don't wanna... do it because I can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Guy Pearce
Felicity Jones
