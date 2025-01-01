Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Breathe In Breathe In Movie Quotes

Breathe In Movie Quotes

Keith At least I'm teaching the subject I know and I'm not teaching math or something.
Sophie You just have to make sure that you're choosing it. I just don't wanna be living a life where I'm not choosing stuff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie My uncle used to say, don't let fear become your profession.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie Have you fucked yourself up?
Keith You don't seem as young as you actually are.
Sophie One day you'll be free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie It's so hard to actually do what you want to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie What makes you happy?
Keith At the moment there's only really one thing that makes me happy.
Sophie Me?
Keith It's true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith Maybe boundaries are there for a reason... structure.
Sophie You sound like a teacher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophie I'm... I'm... I just feel like I'm causing so many problems here.
Keith No you're not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith Why *don't* you wanna play?
Sophie I don't know. I want to choose to play. I don't wanna... do it because I can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more