[observing people]

They think all this is permanent. They don't realize the house of cards they're living in. All of them. All it would take is a little push. A few bodies. Well, more than a few bodies. Maybe five, six a day - for 30 days. Random targets. No, not random targets. When they think it's men, kill a woman. When they think it's women, kill a kid. Think it's kids, kill a pregnant woman, a grandma, a cop. At the cop's funeral, plant a bomb. Lots of bombs. Blow up a whole bus full of cops. They'd have to call in the national guard then. Total chaos. The system comes down.