Lee[talking about his mother]She not coming back, is she?
JohnI don't know. When I was your age I used to play a game called "Life is not fair". You know why they call that? Cause life is not fair. It sucks. But you gotta play. I don't know... maybe she wants to come back. But she can't.
RaySome people do know what they want. Some people don't. As soon as you *do* know what you want, you can start making some decisions.
John[observing people]They think all this is permanent. They don't realize the house of cards they're living in. All of them. All it would take is a little push. A few bodies. Well, more than a few bodies. Maybe five, six a day - for 30 days. Random targets. No, not random targets. When they think it's men, kill a woman. When they think it's women, kill a kid. Think it's kids, kill a pregnant woman, a grandma, a cop. At the cop's funeral, plant a bomb. Lots of bombs. Blow up a whole bus full of cops. They'd have to call in the national guard then. Total chaos. The system comes down.
JohnI used to live here. People used to live here. Real people, I thought. Everybody turned into ghosts. It was like I didn't exist anymore. Well, not everybody. Some of them turned out to be vampires. Suck me dry. People I would've never expected. My wife. Just one day I woke up, and I don't know how I didn't see it before. It's evil. Real evil. There are some evil... people in this world.
JohnAnd then she just gets to live here, like nothing ever happened. The fucking vampire. I hope she dies.