Kinoafisha Films Blue Caprice Blue Caprice Movie Quotes

John I've created a monster.
Lee [talking about his mother] She not coming back, is she?
John I don't know. When I was your age I used to play a game called "Life is not fair". You know why they call that? Cause life is not fair. It sucks. But you gotta play. I don't know... maybe she wants to come back. But she can't.
Lee Maybe she's dead.
John What d'you say?
Lee I hope she is.
Ray Some people do know what they want. Some people don't. As soon as you *do* know what you want, you can start making some decisions.
John [observing people] They think all this is permanent. They don't realize the house of cards they're living in. All of them. All it would take is a little push. A few bodies. Well, more than a few bodies. Maybe five, six a day - for 30 days. Random targets. No, not random targets. When they think it's men, kill a woman. When they think it's women, kill a kid. Think it's kids, kill a pregnant woman, a grandma, a cop. At the cop's funeral, plant a bomb. Lots of bombs. Blow up a whole bus full of cops. They'd have to call in the national guard then. Total chaos. The system comes down.
John I used to live here. People used to live here. Real people, I thought. Everybody turned into ghosts. It was like I didn't exist anymore. Well, not everybody. Some of them turned out to be vampires. Suck me dry. People I would've never expected. My wife. Just one day I woke up, and I don't know how I didn't see it before. It's evil. Real evil. There are some evil... people in this world.
John And then she just gets to live here, like nothing ever happened. The fucking vampire. I hope she dies.
Lee Vampires can't die. They're already dead.
John That's right. 'Cause they aren't people. What kind of person breaks up a family like that anyway?
Ray Well, well. What do we have here?
John Hey man, we don't want any trouble.
Ray Well that's tough, 'cuz you *are* the fuckin' trouble.
John No trouble. Just a good-looking black man running on a hot day.
John Do you love me?
Lee [yes]
John Then I need you to do something for me.
John You did great!
Lee I think it was the wrong lady.
John It doesn't matter. It could be anybody. Anybody could have done it. And if it could be anybody, then we're invisible.
[last lines]
Case Worker There's gotta be meaning. There's gotta be a reason. Was it for money?
Lee [No]
Case Worker Was it for revenge?
Lee [No]
Case Worker Was it some kind of belief?
Lee [just looks down]
Case Worker If you're not going to answer me, how can I...
Lee Since you're asking so many questions, can I ask you a question now?
Case Worker Sure, ask me anything you want.
Lee Where's my father?
