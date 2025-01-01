DragnaCan I give you a little bit of advice, Jack? If you took one-tenth of the time you spend on killing people and devoted it to reading a book now and then, I really think you would derive great benefit. Don't you?
DragnaI don't like surprises, I never did. I never really enjoyed that whole Pop Goes The Weasel thing. I mean, don't get me wrong, I appreciate the unexpected. And, in fact, I'd say I'm a connoisseur of the unexpected. But I don't like surprises.
LawyerYou look like you've been in a war.
RivkaYou could say so. I'm lucky to have good doctors whose specialty's not asking questions.
JackKitty Cat's gotta go her own way. Cats are amazing animals though. Survive all sorts of terrible shit, and they always land up on their feet.