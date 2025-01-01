Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Bag Man The Bag Man Movie Quotes

The Bag Man Movie Quotes

Dragna Can I give you a little bit of advice, Jack? If you took one-tenth of the time you spend on killing people and devoted it to reading a book now and then, I really think you would derive great benefit. Don't you?
Dragna I don't like surprises, I never did. I never really enjoyed that whole Pop Goes The Weasel thing. I mean, don't get me wrong, I appreciate the unexpected. And, in fact, I'd say I'm a connoisseur of the unexpected. But I don't like surprises.
Lawyer You look like you've been in a war.
Rivka You could say so. I'm lucky to have good doctors whose specialty's not asking questions.
Jack Kitty Cat's gotta go her own way. Cats are amazing animals though. Survive all sorts of terrible shit, and they always land up on their feet.
Rivka Not always.
Larson Hmm. A Gideon Bible and a shovel in every room.
Jack You are one tough Hebrew.
Rivka You have no idea. Maybe we should go to the hospital.
Jack Ya think?
Jack You don't know what you're getting into, man.
Ned Oh, that's funny, because that's what I was just about to say to you.
Dragna You just can't keep the women in your life from dying horrible violent deaths, can you?
Jack I got shot.
Rivka In the hand?
Jack Yeah.
Rivka Why?
Jack Because I'm lucky like that.
Rivka Did they miss your heart or they couldn't find it?
Lizard I've got solutions. Permanent, cruel ones.
Jack Why? Why me?
Deputy Jones Target practice.
[first lines]
Jack You want to tell me what this is all about? I mean, if you want me to protect this, don't you want me to know what it is?
Dragna No, I don't.
Jack Okay. Can I ask you a question?
Dragna Go ahead.
Jack In all due respect, why don't you just hire FedEx?
Dragna Because I'm hiring you, Jack.
Jack So, you want me to pick up this bag and bring it to you, and that's it?
Dragna I want to pay you an exorbitant amount of money to get the bag and bring it to me.
Ned Not many people ask for room 13.
Jack So it's available, yeah?
Ned Was you asked to ask for that number?
Jack Asked to ask?
Ned Were you?
Jack I'm asking you.
Ned Room 13...
Jack It's my lucky number. I'm a contrarian, you know?
Ned You either a contrarian or you're a victim.
Dragna Distrust is a disease that kills a friendship.
Dragna I mean, I guess, ya know, it could happen. I met my wife at fuckin' Staples.
Dragna You wouldn't shoot a man in the back, would you?
Rivka A man, no. But you're not a man.
