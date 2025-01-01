DukeI don't know how to explain this. Your words go in my ears, but then they don't make it to the processor.
[last lines]
Duke[shouting]Write a book about what?
NeighborHi! Turn some music on please!
SunshineHey, what is the matter with you yelling like that?
NeighborThe music, it did me some good. In your partner's car, it helped me to think of something else. Without the music, it's very difficult. The pain comes back, and I really don't feel that well... Just put a little music on for me? That's all I'm asking for.
SunshineOkay, I'll put some music on. No problem. *turns on radio* Is that better, do you like that music? Hey! Is that the kind of music you like?
Neighbor*silence*
DukeCan you feel it! This is where music happens, do you understand what I'm saying! In your guts! In your organs! AFRICA! Do you understand!
Officer de Luca[pointing gun]I'm sorry. Show me your breastes. I want to see your breastes.
Music producerOkay. I'm going to be honest with you guys. I love your style. I think this marketing idea is fantastic! The... the black one-eyed slightly monstrous cop and the dying, apathetic guy. It's spot on. It could be great for videos and the press. Now, that really works.