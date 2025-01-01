Neighbor Hi! Turn some music on please!

Sunshine Hey, what is the matter with you yelling like that?

Neighbor The music, it did me some good. In your partner's car, it helped me to think of something else. Without the music, it's very difficult. The pain comes back, and I really don't feel that well... Just put a little music on for me? That's all I'm asking for.

Sunshine Okay, I'll put some music on. No problem. *turns on radio* Is that better, do you like that music? Hey! Is that the kind of music you like?