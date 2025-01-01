Sgt. Mal Griffin
[Trying to bait the killer, Griffin and Benson are stationed on a lonely road in a car late at night, with Benson dressed as a woman]
Ah, Sparky. Ah, Sparky.
[reaches over and touches Benson in a sexual manner]
Patrolman A.C. Benson
[turning to him]
What the hell do you think you're doing?
Sgt. Mal Griffin
You heard the captain: we're supposed to make this look good. Now, we're supposed to be lovers. I might get a little lovin' before the night's over.
Patrolman A.C. Benson
You watch that hand.
[Griffin touches him again]
Patrolman A.C. Benson
Man, what the hell's wrong with you?
[Griffin starts laughing]
Patrolman A.C. Benson
Watch the hand!
Sgt. Mal Griffin
[indicating Benson's fake breasts]
What I--What I can't understand is... how come that one's bigger than this one?
[bursts out laughing]
Patrolman A.C. Benson
I'd like to know what difference it makes. You think I'm gonna let the son of a bitch come in and fondle one before I blow his head off?