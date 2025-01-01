Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Town That Dreaded Sundown The Town That Dreaded Sundown Movie Quotes

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Movie Quotes

Sgt. Mal Griffin [Trying to bait the killer, Griffin and Benson are stationed on a lonely road in a car late at night, with Benson dressed as a woman] Ah, Sparky. Ah, Sparky.
[reaches over and touches Benson in a sexual manner]
Patrolman A.C. Benson [turning to him] What the hell do you think you're doing?
Sgt. Mal Griffin You heard the captain: we're supposed to make this look good. Now, we're supposed to be lovers. I might get a little lovin' before the night's over.
Patrolman A.C. Benson You watch that hand.
[Griffin touches him again]
Patrolman A.C. Benson Man, what the hell's wrong with you?
[Griffin starts laughing]
Patrolman A.C. Benson Watch the hand!
Sgt. Mal Griffin [indicating Benson's fake breasts] What I--What I can't understand is... how come that one's bigger than this one?
[bursts out laughing]
Patrolman A.C. Benson I'd like to know what difference it makes. You think I'm gonna let the son of a bitch come in and fondle one before I blow his head off?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Texarkana looked normal during the daylight hours. But everyone dreaded sundown...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator And when the sun went down... there was an eerie, ghostly appearance to this town.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Texarkana today still looks pretty much the same. And if you should ask people on the street what they believe happened to the Phantom Killer, most would say that he is still living here... and is walking free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator People were afraid to walk in front of their windows after the sun went down. Newspapers stopped making early-morning deliveries, with newspaper boys waiting until daylight to make their rounds, and Western Union stopped making night deliveries. Over 150 police cars now cruised the dark streets, alleys, parks, and parking areas of Texarkana from darkness until dawn in the most intense manhunt ever mounted in the southwest: Friday, May 25, Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27, the target dates for his regular 3-week strikes came and passed with nothing happening. The manhunt intensified; 9 different police organizations now had officers in marked and unmarked patrol cars now operating in the Texarkana area.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patrolman A.C. Benson What the hell is wrong with you, boy? You try that again and the Supreme Court of the United States ain't gonna be able to save your ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emma Lou Cook I bet you miss Japan.
Buddy Turner Why?
Emma Lou Cook All those Japanese girls scrubbing your back.
Buddy Turner I must say they do know how to please a man.
Emma Lou Cook Well if you haven't been pleased with me for the last six weeks you can just take me home.
Buddy Turner I didn't say you didn't please me. You started it!
Emma Lou Cook Well... I'm just on edge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain J.D. Morales I plan on catchin' him... or killin' him. 'Scuse me gentlemen I wanna get a cee-gar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Norman Ramsey We ain't never gonna catch him, are we, Captain?
Captain J.D. Morales You want an official or a private reply?
Deputy Norman Ramsey Private.
Captain J.D. Morales If we do catch him... it's gonna be a miracle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emma Lou Cook Buddy, you better not go down this road or you're gonna get stuck.
Buddy Turner Oh, it's OK, there's gravel on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Norman Ramsey I think the occupants of this parked vehicle have been abducted!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain J.D. Morales You just got two speeds on this thing: wide open and stop?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Norman Ramsey Fact is, Chief, the only thing we really do know is that we've got a very strange person on our hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rainbow Johnson That's him! That's him! Mister, you owe me a doller for driving you today! And ten dollers for taking ya to Lefkin!
Eddie LeDoux [to the cops] What's the matter with that donkey? He crazy? Get him outta here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jimmy Clem
Charles B. Pierce
Ben Johnson
Andrew Prine
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more