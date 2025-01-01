Sgt. Mal Griffin [Trying to bait the killer, Griffin and Benson are stationed on a lonely road in a car late at night, with Benson dressed as a woman] Ah, Sparky. Ah, Sparky.

[reaches over and touches Benson in a sexual manner]

Patrolman A.C. Benson [turning to him] What the hell do you think you're doing?

Sgt. Mal Griffin You heard the captain: we're supposed to make this look good. Now, we're supposed to be lovers. I might get a little lovin' before the night's over.

Patrolman A.C. Benson You watch that hand.

[Griffin touches him again]

Patrolman A.C. Benson Man, what the hell's wrong with you?

[Griffin starts laughing]

Patrolman A.C. Benson Watch the hand!

Sgt. Mal Griffin [indicating Benson's fake breasts] What I--What I can't understand is... how come that one's bigger than this one?

[bursts out laughing]