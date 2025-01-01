Menu
Sweetwater Movie Quotes

Sheriff Jackson You have been officially relieved of your duties.
Kingfisher By what authority?
Sheriff Jackson The governor.
Kingfisher Well, I've done nothin'.
Sheriff Jackson Well, at least you know why I'm here.
Prophet Josiah I will bring you the Holy Land. I will provide for you and take care of you in every way.
Sarah Ramírez Sounds like hell.
Prophet Josiah You're a queer man.
Sheriff Jackson Unusual. I prefer unusual.
[does a little dance]
Sheriff Jackson Never queer.
[first lines]
Sheriff Jackson Hoo-whee!
[echo]
Sheriff Jackson Hoo-whee!
[echo]
Sheriff Jackson Hoo-whee!
[echo]
Sheriff Jackson Sir, you awaken our good man! Though the night is made for lovin', and the day, she comes too soon, yet we'll go no more a-rovin', boys,
[echoing]
Sheriff Jackson by the light of the moon. Whoo-leee! Whoo-leee! Whoo-da-leee!
