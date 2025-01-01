Menu
Sheriff Jackson
You have been officially relieved of your duties.
Kingfisher
By what authority?
Sheriff Jackson
The governor.
Kingfisher
Well, I've done nothin'.
Sheriff Jackson
Well, at least you know why I'm here.
Prophet Josiah
I will bring you the Holy Land. I will provide for you and take care of you in every way.
Sarah Ramírez
Sounds like hell.
Prophet Josiah
You're a queer man.
Sheriff Jackson
Unusual. I prefer unusual.
[does a little dance]
Sheriff Jackson
Never queer.
[first lines]
Sheriff Jackson
Hoo-whee!
[echo]
Sheriff Jackson
Hoo-whee!
[echo]
Sheriff Jackson
Hoo-whee!
[echo]
Sheriff Jackson
Sir, you awaken our good man! Though the night is made for lovin', and the day, she comes too soon, yet we'll go no more a-rovin', boys,
[echoing]
Sheriff Jackson
by the light of the moon. Whoo-leee! Whoo-leee! Whoo-da-leee!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ed Harris
Luce Rains
Jason Isaacs
January Jones
