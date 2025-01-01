Menu
Magic Magic
Magic Magic Movie Quotes
Magic Magic Movie Quotes
Brink
The next time you want your pussy eaten out, you can just ask me! I like pussy!
Alicia
What the fuck?
Brink
Shut up! You want them to know? Really?
Alicia
What are you talking about?
Brink
Shut up! You came into my room and you rubbed your pussy in my face. Who told you to? Why did you do that?
Alicia
Get away from me! Sara!
Sara
Hey, baby!
Alicia
This freak grabbed me! He told me I rubbed my pussy in his face!
Brink
She did! She did!
Sara
Whatever! She didn't, man.
Brink
She did! I swear she did!
Sara
She did not, okay?
Brink
Okay, she didn't.
Sara
Fucking asshole!
Alicia
I didn't. I didn't!
Brink
She did.
Sara
Okay.
