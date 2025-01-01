Brink The next time you want your pussy eaten out, you can just ask me! I like pussy!

Alicia What the fuck?

Brink Shut up! You want them to know? Really?

Alicia What are you talking about?

Brink Shut up! You came into my room and you rubbed your pussy in my face. Who told you to? Why did you do that?

Alicia Get away from me! Sara!

Alicia This freak grabbed me! He told me I rubbed my pussy in his face!

Brink She did! She did!

Sara Whatever! She didn't, man.

Brink She did! I swear she did!

Sara She did not, okay?

Brink Okay, she didn't.

Sara Fucking asshole!

Alicia I didn't. I didn't!