Kinoafisha Films The Spectacular Now The Spectacular Now Movie Quotes

Sutter The best thing about now, is that there's another one tomorrow.
Aimee I like to think there's more to a person than just one thing.
Sutter Compared to other kids, I haven't had that many hardships... not really. Shit's... Stuff's happened, sure, but stuff always happens right? But the real challenge of my life, the real hardship is me. It's always been me.
Aimee I'm sorry, I don't know how to dance like Cassidy.
Sutter Hey. You dance like Aimee and that's perfect.
Dan If I was your father, this is where i might give you a lecture or something, you know, about what you're doing to yourself.
Sutter You know what Dan, if you were my Dad, you wouldn't have to.
Sutter I almost just killed you and you wanna know if I'm okay?
Aimee Yeah, I wanna make sure that you're okay.
Sutter What the fuck is wrong with you? Do you not see that I'm bad for you?
Sutter P.S. - I don't know if this was due a long time ago. Probably was. That's fine. It may be too late for this essay. But it's not too late for me.
Cassidy You'll always be my favorite ex-boyfriend.
Sutter Once you've actually talked to her, you see who she is.
Sutter You think beauty's in some classroom or some textbook, and it's not. That's not what it's about. This right here. This is beautiful. All of this. That's all you need.
Sutter As long as I can remember, I've never not been afraid. Afraid of failure... of letting people down... hurting people... getting hurt. I thought if I kept my guard up and focused on other things, other people... if I couldn't even feel it, well then no harm would come to me. I screwed up. Not only did I shut out the pain, I shut out everything - the good and the bad - until there was nothing.
Cassidy But you can't go around having fun all the time. You have to be serious.
Sutter I am serious. I'm one hundred percent serious!
Cassidy About what?
Sutter About... *not* being serious!
Sutter It's fine to just live in the now,but the best part about now is there's another one tomorrow. And I'm gonna start making them count.
Sutter ps.I don't know if this was due a long time ago, Maybe too late for this essay ,it's not too late for me.
Sutter You're such a good listener.
Aimee No.
Sutter Um, alright. You go.
Aimee I remember, um, I think it was sophomore year, you came to gym class and you were wearing the mascot head and you refused to take it off. Yeah.
Sutter [laughs] Yeah it was funny.
Sutter Yeah, no, I mean, like, uh, what's a story about you?
Aimee About me? Um, I don't really have any stories.
Sutter What do you mean? Everyone's got a story.
Aimee Not me, I guess.
Cassidy She looks very nice. So, um, have you turned her into a lush yet?
