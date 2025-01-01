SutterThe best thing about now, is that there's another one tomorrow.
AimeeI like to think there's more to a person than just one thing.
SutterCompared to other kids, I haven't had that many hardships... not really. Shit's... Stuff's happened, sure, but stuff always happens right? But the real challenge of my life, the real hardship is me. It's always been me.
AimeeI'm sorry, I don't know how to dance like Cassidy.
SutterHey. You dance like Aimee and that's perfect.
DanIf I was your father, this is where i might give you a lecture or something, you know, about what you're doing to yourself.
SutterYou know what Dan, if you were my Dad, you wouldn't have to.
SutterI almost just killed you and you wanna know if I'm okay?
SutterOnce you've actually talked to her, you see who she is.
SutterYou think beauty's in some classroom or some textbook, and it's not. That's not what it's about. This right here. This is beautiful. All of this. That's all you need.
SutterAs long as I can remember, I've never not been afraid. Afraid of failure... of letting people down... hurting people... getting hurt. I thought if I kept my guard up and focused on other things, other people... if I couldn't even feel it, well then no harm would come to me. I screwed up. Not only did I shut out the pain, I shut out everything - the good and the bad - until there was nothing.
CassidyBut you can't go around having fun all the time. You have to be serious.
SutterI am serious. I'm one hundred percent serious!
SutterIt's fine to just live in the now,but the best part about now is there's another one tomorrow. And I'm gonna start making them count.
Sutterps.I don't know if this was due a long time ago, Maybe too late for this essay ,it's not too late for me.