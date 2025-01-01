Menu
The Truth About Emanuel Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Emanuel My name is Emanuel. I'm 17 years old and I killed my mother. I had her sliced open, like a goat for the slaughter, to get me pulled out. As she bled, the doctor pushed air into my lungs and pressed his hands repeatedly onto my chest, with the same rhythmic, repetitive motion that he used to jerk himself off that very morning. It worked. He came and I came. Back to life.
Emanuel The fact that my mother lost her life for this--for me--is probably just a side note. The cost of doing business. But it's me who pays. It's on my tab. And it accumulates interest with every passing year. My point is, there's no place for me. Because I'm not supposed to be here. Maybe if I was some sort of Olympic athlete, or a genius scientist. But I'm not. I'm not any of those things. I'm just a girl. A murderer without a motive. So I serve my time, waiting for my sentence to be up.
Claude What's that on your arm?
Emanuel My name.
Claude Emanuel. Isn't that the boy's spelling?
Emanuel They thought I was going to be a boy.
Claude [chuckles] But you're not.
Emanuel Reality's overrated.
Claude So why do you have your name tattooed on your arm?
Emanuel Because if I get separate from my bag, I'll still know who I am.
Emanuel [suddenly to checkout clerk] Sometimes, when I'm on my own, I imagine myself dying. Life pouring out of me like an open tap. Creates this river of my blood. My question is, have you ever noticed me float by?
Linda [about Emanuel's mother] You look a lot like her. She's got an air of mystery and intrigue about her. Like someone you've known for many years, but you never really knew them.
Emanuel She certainly pulled that off. She left nothing behind. Not a trace.
Linda She left *you*. That's a pretty big trace.
Emanuel [about his meeting Linda] What was that?
Arthur My heart pumping blood to everything else.
Dennis The cord was still wrapped around your little neck. The doctor worked on you. And as you took your first breath...
Emanuel She took her last.
