Alec Scudder Tomorrow's Thursday. Friday's packing. Saturday's Southampton, so it's goodbye, Old England.

Maurice Hall You mean that you and I shan't meet again after now?

Alec Scudder That's right, you've got it quite correct.

Maurice Hall Stay with me.

Alec Scudder Stay? Miss my boat? You daft? Of all the bloody rubbish. Order me about again, you would.

Maurice Hall It's a chance in a thousand we met. You know it. Why don't you stay?

Alec Scudder Stay? With you? How? And where? With your Ma? Oh yeah. What would she say if she saw me? All rough and ugly the way I am. My people wouldn't take to you one bit. I don't blame them, either. And how would you run your job, I'd like to know?

Maurice Hall I shall chuck it.

Alec Scudder Your job in the City? What gives you money and position? You talk like a man who's never had to earn his living.

Maurice Hall You can do anything. Once you know what it is. We can live without money, without people. We can live without position. We're not fools. We're both strong. There'd be some place we could go.

Alec Scudder Wouldn't work, Maurice. Be the ruin of

[pauses; sits down]

Alec Scudder us both. Can't you see?