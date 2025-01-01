Katniss Everdeen I've decided I will be your Mockingjay, but I have... some conditions. Peeta and the other tributes, Johanna Mason and Annie Cresta, will be rescued at the earliest opportunity. If and when Peeta is liberated, he will receive a full and unconditional pardon, no punishment will be inflicted. And the same goes for the other tributes.

President Alma Coin [nods, considers the demand, but:] No.

Katniss Everdeen It's not their fault. You be them in the arena. They're doing and saying whatever they can to survive.

President Alma Coin Individuals don't make demands in 13. There will be a tribunal, and a fair judgment.

[coldly:]

President Alma Coin Thank you.

Katniss Everdeen [adamant] The victors will be granted immunity, and you will announce that in front of the entire population of 13. You will hold yourself and your government responsible, or you will find another Mockingjay.

Plutarch Heavensbee [pleased] That's it! That's her! Right there! Isn't that what I promised you? Now if she wears the costume, gunfire in the background, a hint of smoke... Our Mockingjay. Madam President, we're losing ground because people are losing heart, this is worth the risk, she's worth the risk. Pardons, tribunals, power to the people, that can all be the bedrock for the new Panem, but with more time I think even the normal sub-causes can be bent a little bit, right?

President Alma Coin [swayed] Do you have any other conditions?