Kinoafisha Films The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 Movie Quotes

Katniss Everdeen I have a message for President Snow. You can torture us and bomb us and burn our districts to the ground. But do you see that? Fire is catching... And if we burn... you burn with us!
[from trailer]
President Snow Miss Everdeen, it is the things we love most that destroy us.
President Alma Coin Do you have any other conditions?
Katniss Everdeen My sister gets to keep her cat.
[from trailer]
Katniss Everdeen You will rescue Peeta at the earliest opportunity, or you will find another Mockingjay.
[from trailer]
Katniss Everdeen I never wanted any of this, I never wanted to be in the Games, I just wanted to save my sister and keep Peeta alive.
Haymitch Abernathy You know, I like you better without all the make-up.
Effie Trinket Well, I like you better sober.
[from trailer]
Peeta Mellark I want everyone who is watching, to lay down their weapons now.
Effie Trinket I miss my wigs.
Effie Trinket Everyone's either gonna wanna kiss you, kill you, or be you.
Eddy Are you fighting Katniss? You here to fight with us?
Katniss Everdeen I am... I will.
[from trailer]
Gale Hawthorne Everyone has a choice Katniss, and I'd rather die than say what he just said.
Beetee Uh, let's not fire the red ones in here.
[takes arrow from Katniss]
President Snow Ms. Everdeen, it's the things we love the most that destroy us. Did you think I didn't know your friends are in the Tribute Center?
Peeta Mellark They're coming, Katniss. They're gonna kill eveyone. And, in District 13, you'll be dead by morning!
Gale Hawthorne 'Cause I'm in pain... That's the only way I can get your attention.
Gale Hawthorne I don't get it. Every gun was back online and on us and we flew right past 'em. They let us go.
Eddy You did it Katniss, you showed them. You showed them that no one can stop you. Thank you.
Finnick Odair I wish she was dead. I wish they were all dead and we were, too.
Annie Cresta Finnick...! Finnick...!
Finnick Odair Annie...? Annie... Annie.
Katniss Everdeen [upon encountering her sister's cat in the ruins of District 12] Figures.
[while attempting to hunt a deer]
Katniss Everdeen He's not even afraid of us.
Gale Hawthorne It's 'cause they've never been hunted before. It's almost not fair.
President Alma Coin We can't guarantee her safety.
Katniss Everdeen You'll never be able to guarantee my safety... I wanna go.
President Alma Coin And if you're killed?
Katniss Everdeen Make sure you get it on camera.
Finnick Odair I drag myself outta nightmares and there's no relief in waking up. But... it's better not to give in to it. It takes 10 times longer to put yourself back together than it does to fall apart.
Effie Trinket [regarding Coin] You know what could use a revolution? That hair.
Katniss Everdeen [filming a "propo," stilted, wooden delivery] People of Panem, we fight! We dare to end this hunger for justice.
Haymitch Abernathy [entering the room, slow clap] And that, my friends, is how a revolution dies. Hello, Katniss. This how you greet an old friend?
Katniss Everdeen Maybe I don't recognize you sober.
Haymitch Abernathy I guess it looks as bad as it feels.
Finnick Odair You don't like hearing a fight song at a funeral, huh?
President Alma Coin Maybe you should've rescued the boy instead.
Plutarch Heavensbee No. No, no, listen to me. No one else who can do this but her.
President Alma Coin This is not the girl you described.
Plutarch Heavensbee Obviously, we need to make it personal. Remind her who the real enemy is.
President Alma Coin She knows who the enemy is. That's not the issue.
Plutarch Heavensbee Unless she's forgortten. There's explaining and there's showing. Let her see what the capital did to 12.
President Alma Coin She can't handle it. The Games destroyed her.
Plutarch Heavensbee This is the only choice you have. People don't always show up the way you want them to, Madame President. But that anger, that anger-driven defiance, that's what we want. And we can redirect it. We need to unite these people out there that have been doing nothing but killing each other in an arena for years. We have to have a lightning rod. They'll follow her. She's the face of the revolution. Let her see it. Let her go home.
Effie Trinket You know everything old can be made new again... like democracy.
Effie Trinket [to Katniss] There's not much of a prep team here in 13. But we will make you the best-dressed rebel in history.
[first lines]
Katniss Everdeen [speaking softly] Start simple. Start with that you know is true. My name is Katniss Everdeen. My home is District 12. I was in the Hunger Games. I escaped. Peeta... Peeta was left behind.
Katniss Everdeen [frantic search] Mom! Where's Prim?
Katniss' Mother I thought she went to find you. She went to be on the stairs.
Katniss Everdeen There's no one on the stairs!
[dawns on her:]
Katniss Everdeen She went back for the cat!
Gale Hawthorne [standing next to table] This is where you kissed me.
Katniss Everdeen I didn't think you remembered that.
[slowly coming to him]
Gale Hawthorne I would have to be dead to forget that... Maybe not even then.
[she leans in and they share a tender passionate kiss]
Katniss Everdeen I've decided I will be your Mockingjay, but I have... some conditions. Peeta and the other tributes, Johanna Mason and Annie Cresta, will be rescued at the earliest opportunity. If and when Peeta is liberated, he will receive a full and unconditional pardon, no punishment will be inflicted. And the same goes for the other tributes.
President Alma Coin [nods, considers the demand, but:] No.
Katniss Everdeen It's not their fault. You be them in the arena. They're doing and saying whatever they can to survive.
President Alma Coin Individuals don't make demands in 13. There will be a tribunal, and a fair judgment.
[coldly:]
President Alma Coin Thank you.
Katniss Everdeen [adamant] The victors will be granted immunity, and you will announce that in front of the entire population of 13. You will hold yourself and your government responsible, or you will find another Mockingjay.
Plutarch Heavensbee [pleased] That's it! That's her! Right there! Isn't that what I promised you? Now if she wears the costume, gunfire in the background, a hint of smoke... Our Mockingjay. Madam President, we're losing ground because people are losing heart, this is worth the risk, she's worth the risk. Pardons, tribunals, power to the people, that can all be the bedrock for the new Panem, but with more time I think even the normal sub-causes can be bent a little bit, right?
President Alma Coin [swayed] Do you have any other conditions?
Katniss Everdeen [consults her note] My sister gets to keep her cat.
President Alma Coin Reduce oxygen to 14% to conserve it.
District 8 medic AAI
