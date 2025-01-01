Finnick OdairI drag myself outta nightmares and there's no relief in waking up. But... it's better not to give in to it. It takes 10 times longer to put yourself back together than it does to fall apart.
Effie Trinket[regarding Coin]You know what could use a revolution? That hair.
Katniss Everdeen[filming a "propo," stilted, wooden delivery]People of Panem, we fight! We dare to end this hunger for justice.
Haymitch Abernathy[entering the room, slow clap]And that, my friends, is how a revolution dies. Hello, Katniss. This how you greet an old friend?
Plutarch HeavensbeeThis is the only choice you have. People don't always show up the way you want them to, Madame President. But that anger, that anger-driven defiance, that's what we want. And we can redirect it. We need to unite these people out there that have been doing nothing but killing each other in an arena for years. We have to have a lightning rod. They'll follow her. She's the face of the revolution. Let her see it. Let her go home.
Effie TrinketYou know everything old can be made new again... like democracy.
Effie Trinket[to Katniss]There's not much of a prep team here in 13. But we will make you the best-dressed rebel in history.
[first lines]
Katniss Everdeen[speaking softly]Start simple. Start with that you know is true. My name is Katniss Everdeen. My home is District 12. I was in the Hunger Games. I escaped. Peeta... Peeta was left behind.
Gale HawthorneI would have to be dead to forget that... Maybe not even then.
[she leans in and they share a tender passionate kiss]
Katniss EverdeenI've decided I will be your Mockingjay, but I have... some conditions. Peeta and the other tributes, Johanna Mason and Annie Cresta, will be rescued at the earliest opportunity. If and when Peeta is liberated, he will receive a full and unconditional pardon, no punishment will be inflicted. And the same goes for the other tributes.
Katniss Everdeen[adamant]The victors will be granted immunity, and you will announce that in front of the entire population of 13. You will hold yourself and your government responsible, or you will find another Mockingjay.
Plutarch Heavensbee[pleased]That's it! That's her! Right there! Isn't that what I promised you? Now if she wears the costume, gunfire in the background, a hint of smoke... Our Mockingjay. Madam President, we're losing ground because people are losing heart, this is worth the risk, she's worth the risk. Pardons, tribunals, power to the people, that can all be the bedrock for the new Panem, but with more time I think even the normal sub-causes can be bent a little bit, right?