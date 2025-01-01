Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Still Mine Still Mine Movie Quotes

Still Mine Movie Quotes

Craig Morrison Age is an abstraction, not a straitjacket.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irene Morrison When I was young, I looked at old people and thought, if you live long enough you've probably had time to figure out dying. But I'm no closer now to the great mystery than when I was 10.
Craig Morrison You see that as a problem, do ya?
Irene Morrison We'll find out, soon enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth How did the checkup go?
Craig Morrison Clean bill of health for both of us.
Ruth Really? The doctor didn't say anything about her memory?
Craig Morrison I forgot to ask him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison I could use a good man with a tape measure, if you think you're up to it.
Gavin It depends.
Craig Morrison On what?
Gavin Is this a paying job?
Craig Morrison Depends.
Gavin On what?
Craig Morrison If you're any good or not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison Remember when we met?
Irene Morrison Yes, of course. You were drunk.
Craig Morrison No, I wasn't drunk. Tipsy.
Irene Morrison You threw up on my sister, Jeret.
Craig Morrison I ate something that didn't agree with me.
Irene Morrison A glass of whiskey is what you ate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Irene Morrison Look at this hair. How long since your last haircut?
Craig Morrison It's been a while. It's been a while.
Ttitle Card Craig celebrated his ninety-first Christmas in his new house.
Ttitle Card Irene was by his side.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison You know, I would have been way ahead of the game if I'd just gone ahead and built the house without ever asking for a permit.
John Yeah, and I would have been much happier if I'd just stuck you in an old folks home.
Craig Morrison That's funny, I was just about to propose the same thing to you. I could check into some options if you don't mind.
John Yeah, let's go in together; get a group rate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison Say, how's that chest cold of yours? Sure you don't need me to work the backhoe?
John It's walking pneumonia, dad.
Craig Morrison Where I come from, if you can walk, it's not pneumonia.
John If the rest of us could rely on strength and character instead of Universal Health Care, the world would be a better place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Craig Morrison Mr. Morrison, you are here because you are in contempt of court.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
James Cromwell
James Cromwell
Geneviève Bujold
Julie Stewart
Rick Roberts
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more