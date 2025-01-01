Menu
Films
Still Mine
Still Mine Movie Quotes
Craig Morrison
Age is an abstraction, not a straitjacket.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irene Morrison
When I was young, I looked at old people and thought, if you live long enough you've probably had time to figure out dying. But I'm no closer now to the great mystery than when I was 10.
Craig Morrison
You see that as a problem, do ya?
Irene Morrison
We'll find out, soon enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth
How did the checkup go?
Craig Morrison
Clean bill of health for both of us.
Ruth
Really? The doctor didn't say anything about her memory?
Craig Morrison
I forgot to ask him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison
I could use a good man with a tape measure, if you think you're up to it.
Gavin
It depends.
Craig Morrison
On what?
Gavin
Is this a paying job?
Craig Morrison
Depends.
Gavin
On what?
Craig Morrison
If you're any good or not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison
Remember when we met?
Irene Morrison
Yes, of course. You were drunk.
Craig Morrison
No, I wasn't drunk. Tipsy.
Irene Morrison
You threw up on my sister, Jeret.
Craig Morrison
I ate something that didn't agree with me.
Irene Morrison
A glass of whiskey is what you ate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Irene Morrison
Look at this hair. How long since your last haircut?
Craig Morrison
It's been a while. It's been a while.
Ttitle Card
Craig celebrated his ninety-first Christmas in his new house.
Ttitle Card
Irene was by his side.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison
You know, I would have been way ahead of the game if I'd just gone ahead and built the house without ever asking for a permit.
John
Yeah, and I would have been much happier if I'd just stuck you in an old folks home.
Craig Morrison
That's funny, I was just about to propose the same thing to you. I could check into some options if you don't mind.
John
Yeah, let's go in together; get a group rate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Morrison
Say, how's that chest cold of yours? Sure you don't need me to work the backhoe?
John
It's walking pneumonia, dad.
Craig Morrison
Where I come from, if you can walk, it's not pneumonia.
John
If the rest of us could rely on strength and character instead of Universal Health Care, the world would be a better place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Craig Morrison
Mr. Morrison, you are here because you are in contempt of court.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
