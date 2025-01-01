Gobber[at Stoick's funeral]May the valkyries welcome you and lead you through Odin's great battlefield. May they sing your name with love and fury, so that we might hear it rise from the depths of Valhalla and know that you've taken your rightful place at the table of kings. For a great man has fallen: A warrior. A chieftain. A father. A friend.
Hiccup[drawing a new spot on his map]So, what should we name it?
[Toothless scratches under his arm with his snout]
Hiccup[smiles]Well, now you know where I get my dramatic flair.
[He flies off with Toothless]
Hiccup[at Stoick's funeral]I'm sorry, Dad. I'm not the chief that you wanted me to be and I'm not the peacekeeper I thought I was. I... don't know...
ValkaYou came early into this world. You were such a wee thing. Oh, so frail, so fragile. I feared you wouldn't make it. But your father, he never doubted. He always said you'd become the strongest of them all. And he was right. You have the heart of a chief and the soul of a dragon. Only you can bring our worlds together. That is who you are, son.
HiccupI, uh... I was so afraid of becoming my dad. Mostly because I thought I never could. How-how do you become someone that great, that brave, that selfless? I guess you can only try. A chief protects his own. We're going back.
Hiccup[narrating]This is Berk. A bit trampled and busted and covered in ice, but it's home. It's our home. Those who attacked us are relentless and crazy, but those who stopped them - oh-h-h-h-h, even more so! We may be small in numbers, but we stand for something bigger than anything the world can pin against us. We are the voice of peace, and, bit by bit, we will change this world. You see, we have something they don't. Oh, sure, they have armies, and they have armadas, but we... we have...
ValkaAnd retractable teeth! How did you manage to...?
Hiccup[awkwardly]Oh, I found him in the woods. He was... shot down and wounded.
Valka[goes to various disabled dragons]This Snafflefang lost his leg to one of Drago Bludvist's iron traps. This Raincutter had her wing sliced by razor netting. And this poor Hobblegrunt was blinded by a tree snare and then left to die alone and scared.
[sees Toothless's prosthetic tail fin]
ValkaAnd what of this? Did Drago or his trappers do this, too?
Hiccup[gives an embarrassed laugh]Oh, yeah. Well, crazy thing is... I'M actually the one who... shot him down.
Hiccup[narrating]This is Berk, the best kept secret this side of, well, anywhere. Granted, it may not look like much, but this wet heap of rock packs more than a few surprises. Life here is amazing, just not for the faint of heart. You see, where most folks enjoy hobbies like whittling or needlepoint, we Berkians prefer a little something we like to call... DRAGON RACING!
Valka[to Hiccup; proudly]All this time, you took after me.
[guilty]
ValkaAnd... where was I? I'm so sorry, Hiccup. Can we start over? Will you give me another chance?
[Hiccup gently smiles as if to forgive her]
ValkaI... I can teach all that I've learned these past twenty years, like...
[presses her fingers into Toothless's neck, making his back spikes split in half]
Hiccup[fearful]Oh, uh, Dad, could you put the sword away, please?
[Stoick finally sees Valka and gasps. Gobber and Hiccup watch as Stoick drops his sword, removes his helmet, and slowly and silently advances toward Valka]
ValkaI know what you're gonna say, Stoick. How could I have done this? Stayed away all these years? And why didn't I come back to you? To our son? Well, what sign did I have that you could change, Stoick? That anyone on Berk could? I pleaded so many times to stop the fighting, to find another answer, but did any of you listen?
Gobber[aside, to Hiccup]This is why I never married. This and one other reason.
ValkaI know that I left you to raise Hiccup alone, but I thought he'd be better off without me. And I was wrong. I see that now! But...
[nervously backs up against the wall; on the verge of tears]
ValkaOh, stop being so stoic, Stoick! Go on! Shout! Scream! Say something!
[Stoick touches Valka's cheek. She stares at him in fear]
Stoick the Vast[also on the verge of tears]You're as beautiful as the day I lost you.
[Valka quietly weeps in relief; Stoick softly kisses her. A relieved and overjoyed Hiccup smiles]
TuffnutI'll bloody his fist with my face if he tries to take my dragon!
Hiccup[narrating]Now dragons used to be a bit of a problem here, but that was five years ago. Now they've all moved in. And, really, why wouldn't they? We have custom stables, all-you-can-eat feeding stations, a full-service dragon wash, even top-of-the-line fire prevention, if I do say so myself.
Eret[to Drago, after the dragon riders have been captured]They wouldn't know where you're hiding. I promise you that.
AstridOh, yes, they will! They know we're missing and they have tracking dragons. If you so much as touch us, Hiccup is gonna kick...
Hiccup[after Valka tells her story]How did you survive?
ValkaOh, Cloudjumper never meant to harm me. He... must've thought I belonged here.
[shows Hiccup the Bewilderbeast]
ValkaIn the home of the great Bewilderbeast. The alpha species. One of the very few that still exist. Every nest has its queen, but this is the KING of all dragons. With his icy breath, this graceful giant built our nest, a safe haven for dragons everywhere.
Hiccup[surprised]Wait, that's the ice-spitter? HE'S responsible for all that destruction?
ValkaHe protects us. We all live under his care and his command.