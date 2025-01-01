Hiccup [as Stoick drags him through the cave] Uh, wait! Okay, uh, Dad, there-there's something you need to know!

Stoick the Vast [impatiently] Yeah, yeah. Tell me on the way.

Hiccup No, this isn't an on-the-way kind of update, actually.

Stoick the Vast [stubbornly] I've heard enough!

Hiccup More of the earth-shattering-development variety.

Stoick the Vast Yeah, just add it to the pile.

Hiccup Yeah, I, uh, uh... Dad, u-unlike most surprises I spring on you, this is one you'll like. I-I promise. You just have to handle it... delicately. So...

[They reach a stunned Gobber]

Gobber [to Stoick] Uh, you might want to take this one.

[draws his sword]

Hiccup [fearful] Oh, uh, Dad, could you put the sword away, please?

[Stoick finally sees Valka and gasps. Gobber and Hiccup watch as Stoick drops his sword, removes his helmet, and slowly and silently advances toward Valka]

Valka I know what you're gonna say, Stoick. How could I have done this? Stayed away all these years? And why didn't I come back to you? To our son? Well, what sign did I have that you could change, Stoick? That anyone on Berk could? I pleaded so many times to stop the fighting, to find another answer, but did any of you listen?

Gobber [aside, to Hiccup] This is why I never married. This and one other reason.

Valka I know that I left you to raise Hiccup alone, but I thought he'd be better off without me. And I was wrong. I see that now! But...

[nervously backs up against the wall; on the verge of tears]

Valka Oh, stop being so stoic, Stoick! Go on! Shout! Scream! Say something!

[Stoick touches Valka's cheek. She stares at him in fear]

Stoick the Vast [also on the verge of tears] You're as beautiful as the day I lost you.