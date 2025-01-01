Menu
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Movie Quotes

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Movie Quotes

Gobber [at Stoick's funeral] May the valkyries welcome you and lead you through Odin's great battlefield. May they sing your name with love and fury, so that we might hear it rise from the depths of Valhalla and know that you've taken your rightful place at the table of kings. For a great man has fallen: A warrior. A chieftain. A father. A friend.
🧡
👏 1
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [drawing a new spot on his map] So, what should we name it?
[Toothless scratches under his arm with his snout]
Hiccup Itchy Armpit it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [to Eret, who's riding on Stormfly with Astrid] Welcome aboard, dragon rider.
Eret Thanks! I think!
Astrid [to Hiccup] Where have YOU been?
Hiccup Oh, you know. Catching up with Mom.
[Hiccup looks up. Astrid follows his gaze and sees Valka on Cloudjumper, summoning her Bewilderbeast]
Astrid [aghast] THAT'S your MOTHER?
Hiccup [smiles] Well, now you know where I get my dramatic flair.
[He flies off with Toothless]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [at Stoick's funeral] I'm sorry, Dad. I'm not the chief that you wanted me to be and I'm not the peacekeeper I thought I was. I... don't know...
Valka You came early into this world. You were such a wee thing. Oh, so frail, so fragile. I feared you wouldn't make it. But your father, he never doubted. He always said you'd become the strongest of them all. And he was right. You have the heart of a chief and the soul of a dragon. Only you can bring our worlds together. That is who you are, son.
Hiccup I, uh... I was so afraid of becoming my dad. Mostly because I thought I never could. How-how do you become someone that great, that brave, that selfless? I guess you can only try. A chief protects his own. We're going back.
Tuffnut Uh... with what?
Ruffnut Uh, he took all the dragons.
Hiccup Not all of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stoick the Vast Men who kill without reason cannot be reasoned with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Hiccup [narrating] This is Berk. A bit trampled and busted and covered in ice, but it's home. It's our home. Those who attacked us are relentless and crazy, but those who stopped them - oh-h-h-h-h, even more so! We may be small in numbers, but we stand for something bigger than anything the world can pin against us. We are the voice of peace, and, bit by bit, we will change this world. You see, we have something they don't. Oh, sure, they have armies, and they have armadas, but we... we have...
[Toothless roars]
Hiccup ...OUR DRAGONS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [narrating] Yep, Berk is pretty much perfect. All of my hard work has paid off. And it's a good thing, too, because, with Vikings on the backs of dragons, the world just got a whole lot bigger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup What do you think, bud? You wanna give this another shot?
[Toothless groans skeptically]
Hiccup Toothless! It'll be fine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eret [approaches Hiccup after he saves Berk] That was some pretty fine dragon-wrangling back there. You'd make a good trapper.
[Skullcrusher nudges him playfully]
Eret Whoa!
[He chuckles]
Hiccup You know, Skullcrusher's gonna need somebody to look after him now.
Eret [surprised] Me?
[Hiccup nods]
Eret I'd be honored.
Valka [comes over to Hiccup] Your father would be every bit as proud as I am.
Hiccup Thank you. I'm really glad you're here, Mom.
Valka And here I'll stay.
Astrid [walks up to Hiccup] See? I told you it was in here.
[She points to his heart and then presses the button which releases the fin in his back]
Hiccup [laughs] You're still doing that one. That's hilarious. Come here, you.
[He kisses Astrid]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valka [meeting Toothless] Oh, he's beautiful!
[pets him]
Valka [laughs] Incredible! He might very well be the last of his kind. And look!
[counts his chin flaps]
Valka He's your age!
Hiccup Wow.
Valka No wonder you get along so well!
[notices Toothless's retractable teeth]
Valka And retractable teeth! How did you manage to...?
Hiccup [awkwardly] Oh, I found him in the woods. He was... shot down and wounded.
Valka [goes to various disabled dragons] This Snafflefang lost his leg to one of Drago Bludvist's iron traps. This Raincutter had her wing sliced by razor netting. And this poor Hobblegrunt was blinded by a tree snare and then left to die alone and scared.
[sees Toothless's prosthetic tail fin]
Valka And what of this? Did Drago or his trappers do this, too?
Hiccup [gives an embarrassed laugh] Oh, yeah. Well, crazy thing is... I'M actually the one who... shot him down.
[Valka gives him a puzzled look]
Hiccup Hey, it's okay, though! He got me back!
[to Toothless]
Hiccup Right, bud? You couldn't save all of me, could you? You just had to make it even. So, peg leg!
[shows Valka his prosthetic leg]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Drago Bludvist The dragons are mine now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valka [sees the scar on Hiccup's chin, shocked] Hiccup?
Hiccup Eh...
Valka [removing her helmet] Could-could it be? After all these years? How is this possible?
Hiccup [perplexed] Uh, should I... should I know you?
Valka [ashamed] No. You were only a babe.
[Hiccup stares at her]
Valka But a mother never forgets.
[a startled Hiccup gasps]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valka [after Drago and his Bewilderbeast win, taking all the dragons with them] Good dragons under the control of bad people do bad things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [playing with Toothless] He's down! Ah, and it's ugly! Dragons and Vikings, enemies again, locked in combat to the bitter...
[Toothless pins Hiccup, who moans in mock pain. Toothless then licks him repeatedly]
Hiccup Ugh! C'mon!
[jumps to his feet and wipes the drool off his clothes]
Hiccup You KNOW that doesn't wash out!
[Toothless laughs and Hiccup playfully flicks the excess drool at him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [to Valka, about the dragon sanctuary] This is where you've been for twenty years?
[Valka nods]
Hiccup You-you've been rescuing them.
[Valka nods again]
Hiccup Unbelievable.
Valka You're not upset?
Hiccup What? No! I... I don't know. I... Well, it's a bit much to get my head around, to be frank. It's not every day you find out your mother is some kind of... crazy, feral, vigilante dragon lady.
Valka Oh.
[chuckles as Cloudjumper helps her down]
Valka Well... at least I'm not boring. Right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valka Some of us were just born different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Hiccup [narrating] This is Berk, the best kept secret this side of, well, anywhere. Granted, it may not look like much, but this wet heap of rock packs more than a few surprises. Life here is amazing, just not for the faint of heart. You see, where most folks enjoy hobbies like whittling or needlepoint, we Berkians prefer a little something we like to call... DRAGON RACING!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valka [to Hiccup; proudly] All this time, you took after me.
[guilty]
Valka And... where was I? I'm so sorry, Hiccup. Can we start over? Will you give me another chance?
[Hiccup gently smiles as if to forgive her]
Valka I... I can teach all that I've learned these past twenty years, like...
[presses her fingers into Toothless's neck, making his back spikes split in half]
Hiccup Wow.
Valka Now you can make those tight turns!
Hiccup [to Toothless] Did you know about this?
Valka [laughs] Every dragon has its secrets. And I'll show them all to you! We'll unlock every mystery, find every last species together, as mother and son!
[She and Hiccup laugh as they watch their dragons play]
Valka This gift we share, Hiccup, it bonds us. This is who you are, son. Who WE are. And we will change the world for all dragons. We will make it a better, safer place.
Hiccup [excitedly] Yeah! I mean, that sounds... amazing!
[Overjoyed, Valka hugs a surprised Hiccup, who quickly returns the embrace]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [follows Valka through the cave] Uh, hold-hold on! Wait just a minute!
Valka This way!
Hiccup Come back here!
Valka Come!
Hiccup You can't just say something like that and run off! You're my MOTHER? I mean, what the...? Do you... do you grasp how insane it sounds?
Valka Come! Quickly!
Hiccup I have questions! Where have you been all this time? What have... what have you been doing? Huh? They-they said you were dead! EVERYONE thinks you were eaten by...
[finally exits the cave, sees Valka's dragon sanctuary, and is overcome by its beauty]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid [hits Snotlout on the helmet] What are you doing, Snotlout? They're gonna win now!
Snotlout She's my princess! Whatever she wants, she gets!
Astrid [confused] Ruffnut? Didn't she try to bury you alive?
Snotlout Only for a few hours!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruffnut Hey, watch it! That was close...
[Ruffnut sees Eret]
Ruffnut [slow motion] Oh, my... Me likey.
[Eret shoots the dragon trap at the Zippleback]
Ruffnut Take me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [as Stoick drags him through the cave] Uh, wait! Okay, uh, Dad, there-there's something you need to know!
Stoick the Vast [impatiently] Yeah, yeah. Tell me on the way.
Hiccup No, this isn't an on-the-way kind of update, actually.
Stoick the Vast [stubbornly] I've heard enough!
Hiccup More of the earth-shattering-development variety.
Stoick the Vast Yeah, just add it to the pile.
Hiccup Yeah, I, uh, uh... Dad, u-unlike most surprises I spring on you, this is one you'll like. I-I promise. You just have to handle it... delicately. So...
[They reach a stunned Gobber]
Gobber [to Stoick] Uh, you might want to take this one.
Stoick the Vast Huh?
[draws his sword]
Gobber Oh, boy.
Hiccup [fearful] Oh, uh, Dad, could you put the sword away, please?
[Stoick finally sees Valka and gasps. Gobber and Hiccup watch as Stoick drops his sword, removes his helmet, and slowly and silently advances toward Valka]
Valka I know what you're gonna say, Stoick. How could I have done this? Stayed away all these years? And why didn't I come back to you? To our son? Well, what sign did I have that you could change, Stoick? That anyone on Berk could? I pleaded so many times to stop the fighting, to find another answer, but did any of you listen?
Gobber [aside, to Hiccup] This is why I never married. This and one other reason.
Valka I know that I left you to raise Hiccup alone, but I thought he'd be better off without me. And I was wrong. I see that now! But...
[nervously backs up against the wall; on the verge of tears]
Valka Oh, stop being so stoic, Stoick! Go on! Shout! Scream! Say something!
[Stoick touches Valka's cheek. She stares at him in fear]
Stoick the Vast [also on the verge of tears] You're as beautiful as the day I lost you.
[Valka quietly weeps in relief; Stoick softly kisses her. A relieved and overjoyed Hiccup smiles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tuffnut I'll bloody his fist with my face if he tries to take my dragon!
Ruffnut Or mine!
Tuffnut Eh, you're such a moron.
Fishlegs [pokes Ruffnut seductively] A beautiful moron.
Snotlout [also pokes Ruffnut seductively] Yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [narrating] Now dragons used to be a bit of a problem here, but that was five years ago. Now they've all moved in. And, really, why wouldn't they? We have custom stables, all-you-can-eat feeding stations, a full-service dragon wash, even top-of-the-line fire prevention, if I do say so myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eret [to Drago, after the dragon riders have been captured] They wouldn't know where you're hiding. I promise you that.
Astrid Oh, yes, they will! They know we're missing and they have tracking dragons. If you so much as touch us, Hiccup is gonna kick...
Drago Hiccup?
Eret He's no problem. Really. Trust me.
Astrid He's only the son of Stoick the Vast, his heir to the throne of Berk, and the greatest dragon master this world has ever seen!
Drago Dragon master? I alone control the dragons!
Tuffnut Nope, mm-mm.
Fishlegs SORRY!
[the dragon riders laugh]
Astrid And unless you let us go, right now, he will blast through here on his Night Fury and blow your entire fleet of ships to splinters.
Ruffnut Then they'll be crying like babies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snotlout [to Ruffnut] Here you go, babe. Did I tell you that you look amazing today? 'Cause you do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid I don't like it. They should have been back with Hiccup by now.
Ruffnut I don't like it either. Eret, Son of Eret, was the man of my dreams. My everything!
Snotlout [touches his beard] But, baby, I grew facial hair for you.
Fishlegs [also touches his beard] Me, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drago [to Hiccup, after he miraculously returns to Berk] You certainly are hard to get rid of, I'll say that.
Hiccup [trying to bring Toothless out of his trance] Toothless? Hey, it's me, bud. It's me. It's me, I'm right here, bud. Come back to me.
Drago [chuckles evilly] He's not yours anymore. He belongs to the Alpha!
Drago [mockingly] But, please, O great Dragon Master, TRY to take him. He will not miss a second time.
Hiccup It wasn't your fault, bud. They... made you do it. You'd never hurt him. You'd never hurt me.
[Hiccup puts a hand on Toothless's head; Toothless immediately starts to calm down]
Drago [shocked] How are you doing that?
Hiccup [in tears] Please, you... are my best friend, bud. My best friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gobber [about riding baby dragons inside an ice mountain] Some might suggest this is poorly conceived!
Hiccup Well, it's a good thing that I never listen.
[an ice wall splits them up]
Gobber Whoa! So...
[he pauses for the ice wall]
Gobber ... what is your...
[ice wall]
Gobber ... plan?
Hiccup Get Toothless back and kick Drago's...
[the ice wall catches the rest of his sentence]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snotlout Could this day get any worse?
Tuffnut Uh, lemme see: We're jumpin' in freezing cold water, and then die from drowning.
Eret [sarcastically] Looks refreshing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [after Valka tells her story] How did you survive?
Valka Oh, Cloudjumper never meant to harm me. He... must've thought I belonged here.
[shows Hiccup the Bewilderbeast]
Valka In the home of the great Bewilderbeast. The alpha species. One of the very few that still exist. Every nest has its queen, but this is the KING of all dragons. With his icy breath, this graceful giant built our nest, a safe haven for dragons everywhere.
Hiccup [surprised] Wait, that's the ice-spitter? HE'S responsible for all that destruction?
Valka He protects us. We all live under his care and his command.
[a group of baby dragons gang up on Toothless]
Valka All but the babies, of course...
[Cloudjumper scares them off and they fly away to pester the Bewilderbeast. Valka giggles]
Valka ...who listen to no one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid Never take a toy from a dragon. Don't you know anything?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Hiccup tells Astrid about Stoick's morning speech to him]
Hiccup [imitates Stoick] "You're all grown up. And since no chief could ask for a better successor, I've decided - "
Astrid [interrupts] To make you Chief! Oh, my gods! Hiccup, that's AMAZING!
[she playfully punches Hiccup in the chest, accidentally hitting the button that releases the back fin of his flight suit]
Hiccup OH! You're going to wear out the spring coil. The calibration is very sensitive.
[winds the fin back into his flight suit]
Hiccup Yeah, so... This is what I'm dealing with.
Astrid What did you tell him?
Hiccup I d-I didn't. By the time he turned around I was gone.
Astrid Huh, well... it's a lot of responsibility. The map will have to wait, for sure, and, and I'll need to fly Toothless since you'll be too busy, but...
Hiccup It-It's not me, Astrid. All those speeches and planning and running the village, that's *his* thing.
Astrid I think you're missing the point. I mean, Chief. What an honor. I'd be pretty excited.
Hiccup I... I'm not like you. You... know exactly who you are. You always have, but... I'm still looking. I know that I'm not my father, and I never met my mother, so... what does that make me?
[Hiccup sits down and gazes off into space. Astrid sits down beside him and starts braiding his hair]
Astrid What you're searching for isn't out there, Hiccup.
[puts her hand on Hiccup's chest]
Astrid It's in here. Maybe you just don't see it yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eret We've nowhere to go! Nothing to sell! And no heads to call our own, if we don't turn up with dragons and fast...
[gets snatched up by Stormfly]
Astrid Careful what you wish for!
[Astrid smirked as she and the others dodged the nets]
Eret What is this?
Astrid A kidnapping.
Ruffnut Yay! Can he ride with me? Can he? Can he?
Tuffnut Ugh!
Astrid You're gonna show us the way to Drago.
Eret And help dragon riders sneak into Drago's camp? Just kill me now.
Astrid That can be arranged. Stormfly, drop it.
[Stormfly drops Eret from her clutches. Eret starts to fall towards the sea]
Astrid Good girl! Stormfly, fetch!
Eret All right! Okay! I'll take you to Drago!
[Stormfly snatches Eret before he hits the ground]
Astrid Works every time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stoick the Vast Boar-headed - just like his mother. Aye, she could never stay put, either.
Gobber Eh, he's just 20, and a Viking. I mean, could there be a worse combination? Ha! When I think of how stubborn and senseless *you* were back in the day. Oh. Now, not much has changed, actually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valka [about preparing food] I'm, uh... a little out of practice.
Stoick the Vast Well, you know - I didn't marry you for your cooking.
Gobber I hope not. Her meatballs could kill more beasts than a battle ax.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid What if Drago shot them down? What if they need our help? We have to find them.
Fishlegs W-wait, what? No, But Stoick said...
Astrid [cuts him off] It doesn't matter what he said, if they've all been captured. Come on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eret We've nowhere to go! Nothing to sell! And no heads to call our own, if we don't turn up with dragons and fast...
[gets snatched up by Stormfly]
Astrid Careful what you wish for!
[Astrid smirked as she and the others dodged the nets]
Eret What is this?
Astrid A kidnapping.
Ruffnut [grabs Eret by the leg] Yay! Can he ride with me? Can he? Can he?
Tuffnut Ugh!
Astrid You're gonna show us the way to Drago.
Eret And help dragon riders sneak into Drago's camp? Just kill me now.
Astrid That can be arranged. Stormfly, drop it.
[Stormfly drops Eret from her clutches. Eret starts to fall towards the sea]
Astrid Good girl! Stormfly, fetch!
Eret All right! Okay! I'll take you to Drago!
[Stormfly snatches Eret before he hits the ground]
Astrid Works every time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
