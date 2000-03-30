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Poster of Paranoid
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Paranoid
4.4

Paranoid

, 2000
Paranoid
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Paranoid
4.4

Cast

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Iain Glen
Iain Glen
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Ewen Bremner
Ewen Bremner
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Kevin Whately
Director John Duigan
Writer John Duigan, Gilles Thompson
Composer Charlie Mole
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 30 March 2000
Release date
30 March 2000 Russia 16+
26 October 2000 Hong Kong
30 March 2000 Kazakhstan
30 March 2000 Ukraine
Budget $4,000,000
Production Isle of Man Film Commission, Isle of Man Film, Portman Productions
Also known as
Paranoid, Paranoia, A Casa do Mal, Paranoïd, Paranoid - 48 Stunden in seiner Gewalt, Paranoja, Παράνοια, Паранойя

Film rating

4.4
Rate 14 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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