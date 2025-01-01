[first lines]

Commercial On your marks... Get set... Kill! Death Race, the number 1 sport in the world, located on Terminal Island. Convicts race over the course of three grueling days for the chance at the ultimate prize. Win five races, win your freedom. Preorder the next Death Race now and you'll not only get 20% off, but you'll also receive limited edition Frankenstein merchandise. Frankenstein, the four-time Death Race champion, has taken the world by storm. The most unlikely of heroes who has come out of nowhere and is now just one win away from freedom. Death Race. Now streaming live.