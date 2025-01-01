GoldbergForget everything you know about racing. Desert racing isn't about speed, it's about endurance and handling.
Carl LucasHang on, I thought you didn't know shit about this kind of racing?
GoldbergI don't. It's the first thing that came up on Google.
14KWe're even now.
GoldbergYou'll have a tough time losing in this car.
[first lines]
CommercialOn your marks... Get set... Kill! Death Race, the number 1 sport in the world, located on Terminal Island. Convicts race over the course of three grueling days for the chance at the ultimate prize. Win five races, win your freedom. Preorder the next Death Race now and you'll not only get 20% off, but you'll also receive limited edition Frankenstein merchandise. Frankenstein, the four-time Death Race champion, has taken the world by storm. The most unlikely of heroes who has come out of nowhere and is now just one win away from freedom. Death Race. Now streaming live.
PrudenceAnything else?
Niles YorkYeah. Get yourself some decent clothes. You look like a bag lady.
Weyland[to Niles York]You're franchising Death Race, aren't you?
Niles York[to Weyland]Let me show you what true vision really looks like.
Weyland[to Carl Lucas]This all starts and end with you.
Niles York[to Carl Lucas]You will compete in the first ever desert Death Race.
[last lines]
Niles YorkI am Frankenstein... and I will have my revenge.
Niles York[about taking Death Race global]More cars, more cars... more death!