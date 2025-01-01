Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Death Race: Inferno Movie Quotes

Death Race: Inferno Movie Quotes

Goldberg Forget everything you know about racing. Desert racing isn't about speed, it's about endurance and handling.
Carl Lucas Hang on, I thought you didn't know shit about this kind of racing?
Goldberg I don't. It's the first thing that came up on Google.
14K We're even now.
Goldberg You'll have a tough time losing in this car.
[first lines]
Commercial On your marks... Get set... Kill! Death Race, the number 1 sport in the world, located on Terminal Island. Convicts race over the course of three grueling days for the chance at the ultimate prize. Win five races, win your freedom. Preorder the next Death Race now and you'll not only get 20% off, but you'll also receive limited edition Frankenstein merchandise. Frankenstein, the four-time Death Race champion, has taken the world by storm. The most unlikely of heroes who has come out of nowhere and is now just one win away from freedom. Death Race. Now streaming live.
Prudence Anything else?
Niles York Yeah. Get yourself some decent clothes. You look like a bag lady.
Weyland [to Niles York] You're franchising Death Race, aren't you?
Niles York [to Weyland] Let me show you what true vision really looks like.
Weyland [to Carl Lucas] This all starts and end with you.
Niles York [to Carl Lucas] You will compete in the first ever desert Death Race.
[last lines]
Niles York I am Frankenstein... and I will have my revenge.
Niles York [about taking Death Race global] More cars, more cars... more death!
Carl Lucas I win one more race, I'm free.
Amber [after the race] Hey, you did well today.
Psycho You see, you wanna fuck me now, don't you? You wanna fuck me now. God, she wants to fuck me now. Typical.
[Amber scoffs]
Psycho Do you really wanna fuck me now?
