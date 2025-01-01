Henry [Henry has just been rescued by the Flying Dutchman after attempting to drown himself to gain his father's attention]

[sees a shadowy figure approach]

Will Turner Henry. What have you done?

Henry I said I'd find you.

Will Turner Look at me, son.

[half of Will's face and body are covered in barnacles]

Henry I don't care.

Will Turner There's no place for you on the Dutchman.

[the Dutchman's crew can be heard in the background]

Will Turner They know you're here. Get home to your mother.

Will Turner Leave now. Before it's too late.

Henry I won't. I'll never stop. And if you throw me over, I'll come straight back.

Will Turner Don't you see I'm cursed to this ship?

Henry That's why I'm here. I think I know a way to break your curse. To free you from the Dutchman.

Henry I've read about a treasure. A treasure that holds all the power of the sea. The Trident of Poseidon can break your curse.

Will Turner [kneels down to hug Henry] Henry, the trident can never be found.

Henry I found you.

Will Turner It's just a tale.

Henry Like the tales of you and Captain Jack Sparrow? He will help me find the trident.

Will Turner You stay away from Jack! Leave the sea forever. You have to stop acting like a...

Henry A pirate? I won't stop. I want you to come home.

Will Turner [the Dutchman starts sinking back into the sea] Henry. I'm sorry. My curse will never be broken.

[takes off his necklace]

Will Turner This is my fate.

[places the necklace in Henry's hands]

Will Turner You must let me go.

[reaches out to gently touch Henry's face]

Will Turner I love you, son.

Henry [the Dutchman sinks fully into the sea, forcing Henry to swim to the surface and reboard his rowboat]

[while lying inside his rowboat]