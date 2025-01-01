Gretel Wow, this is amazing. And, uh, weird.

Hansel It's a little creepy.

Gretel You really keep all this stuff?

Hansel [trying to end the conversation] All right, well...

Ben I just have SO many questions, do you mind?

Hansel [still trying to end the conversation] You know, we have...

Gretel Oh no, no no no, you go ahead.

[smirks as Hansel kicks her under the table]

Ben All right, uh, okay, uh, how do you best kill a witch?

Hansel [pauses to glare at Gretel] Uh, cutting off their heads tends to work... and ripping out their hearts... and skinning them is also nice...

Gretel Yeah, but burning them is the best way, 'cause it's the only way to be safe.

Ben Burning, yeah, of course!