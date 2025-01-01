HanselMe and my sister... we have a past. We almost died at the hands of a witch. But that past made us stronger. We'd gotten a taste of blood. Witch blood. And we haven't stopped since.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
HanselSome people will say that not all witches are evil, that their powers could be used for good. I say burn them all!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Hansel and Mina are bathing in a pool of healing waters]
HanselI got it. You know, the last time I was in waters like this, I came across a formidable serpent witch. She mostly looked like a toad, but she could breathe underwater, which made her difficult to track. She was deadly.
Mina[swims up to Hansel and silences him]Shh. You talk too much.
[kisses Hansel and seduces him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[First Lines]
Hansel and Gretel's MotherTake them into the forest now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Muriel[sarcastically to Mina]What you gonna do? Hit me with your love spell?
[Mina lets fly with a bolt from a dark witch's dropped wand; Muriel dodges]