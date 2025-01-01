Menu
[to Mina and Ben, as they approach the witch's house]
Hansel Whatever you do, don't eat the fuckin' candy.
Hansel We learned a couple of things while we were trapped in that house. One, never walk in to a house made of candy. And two, if you're gonna kill a witch, set her ass on fire.
Gretel The Curse of Hunger for Crawling Things. I fucking hate that one.
[Last Lines]
[Pointing gun at camera]
Gretel I hate to break this to you, but this isn't gonna be an open casket.
Hansel Revenge doesn't change the past. It won't bring our parents back. But it sure as hell feels good.
Hansel When you see my signal, unleash hell.
Gretel Wow, this is amazing. And, uh, weird.
Hansel It's a little creepy.
Gretel You really keep all this stuff?
Hansel [trying to end the conversation] All right, well...
Ben I just have SO many questions, do you mind?
Hansel [still trying to end the conversation] You know, we have...
Gretel Oh no, no no no, you go ahead.
[smirks as Hansel kicks her under the table]
Ben All right, uh, okay, uh, how do you best kill a witch?
Gretel [innocently] Hansel?
Hansel [pauses to glare at Gretel] Uh, cutting off their heads tends to work... and ripping out their hearts... and skinning them is also nice...
Gretel Yeah, but burning them is the best way, 'cause it's the only way to be safe.
Ben Burning, yeah, of course!
Hansel [muttering into his mug] Burn 'em all...
[Hansel's timer goes off]
Mina Are you alright?
Hansel Yeah. When I was a kid, a witch made me eat so much candy, I got sick. Something happened to me. I have to take this injection every few hours or else I die.
[Injects Himself]
Hansel Who the fuck is Edward?
Muriel [picks up a missing child poster] I see you got my invitation.
Gretel Say your name before my arrows rip out your throat.
Muriel I go by many names. None of which you are worthy of pronouncing.
[Muriel grins as she slowly reveals her true self to Gretel]
Gretel [whispers] Oh my God!
[From Trailer]
Hansel Me and my sister... we have a past. We almost died at the hands of a witch. But that past made us stronger. We'd gotten a taste of blood. Witch blood. And we haven't stopped since.
[from trailer]
Hansel Some people will say that not all witches are evil, that their powers could be used for good. I say burn them all!
[Hansel and Mina are bathing in a pool of healing waters]
Hansel I got it. You know, the last time I was in waters like this, I came across a formidable serpent witch. She mostly looked like a toad, but she could breathe underwater, which made her difficult to track. She was deadly.
Mina [swims up to Hansel and silences him] Shh. You talk too much.
[kisses Hansel and seduces him]
[First Lines]
Hansel and Gretel's Mother Take them into the forest now.
Muriel [sarcastically to Mina] What you gonna do? Hit me with your love spell?
[Mina lets fly with a bolt from a dark witch's dropped wand; Muriel dodges]
Muriel Not bad.
[pins Mina to a wall]
Muriel Sacrificing yourself for a mortal... pathetic.
[Muriel stabs Mina in the stomach with a dagger]
Sheriff Berringer [as his henchmen hold Gretel] This time, I do the talkin', and you do the bleedin'.
[Gretel viciously bites his nose, drawing blood]
