Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Call The Call Movie Quotes

The Call Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Michael Foster You're an operator. You can't do this!
Jordan Turner It's already done!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey Welson Mom. Mom, you were always the perfect mother. You gave me everything that I ever wanted. And I love you. I love you so much. And I'm really sorry. Please don't ever forget me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jordan Turner And don't make promises... cause you know you can't keep'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brooke A lot of times you don't know how it ends. When your units get to a scene you sign off and they take over. But, you don't know. Did they make an arrest, shoot the bad guy, did the PR live, did she die...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer Paul Phillips Double check, quadruple check, triple check. He does not get through this point, alright?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Michael Foster It's already done!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jordan Turner Casey, what's happening?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jordan Turner Wave it, wave it, wave it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more