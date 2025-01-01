GranYou'll make a terrible lawyer. You're honest and not a very good liar.
JustinA knight who asks for money to sign his name is a false knight.
[first lines]
Justin[voiceover]Welcome to the kingdom of Gabilonia, once home to the bravest knights of all - but not anymore. Ever since knights were forced to leave the kingdom and justice officers took their place, we get a new law every day.
Blucher[kneeing Justin in the nads]And don't forget to protect the crown jewels.
HeraclioFine! If you won't JOIN my army, you will FACE it.
Blucher"Do you want to rest?" That's no fighting talk!
LegantirOne needs many important qualities to be a knight and, I'm sorry, but you just don't have them. Your destiny isn't here.
ReginaldWhat? Now listen. Knights no longer exist because we don't need them. You will be twice the hero when you learn the letter of the law rather than the inarticulate ravings of the sword.
HeraclioMy respects, my Queen. I always served you faithfully and never failed you - until you failed us. With just two signatures, you and that lawyer put an end to our days of glory. That was all it took. And now, after living in exile and alone, I have to join forces with the same vermin I once swore to fight.
SotaBeing a soldier doesn't mean you can't have good taste.
SotaOh, dear, this life is going to be the death of me.
TaliaNext time buy your armor in the adult section.