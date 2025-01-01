Menu
Kinoafisha Films Justin and the Knights of Valour Justin and the Knights of Valour Movie Quotes

Justin How come you fight so well?
Talia Five older brothers.
Justin Sounds like a lovely family.
Gran You'll make a terrible lawyer. You're honest and not a very good liar.
Justin A knight who asks for money to sign his name is a false knight.
[first lines]
Justin [voiceover] Welcome to the kingdom of Gabilonia, once home to the bravest knights of all - but not anymore. Ever since knights were forced to leave the kingdom and justice officers took their place, we get a new law every day.
Blucher [kneeing Justin in the nads] And don't forget to protect the crown jewels.
Heraclio Fine! If you won't JOIN my army, you will FACE it.
Blucher "Do you want to rest?" That's no fighting talk!
Legantir One needs many important qualities to be a knight and, I'm sorry, but you just don't have them. Your destiny isn't here.
Reginald Why didn't you stop him?
Gran Why didn't we stop YOU when you started making rules for everything, rules that make people unhappy?
Reginald Those rules make all of us equal and help us to live with each other. Those rules say what is just.
Gran Yes, well, sometimes justice and the law are not the same thing. Maybe your son understands something you don't.
Talia Yoo-hoo, you want me to supersize that for you?
Talia Ugh! Clowns! I hate clowns. If you need me, I'll be at the dessert table. I need something strong.
Lara Just seeing you made them run away.
Sir Clorex I know. I have that effect on people.
Heraclio For a knight, you think too much about riches.
[repeated phrase]
Sota Power and style.
[Justin reveals he wants to be a knight]
Reginald Knights are outlawed. You would be breaking the law, and I will not let my son do that.
Justin Maybe the law's wrong.
Reginald What? Now listen. Knights no longer exist because we don't need them. You will be twice the hero when you learn the letter of the law rather than the inarticulate ravings of the sword.
Heraclio My respects, my Queen. I always served you faithfully and never failed you - until you failed us. With just two signatures, you and that lawyer put an end to our days of glory. That was all it took. And now, after living in exile and alone, I have to join forces with the same vermin I once swore to fight.
Sota Being a soldier doesn't mean you can't have good taste.
Sota Oh, dear, this life is going to be the death of me.
Talia Next time buy your armor in the adult section.
