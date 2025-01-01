[first lines]

It's easy when it's not your home; easy when it's not your life. The place where you sleep, your kids, your wife. But when it's your fault it shouldn't be so easy to sleep at night. Especially when we know where you live. Barry Redmond, CEO of Lorex Oil, 2641 River Rock Road, East Hampton. You dumped fifteen million barrels of crude into the Atlantic. We don't care how rich you are. We want all those who are guilty to experience the terror of their crimes, because it shouldn't be so easy to get away with murder. Lie to us, we'll lie to you. Spy on us, we'll spy on you. Poison our habitat, we'll poison yours. We are The East, and this is just the beginning.