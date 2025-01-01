Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The East The East Movie Quotes

The East Movie Quotes

Sarah Why is it that self-righteousness always goes hand-in-hand with resistance movements?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Sarah Please give me the strength to do well. To not be arrogant. But to not be weak. Amen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji We are The East. And we are your wake-up call. And we are not hiding from you.
Benji Benji, Izzy: [now in unison] We *are* you. We are the morning you got off the treadmill and ran under the open sky. We're the first time you kissed someone and they kissed you back.
Izzy We are the night you couldn't sleep. The night you stared at the ceiling thinking, "Is this it? Is this the best life has to offer?" No. There is a freedom in you that knows no fear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Izzy You know how they say two wrongs don't make a right? I'd say whoever said that has never been wronged before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luca Since when do we turn away outlaws?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Izzy It's easy when it's not your home; easy when it's not your life. The place where you sleep, your kids, your wife. But when it's your fault it shouldn't be so easy to sleep at night. Especially when we know where you live. Barry Redmond, CEO of Lorex Oil, 2641 River Rock Road, East Hampton. You dumped fifteen million barrels of crude into the Atlantic. We don't care how rich you are. We want all those who are guilty to experience the terror of their crimes, because it shouldn't be so easy to get away with murder. Lie to us, we'll lie to you. Spy on us, we'll spy on you. Poison our habitat, we'll poison yours. We are The East, and this is just the beginning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc [as he treats her would] Most people don't like to look.
Sarah I'm looking because I don't want to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji You probably wouldn't like what you find here anyway.
Sarah Why is that?
Benji Well, because this is the end of the road. There's no where to hide.
Sarah And you think I'm not tough enough for the truth.
Benji No, I think you're not soft enough for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji People don't share champagne.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Izzy Lie to us, we'll lie to you, spy on us, we'll spy on you, poison us, we'll poison you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji I guess you *don't* like it better on the outside.
Sarah The jam worked.
Benji Is that why you came back?
Sarah I came back because I missed being uncomfortable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Gentlemen, we are in 32 countries, protecting your good names. Which is why it is essential very few have ever heard of ours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benji Sometimes people die before they're ready. Perfect relationships end in ruin. Adventures peter out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more