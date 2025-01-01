Menu
Girls Against Boys Movie Quotes
Girls Against Boys Movie Quotes
Shae
From now on, I'm only eating Captain Crunch.
Lulu
Four bowls a day and you've got a well-balanced diet.
Shae
Doesn't make me feel better.
Lulu
What?
Shae
What we did to those guys.
Lulu
Those pigs? You kidding? They deserved it.
Shae
Maybe but it doesn't make me feel any better - it kinda seemed like you enjoyed it.
Lulu
Men are all the same; the only thing that stops them from acting like pigs is that they're cowards and they're afraid of being caught.
Lulu
Did something happen to you? Like when you were a kid or something?
Lulu
I'm sorry baby. You understand, don't you? You're not mad at me, are you? I did it for us. Come on, baby, don't be mad. I did it to protect you. You believe me right?
Simon
Well, can I at least get a kiss goodnight?
Lulu
Do you guys live here together?
Eric
Just me and Duncan.
Lulu
You two lovers?
Eric
No, we have separate bedrooms. Would you like to see them?
Lulu
Maybe after you open this beer.
Shae
Why do you hate people so much? Why do you want to hurt people?
Lulu
'Cause I can. Come on, Shae. It's what people do. They hurt each other to make themselves feel better, stronger, more powerful.
Shae
Whatever.
Lulu
That's the way the world works. Besides, it gives me a rush. Tell me you didn't feel it.
