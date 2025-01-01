Menu
Kinoafisha Films Girls Against Boys Girls Against Boys Movie Quotes

Shae From now on, I'm only eating Captain Crunch.
Lulu Four bowls a day and you've got a well-balanced diet.
Shae Doesn't make me feel better.
Lulu What?
Shae What we did to those guys.
Lulu Those pigs? You kidding? They deserved it.
Shae Maybe but it doesn't make me feel any better - it kinda seemed like you enjoyed it.
Lulu Men are all the same; the only thing that stops them from acting like pigs is that they're cowards and they're afraid of being caught.
Lulu Did something happen to you? Like when you were a kid or something?
Lulu I'm sorry baby. You understand, don't you? You're not mad at me, are you? I did it for us. Come on, baby, don't be mad. I did it to protect you. You believe me right?
Simon Well, can I at least get a kiss goodnight?
Lulu Do you guys live here together?
Eric Just me and Duncan.
Lulu You two lovers?
Eric No, we have separate bedrooms. Would you like to see them?
Lulu Maybe after you open this beer.
Shae Why do you hate people so much? Why do you want to hurt people?
Lulu 'Cause I can. Come on, Shae. It's what people do. They hurt each other to make themselves feel better, stronger, more powerful.
Shae Whatever.
Lulu That's the way the world works. Besides, it gives me a rush. Tell me you didn't feel it.
