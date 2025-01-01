Choi Yan Lee[in Thai]Because he murdered my daughter!
Chang[in Thai]You knew what your daughter was doing. Why didn't you stop her?
Choi Yan Lee[in Thai]How else was I to make ends meet? I have four daughters and no sons. What else was I supposed to do? Don't you understand? My daughter's just been murdered!
[Chang silently approaches]
Chang[in Thai]This isn't about your dead daughter. It's about your three living daughters. This is to make sure you never forget them.
[last lines]
CrystalBilly was my first son. We had a very special relationship. Julian was so jealous. It was like he was cracked or something. He had paranoid delusions about us. And it pains me to say this to you, as it would pain any mother, but he killed his own father with his bare hands. That's why he had to get out of America. He's a very dangerous boy.
MaiWhy do you let her treat you like that?
Julien[grabs her by the throat]'Cause she's my mother. Now if you don't want that dress, take it off.