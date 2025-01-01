Lucy, the cheerleader Hey, Megan! I'm Lucy. I'm so sorry about that behavior at assembly. Kids can be so cruel.

[shrugs]

Lucy, the cheerleader Wanna join us?

[the three others in the group urge Megan to join them]

Lucy, the cheerleader [big smile] Oh, sure, absolutely!

Megan Walsh [nods] I know what angle you're running.

Lucy, the cheerleader Angle?

Megan Walsh Oh, I've seen Mean Girls.

[nods]

[nods]

Megan Walsh You're gonna invite me to sit, and then weaken my defenses, and then embarrass me in some elaborate prank to assert your social dominance.

[nods]

Lucy, the cheerleader [blankly] What?

Megan Walsh Nice try.

[turns away]