Kinoafisha Films Barely Lethal Barely Lethal Movie Quotes

Barely Lethal Movie Quotes

Megan Walsh She better bring fire! She better bring thunder! She better bring hell! Just tell her to bring it before 10:30, I've got a curfew.
Hardman You're a Prescott. Prescotts don't cry! Why is she crying?
Leonard Steinman Her struggle to find her own identity? The emotional turbulence of a first crush? Maybe she watched The Notebook one too many times! Adolescence is a very volatile time for a young woman!
Megan Walsh [crying] He so gets me!
Hardman 83! You are a rogue agent! This has got to end!
Megan Walsh Oh, okay, okay, okay. Hold on now. You can't just take me. A missing girl in a... in a small town will throw up all kinds of red flags. Amber Alert, hello? I need to go back and tie up loose ends. At least just...
[shakes her head]
Megan Walsh say my Grandma got sick or something.
Liz Larson Stabbing people is fun. Are there going to be more people for me to stab?
Victoria Knox Still playing dress-up with 007-year-olds?
Megan Walsh How did you find me?
Hardman Same way I learned to tie a bow tie and slice a pineapple - YouTube.
Hardman Anyone talks, eventually.
Victoria Knox I'm not just anyone.
[shakes her head]
Victoria Knox Am I, Dumbledore?
Hardman You could have played with the good guys.
Victoria Knox Good guys? We destroy lives.
Hardman Only the ones that need to be destroyed.
Victoria Knox I'm not talking about the targets.
Lucy, the cheerleader Hey, Megan! I'm Lucy. I'm so sorry about that behavior at assembly. Kids can be so cruel.
[shrugs]
Lucy, the cheerleader Wanna join us?
[the three others in the group urge Megan to join them]
Megan Walsh Wow! Sure, thanks, but... Pompons, huh? You're cheerleaders, aren't you?
Lucy, the cheerleader [big smile] Oh, sure, absolutely!
Megan Walsh [nods] I know what angle you're running.
Lucy, the cheerleader Angle?
Megan Walsh Oh, I've seen Mean Girls.
[nods]
Megan Walsh Twice.
[nods]
Megan Walsh You're gonna invite me to sit, and then weaken my defenses, and then embarrass me in some elaborate prank to assert your social dominance.
[nods]
Lucy, the cheerleader [blankly] What?
Megan Walsh Nice try.
[turns away]
Lucy, the cheerleader [to the other three] I thought we were nice.
Liz Larson Look, you may have all these people fooled, but you and I both know you are sketchier than a 2 AM waffle house.
[last lines]
Heather [to her cohorts, re Megan:] Find which college she's going to... security schools as well.
Hardman One more time. Why did you run away?
Megan Walsh You deprived me of my childhood. I couldn't just raise my hand and say "Excuse me, Sir, I don't think I really wanna be an assassin. Can I please be excused from this Secret Mountain Killing School?"
Hardman [as she cries] Wait, wait, please, can we just... stop the waterworks?
[offers handkerchief]
Megan Walsh [at night, drug's side effects] But I'm fine, no, I'm okay. I mean, look at this, the sun is out, the clouds are shining.
[sighs]
Megan Walsh You are Parker and you are Liz.
[exchanges glances with Liz]
Megan Walsh You're scared of me.
Liz Larson Hell, yes. I am!
[nods]
Megan Walsh Not... not just me, though. I mean, you fear the world.
Mrs. Larson [as the girls and their dates leave for Homecoming dance] Remember, boys... Whatever you do to them, I'm gonna do to you.
[fake maniacal laughter]
Mrs. Larson Not kidding!
Megan Walsh First Prescott, huh?
[smirks, shakes her head]
Megan Walsh Never would have guessed.
Victoria Knox [refrains from shooting] Excuse me?
Megan Walsh Ha. Prescott probably just had lower standards then, yeah? Taking whatever losers they could get!
Victoria Knox Wow.
[chuckles:]
Victoria Knox Wow! This girl's got a mouth on her. If you wanted a fight, you could have just said so, little bitch!
[puts down pistol]
Victoria Knox Get your ass up! On your feet!
[order doesn't get carried out]
Victoria Knox Did I stutter?
Megan Walsh [voiceover, as helicopter takes off] Adolescence is a dangerous time. It's a wonder any of us make it out alive.
[Roger's dad yells up at them]
Megan Walsh In the end, Hardman was right. Attachments are dangerous. They make you care about something. But the people we care about are what make life worth living. And, hey, what's wrong with living dangerously?
Liz Larson I am not riding the bus!
Megan Walsh But it's a quintessential high school experience.
Liz Larson So is mono.
Megan Walsh What is mono?
Mrs. Larson Kids get it from kissing. It's like mouth AIDS.
Parker Larson [spits out his food in disgust] Thanks, Mom... I was eating.
Heather Come on, Cash, do you want to hang out or bang out?
Gooch Sure, I'm no Vera Farmiga, but I think I have talent.
Liz Larson Abandoning people is not... how you help them. Leaving is what hurts. Trust me.
Megan Walsh There are vicious, self-absorbed sociopaths out to get me right now, Liz!
Liz Larson [snorts] Honey,
[shrugs]
Liz Larson you survived high school, right? How bad can these guys be?
Megan Walsh You came back for me.
Hardman Actually, we came back for Knox.
[relents:]
Hardman Plus, the Sweet Sixteen needed some real combat experience.
Megan Walsh [hugs him] You came back for me!
Liz Larson [her brother throws a percussion grenade] Parker, that was dumb... but kind of cool!
Hardman Agent Number One
[beat]
Hardman is done!
Hardman [image of blonde woman on screen] Meet Victoria Knox, American ex-pat turned arms dealer. If you're a terrorist, and you wanna kill some folk, this is the person you call. Don't let her good looks fool you. She has an IQ of one-forty. And she will use it to kill you. She was last seen in Corsica three years ago. Until she resurfaced eight hours ago, and will probably be gone in eight more. Unless we bring her in.
[sees Megan engrossed in file]
Hardman Correction. Unless you catch her, Agent 83, and bring her in. Alive.
Heather Wait! What?
Hardman Simmer down! You're B team, 84!
Heather B team? This should be my mission! I studied the case file! She's over there sniffing Ke$ha, the new fragrance by Ke$ha.
Hardman I said "simmer..."
[grabs file from Megan, she's been surreptitiously reading teen glossy magazine]
Hardman You need to get your head in the game, Agent 83! Because Victoria Knox... will take it off!
[to all gathered:]
Hardman If we follow the profile, everyone will come home safely. And remember, we're not...
Megan Walsh ...in the rescue business.
Hardman [points finger at Megan] What she said. Gear up! We're wheels up in one hour!
Liz Larson [while driving, still fretting over drawing made on her face] It's like the pinnacle of high school humiliation.
Megan Walsh It washed off. Sort of.
Liz Larson [checks herself in rear-view mirror] Oh, my God! And the photos! Instagram, like, owns them now!
Megan Walsh Can you just focus on the positive for a minute?
Heather [hunting Megan] We always knew it would end up like this. Me with a knife. You with it in you...
English Teacher Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry I could not travel both...
English Teacher Megan. Care to join us?
Megan Walsh Two paths in the woods. Probably an ambush.
Megan Walsh I'd wait until nightfall when they're asleep and vulnerable, then advance inside a tree line, maybe rig a trip wire in case he's trying to double back.
Megan Walsh [Roger is with Heather] Your date?
Heather Yeah! So, *paws off!*
[shoves Megan away]
Megan Walsh [missing in action, so now free to do as she likes] I couldn't believe it! Mission High School was a go!
Megan Walsh [narrating] Hardman, the head of Prescott, have some unique ideas about education.
Hardman It's all about... putting holes in the subject.
Megan Walsh See what I mean?
Mrs. Larson [wiping off obscene scrawls from Liz's face] This is ridiculous. I haven't even had coffee this morning. I wake up, and what do I find on you? Dicks on your face! What went on in your head? Did you decide it was okay to sleep in a stranger's house?
Liz Larson You told me to go have fun!
Mrs. Larson Fun? Fun! But you stumble in here at 6 AM with male genitalia drawn on your face!
Megan Walsh I made sure she was safe.
Mrs. Larson Excuse me?
Megan Walsh She - she had a pillow...
Mrs. Larson Yeah, what she should have had, was a ride home.
[shakes her head]
Mrs. Larson You don't leave a friend on the couch because you wanna go have breakfast with some silly little boy band. We look out for each other in this family. Got it?
Megan Walsh [nods shamefully] Yes, ma'am.
Liz Larson [as Mom swipes at the hardy penile art] Ow!
Mrs. Larson Assholes! Ugh! They used a Sharpie! You can't go to church with that on your face!
[Liz smiles]
Mrs. Larson Why don't you walk right up to the pastor and say "Hey, I've got a penis on my face!"
Liz Larson I will.
Mrs. Larson Oh, you will? Okay, great, let's go in search of Grandma!
Liz Larson [criticizing Megan's first attempt at applying makeup] You look like you've spent the night with Mr. Potato Head!
Liz Larson Bullshit! Look, I'm sorry that this is not working out the way that you always imagined. But life... is messy. And it doesn't give a free pass to anyone. No matter how many different languages you speak or whether or not you can kill someone with a hula hoop.
[Megan sobs]
Liz Larson Abandoning people is *not* how you help them. Leaving is what hurts. Trust me.
Megan Walsh There are vicious, self-absorbed sociopaths out to get me right now, Liz!
Liz Larson [exhales] I mean, you survived high school, right? How bad can these guys be?
Mrs. Larson [as the guys leave with their prom dates] Remember, boys...
[smiles]
Mrs. Larson whatever you do to them, I will do to you. Ha-ha-ha! *Not kidding!*
Heather When I heard you died in the field, it was the worst day of my life.
[head-bangs Megan]
Heather I so wanted to kill you myself!
[first lines]
Megan Walsh [narrating] I never knew my parents. The only thing I ever knew was Prescott. It was a top-secret government-run school that turned little girls into killing machines.
Lab Tech Not bad. Run it again.
