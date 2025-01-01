Megan WalshShe better bring fire! She better bring thunder! She better bring hell! Just tell her to bring it before 10:30, I've got a curfew.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HardmanYou're a Prescott. Prescotts don't cry! Why is she crying?
Leonard SteinmanHer struggle to find her own identity? The emotional turbulence of a first crush? Maybe she watched The Notebook one too many times! Adolescence is a very volatile time for a young woman!
Hardman83! You are a rogue agent! This has got to end!
Megan WalshOh, okay, okay, okay. Hold on now. You can't just take me. A missing girl in a... in a small town will throw up all kinds of red flags. Amber Alert, hello? I need to go back and tie up loose ends. At least just...
Megan WalshYou deprived me of my childhood. I couldn't just raise my hand and say "Excuse me, Sir, I don't think I really wanna be an assassin. Can I please be excused from this Secret Mountain Killing School?"
Hardman[as she cries]Wait, wait, please, can we just... stop the waterworks?
[offers handkerchief]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Megan Walsh[at night, drug's side effects]But I'm fine, no, I'm okay. I mean, look at this, the sun is out, the clouds are shining.
Megan Walsh[voiceover, as helicopter takes off]Adolescence is a dangerous time. It's a wonder any of us make it out alive.
[Roger's dad yells up at them]
Megan WalshIn the end, Hardman was right. Attachments are dangerous. They make you care about something. But the people we care about are what make life worth living. And, hey, what's wrong with living dangerously?
Hardman[image of blonde woman on screen]Meet Victoria Knox, American ex-pat turned arms dealer. If you're a terrorist, and you wanna kill some folk, this is the person you call. Don't let her good looks fool you. She has an IQ of one-forty. And she will use it to kill you. She was last seen in Corsica three years ago. Until she resurfaced eight hours ago, and will probably be gone in eight more. Unless we bring her in.
[sees Megan engrossed in file]
HardmanCorrection. Unless you catch her, Agent 83, and bring her in. Alive.
Mrs. Larson[wiping off obscene scrawls from Liz's face]This is ridiculous. I haven't even had coffee this morning. I wake up, and what do I find on you? Dicks on your face! What went on in your head? Did you decide it was okay to sleep in a stranger's house?
Mrs. LarsonOh, you will? Okay, great, let's go in search of Grandma!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz Larson[criticizing Megan's first attempt at applying makeup]You look like you've spent the night with Mr. Potato Head!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz LarsonBullshit! Look, I'm sorry that this is not working out the way that you always imagined. But life... is messy. And it doesn't give a free pass to anyone. No matter how many different languages you speak or whether or not you can kill someone with a hula hoop.
[Megan sobs]
Liz LarsonAbandoning people is *not* how you help them. Leaving is what hurts. Trust me.
Megan WalshThere are vicious, self-absorbed sociopaths out to get me right now, Liz!
Liz Larson[exhales]I mean, you survived high school, right? How bad can these guys be?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Larson[as the guys leave with their prom dates]Remember, boys...
[smiles]
Mrs. Larsonwhatever you do to them, I will do to you. Ha-ha-ha! *Not kidding!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HeatherWhen I heard you died in the field, it was the worst day of my life.