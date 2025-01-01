Menu
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him Movie Quotes

Alexis You know, it's funny how a person just by living can damage another person beyond repair.
Conor Ludlow There's only one heart in this body. Have mercy on me.
Conor Ludlow You know, before you, I had no idea who I was. Then when we were together, I thought I had it all figured out. Now I'm just back to wondering again.
Eleanor Rigby Well, when you figure it out, tell me how, OK?
Conor Ludlow OK.
Mary Rigby I guess people grieve differently.
Eleanor Rigby I love you.
Conor Ludlow I know.
Conor Ludlow I, uh, forfeited the loan the bank gave me, I'm losing the lease on my bar... Eleanor's gone... with the fucking wind. I'm 33 years old, and my life's a fucking boat wreck.
Spencer Ludlow I'm in my 60s. I lost a grandson this year that I'm basically forbidden to talk about, my third wife just walked out on me, and I come here every afternoon to this restaurant named after your mother.
Stuart "We are young. Heartache to heartache. We stand. No promises, no demands. Love is a battlefield." Pat Benatar.
Mary Rigby There is nothing appropriate to any of these.
Eleanor Rigby Please, just let me go. You don't understand. Just...
[sighs]
Eleanor Rigby Just let me disappear for a while.
Conor Ludlow [after kissing] Alexis?
Alexis Yes?
Conor Ludlow Tomorrow's gonna be awkward.
Alexis Probably.
Spencer Ludlow A shooting star only lasts a second. But, aren't you glad to at least have seen it?
Eleanor Rigby I swear I forgot how to fall asleep last night.
[Conner chases and takes down the guy]
Dine & Ditch Guy How much do you want?
Conor Ludlow [walks away] Forget about it.
Dine & Ditch Guy What? Hey! What the fuck is your problem, man?
Alexis You're developing a real talent for being an asshole.
Conor Ludlow Well, when you grow up, you can too.
[Alexis fake laughs]
Spencer Ludlow Do you think I enjoy feeling like an asshole?
Conor Ludlow Yeah, it kind of seems like it.
Eleanor Rigby I had a dream you were having an affair.
Conor Ludlow How'd you find out?
Eleanor Rigby It's the fourth one I had this month.
Conor Ludlow Who am I having the affair with?
Eleanor Rigby Some vague girl with dark hair.
Conor Ludlow Maybe it's you in a wig.
Eleanor Rigby It's not.
Conor Ludlow Yeah well, I wouldn't worry about it. All right?
[changes topic]
Conor Ludlow You want to order some food or something before I have to go back?
Eleanor Rigby Maybe you should.
Conor Ludlow Yeah, I-I'm gonna.
Eleanor Rigby You should have an affair.
Conor Ludlow Is there something wrong with you?
Spencer Ludlow Most likely. Why do you ask?
Conor Ludlow I was gonna say something really good. It would've solved all our problems and made everything all better. I just forgot what it was.
