Conor LudlowI, uh, forfeited the loan the bank gave me, I'm losing the lease on my bar... Eleanor's gone... with the fucking wind. I'm 33 years old, and my life's a fucking boat wreck.
Spencer LudlowI'm in my 60s. I lost a grandson this year that I'm basically forbidden to talk about, my third wife just walked out on me, and I come here every afternoon to this restaurant named after your mother.
Stuart"We are young. Heartache to heartache. We stand. No promises, no demands. Love is a battlefield." Pat Benatar.
Mary RigbyThere is nothing appropriate to any of these.
Eleanor RigbyPlease, just let me go. You don't understand. Just...