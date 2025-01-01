Few You ever bitten inside of your cheek? Have you? Not just bit but accidentally chomped down on it really hard. Do you know that feeling, right after you do it. That slow-motion wishful feeling that it didn't just happen. You know what I'm talking about. That life swelling, eye watering pain. And there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. There's no going back and reliving that moment. Or maybe just changing things a wee bit. And the pain goes and spreads. And you squirm around. Oh, you wish to God it didn't happen. But it did. And now, you have to live with it. But what really sucks is that this never happens on the last bite of your meal. So now the meal is ruined because your mouth is pulsing. And that sudden jolt of reality runs through your mind. This life will never allow you to go back and remove the pain. It's all there. We all gotta learn from it. We all gotta learn to move on with it. Well push ahead at the speed of pain. All of us. You, me, you, that guy you're after. No one alive can avoid it. Now look, I know you're pissed about Reggie. But don't deal with pain by inflicting more. Please brothers, cause no more pain.