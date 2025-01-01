Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Power of Few The Power of Few Movie Quotes

The Power of Few Movie Quotes

Doke Holy schmoly! We're back in the game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Few You ever bitten inside of your cheek? Have you? Not just bit but accidentally chomped down on it really hard. Do you know that feeling, right after you do it. That slow-motion wishful feeling that it didn't just happen. You know what I'm talking about. That life swelling, eye watering pain. And there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. There's no going back and reliving that moment. Or maybe just changing things a wee bit. And the pain goes and spreads. And you squirm around. Oh, you wish to God it didn't happen. But it did. And now, you have to live with it. But what really sucks is that this never happens on the last bite of your meal. So now the meal is ruined because your mouth is pulsing. And that sudden jolt of reality runs through your mind. This life will never allow you to go back and remove the pain. It's all there. We all gotta learn from it. We all gotta learn to move on with it. Well push ahead at the speed of pain. All of us. You, me, you, that guy you're after. No one alive can avoid it. Now look, I know you're pissed about Reggie. But don't deal with pain by inflicting more. Please brothers, cause no more pain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Cory Sssssh, It's okay. It's okay. I'll take care of it, okay? I'll take care of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junkshow Hey Shamu, get off my ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cory I really need that medicine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more