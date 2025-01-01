Menu
Inspector Gadget Movie Quotes

Inspector Gadget You blew me up and my Chevette. And I really liked that car.
Dr. Claw Well, you crushed my hand and I really liked that hand. So Go-Go get over it!
Dr. Brenda Bradford Two things, Scolex! One, you are completely insane!
[Claw shrugs]
Dr. Brenda Bradford And two, I liked you better fat!
[Claw is shocked. His cat hides...]
Dr. Claw BRING ON THE BROWNIES! WHEEL IN THE WAFFLES! I'M READY TO BINGE! Ha-ha-ha!
Bewildered Japanese Tourist [as Robo Gadget is attacking the city in a Godzilla-like fashion; in English subtitles] This is why I left Tokyo!
Penny This is the coolest watch. It's a radio, computer, and even a phone. Testing, testing. Brain, say something. Come in, Over.
Brain Brain is not here. Please leave a message at the sound of the woof. Woof.
Inspector Gadget I don't know what you're up to, Scolex, but you'll never get away with it!
Dr. Claw Oh, how cliché, Inspector. I think somebody's been watching too many Saturday morning cartoons.
[Dr. Claw, Kramer and Inspector Gadget look at the camera]
Gadgetmobile Who are you, rookie?
Inspector Gadget I'm Officer John Brown, and you're exceeding the speed limit.
Gadgetmobile Speed limits are for cars, not the Gadgetmobile.
Inspector Gadget Are you - Are you talking to me?
Gadgetmobile Speaking of breaking the law, who's not wearing a seat belt? You gotta wear the belt, baby. It's a Disney movie.
[at Scolex Industries]
Gadgetmobile Can you find the Scolex Building from here, or should I call the police?
Inspector Gadget I am the police!
Penny Hey, wait! What about me?
Gadgetmobile You're smarter than he is. Stay in the car.
Inspector Gadget I don't get it. Why would you do this?
Dr. Claw I'll tell you why. To make techno-warriors that never get tired, never get hungry, and never say "no". Every army in the world would be made up of my creations. Imagine the confusion, Gadget, huh? Imagine the perks. COMPRENDÉ?
Inspector Gadget Yeah, I comprendé.
Dr. Claw No-no-no-no-no-no-no-no. I comprendo, yo comprendo. Conjugate the word, for pity's sake.
[Scolex contemplates on a nickname]
Scolex Too bad Hook is taken, eh?
Sikes How 'bout Captain Claw?
Kramer Or Santa Claw?
Scolex Just Claw, one word... like Madonna.
Penny Having another hero cop dream, Uncle John?
Officer John Brown Every time I close my eyes.
Scolex Why, it's that annoying little security guard from the institute. So he's the lucky duck they plucked for the Gadget Program. Heh! Irony bounds.
Dr. Claw Goodbye, Mr Chip.
[destroys Gadget's chip]
Inspector Gadget I'm not me anymore. I'm a hardware store!
Inspector Gadget Wowser!
Dr. Claw [after being defeated by Inspector Gadget] Arrivederci, Gadget! This is NOT goodbye. I'll get you next time, Gadget! I'll get you!
Dr. Claw [on Gadget] Dump this idiot in the junkyard.
Sikes Yes, boss.
[grabs Kramer]
Dr. Claw Oh, no, not that idiot, this one.
Sikes I wish you'd be specific, we got an awful lot of idiots around here.
Gadgetmobile Let's team up: I'll go after them; and you say 10-4!
Inspector Gadget 10-4?
Gadgetmobile Right. See ya!
[speeds off after some escaped convicts, leaving Gadget just standing there]
Gadgetmobile Better buckle up, Penny. This car's only got two speeds: "Fast" and "WOW! What Was That?"
Scolex [on his claw] This is sort of post-modern Captain Hook kind of feel it. Very "diabolical." I deserve a dashing appellation.
Kramer A dashing appellation. What is that? A hillbilly with a tuxedo?
Officer John Brown Thelma, how do I look?
Thelma Like a geek from Kansas who became a security guard.
Officer John Brown Dr. Bradford? Hi. I borrowed a book from your dad. "Power Learning Through Speed Study." It took me forever to get through it.
Officer John Brown Attention: Driver of the wrecked limo attached to the "Yahoo!" billboard, this is security officer John Brown. Please step out of the vehicle immediately, or... else.
Scolex [stepping out, unable to give in without a fight] Fine work, Mr. Security Guard, you got me. Here, have a victory cigar.
[pulls out a cigar and lights it...]
Officer John Brown No, thanks.
Scolex Remember: Smoking kills.
[tosses cigar]
Officer John Brown I don't smoke!
Scolex [laughs] Oh, really? You will now.
Officer John Brown Oh, boy...
[the cigar blows up John; also sending a bowling ball rocketing out of John's car. Scolex closes his sunroof, but the bowling ball falls through the sunroof before closing, and crushes his left hand]
Scolex AAAAAAAAAAAAAAH! MY HAND!
Mayor Wilson Dr. Bradford both I and Police Chief Quimby here are very sorry to hear about your father. He was a good man!
Dr. Brenda Bradford Oh did you know him?
Mayor Wilson No! I didn't!
Dr. Brenda Bradford [gives her an odd look]
Dr. Brenda Bradford I'll be with you every step of the way!
Inspector Gadget Okay. I'd shake your hand, but you might lose an eye.
Officer John Brown Justice will be served.
[during the credits, RoboBrenda is doing an exercise show that only she can do, as she is spinning seemingly uncontrollably]
Robo-Brenda And kick, and kick and kick and kick and kick and kick and fall!
[RoboBrenda falls off the deck onto the beach which isn't too far down]
Scolex Hello. Sanford Scolex. We were at Harvard together.
Dr. Brenda Bradford We were?
Scolex Oh, you don't recognize me. That's because I've changed. I was obese. Maybe you remember me like this.
[fills his mouth with air to simulate his prior obesity]
Inspector Gadget What have they got me on?
Gadgetmobile [two guys are trying to steal a Dodge Viper but Inspector Gadget doesn't notice that they are actually ecaped convicts and this upsets the Gadgetmobile] That's it. I can't take this anymore. Step away from the Viper!
Robo-Brenda I look just like you! Only prettier... hey, I bet we even share brain waves! Are you thinking about Gelato? Cause I am!
Dr. Brenda Bradford OK... I'm going to go find John.
[walks away]
Robo-Brenda Aw, well, don't you wanna hang out?
